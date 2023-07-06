|
Samizdata quote of the day – the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history
One naturally wants to believe that an issue one is involved in is of world-historical importance. But as the judge himself wrote in the decision, “If the allegations made by Plaintiffs are true, the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.” That, my friends, is a strong claim, but as I have previously argued, an entirely accurate one.
– Aaron Kheriaty
This is a court opinion worth reading, and then hanging on to before it somehow goes away.
(Note that it will come through as a pdf document.)
@bobby, I’m not sure I have the appetite to slog through 150 pages of a legal opinion. but we have to celebrate any such opinion which opens with Voltaire’s[*] defense of free speech. I wonder if it will stand under review.
Would you mind explaining the process from here? This is a temporary injunction, but presumably it goes on to a more substantive review, and potentially up the appellate chain?
[*] yeah, I know, not Voltaire, but the substance matters more than the name.
Yes indeed.
The Federal bureaucracy have long worked with the leading corporations to destroy Freedom of Speech – at least since people “voted the wrong way” in 2016.
But this is not just the American bureaucracy and corporations – this is a long standing international agenda, called by various names, Agenda 2030, Sustainable Development goals, DEI (EDI in Britain), ESG and-so-on.
International policy can be summed up with one word – liberticide.
Good – this article was shareable. And I have shared it.