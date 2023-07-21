The Climate Scam is on manoeuvres

I haven’t trusted a word the BBC says about much for several decades, but I do remember a time when at least weather reports could be taken at face value.

Now I don’t even know if they are lying about that. Turns out many of the breathless inferno weather reports from southern Europe were being drastically overstated, sometimes by as much as 10 degrees!

Make no mistake, the “nudge unit” is at work, spreading its statist bullshit far and wide.