The Climate Scam is on manoeuvres
I haven’t trusted a word the BBC says about much for several decades, but I do remember a time when at least weather reports could be taken at face value.
Now I don’t even know if they are lying about that. Turns out many of the breathless inferno weather reports from southern Europe were being drastically overstated, sometimes by as much as 10 degrees!
Make no mistake, the “nudge unit” is at work, spreading its statist bullshit far and wide.
Do note the flim-flammery when they change the definitions on you… Most of the recent breathless “Hottest year on record!!!!” BS failed to mention that they’d changed the definition from “temperature taken 2m above surface” to “surface itself”.
If you bother to ever read the actual reports and data, past the breathless panic-mongering headlines and lede paragraphs, you’ll find a lot less substance to their claims. If you also stop to analyze the oddity that these same sources were selling “Coming Ice Age” back fifty years ago, using the same data, and that the solution was the same, giving total control and authority to the technocratic elite, who just happen to be climate scientists…?
Yeah. You have to be a special kind of stupid to believe any of it.
I think there are a lot of bad things that humans are doing to the climate, things nobody is talking about. However, comma, the whole CO2 scam ain’t one of them. I’d be a hell of a lot more worried about the dearth of insect life out in the biome, which is observably lower than in my childhood. I know for a fact that something has changed, and that nobody is talking about it. Where cleaning bugs off the windshield and body of the family car was a constant chore, back in the day, today it’s hardly worth the bother. Something has gone on, and nobody talks about it; my suspicion is that there has been excessive use of insecticides out in the world, and because of that, we’re doing some serious damage that’s going to manifest in unexpected ways. Mosquitoes are a pain in the ass, but they provide food for birds and other animals that are all part of our food web…
Ain’t nobody paying attention to any of that, from what you see in the mass media. It’s all “climate change”, when the reality is that we’re well within the boundaries of natural cyclic variation.
Do remember that, the next time some breathless idjit writes a story about “Shrinking Alpine Glaciers!!!!”, and you actually read to the end of the bit to discover that one of the effects of said “shrinkage” is that Roman and Medieval-era mining camps are being revealed by said shrinkage, which tends to eliminate the idea that this is somehow something new and man-made.
When the ice comes again, y’all will rue it far more than the warmth. Every warm period in human history has led to the flourishing of mankind; every cold one, the fall of civilization and immiseration for most of us. Be careful of what you ask for; the climatistas want us to return to the Little Ice Age, as though that were some halcyon period of human history.
The civilian “Nudge” unit – and also the 77th Brigade, Tobias Ellwood MP (the present or former , it gets confusing, head of the Brigade) got into trouble praising the Taliban regime recently – but there we go.
Government and corporate bodies lie endlessly – even about basic historic temperature figures. Old Tony Heller has been pointing out their lies (blatant lies) for about 14 years now.
Only a few years ago I would not have believed that – but the world really is that bad, or (rather) they really are that bad.
Kirk – on distortions (as opposed to down right lies) my favourite is “Phoenix is hotter than it used to be” – no mention that Phoenix has massively grown in population, modern Phoenix is a “heat island” – with temperatures much hotter than only a few miles down the road.
It reminds me of my home town “this area did not use to flood, the culvert was plenty big enough in the 1930s, it must be Climate Change!” – no mention of the massive increase in population, the vast number of new houses.
The local reference weather station is located in a university extension facility. Back when, it was located in the midst of orchards, well out of the then-city limits. Today? It’s surrounded by developments and streets, well within the “urban heat zone”.
Such circumstances are what they’re supposed to be accounting for with “norming the records”, and a rational person would say “Well, they ought to either raise the old temperature record, or lower the new one to account for the changes…”
What did they do? They “normed” the old records downwards, effectively erasing all the heat records set in the 1930s during the period when the Great Plains were experiencing the Dust Bowl…
W. T. F.
I’ve seen the records retained and made by a local orchardist whose family has been religiously keeping their own records since the late 1800s. There’s a cyclic nature to them, and we’re currently actually in a trend towards “cooler temperatures” after one of somewhat higher ones. Nothing out of the historical norms, for the tiny slice of time we white men have lived here.
The whole thing is a huge scam, and the perpetrators belong in prison or out doing forced labor to recompensate the rest of us for their lies. I think reclamation work building all the stopped hydro projects in California would be a good start to it, and that they ought to be doing it all by hand, like the Chinese did it back before they got heavy machinery.
All of this stems from the fact that we’ve been dramatically over-producing the “educated-yet-idiot” elite, and putting them in charge of everything. We’re now being treated to the spectacle of the same lot of assholes now hiring out-of-work loggers to go into the woods and kill Barred Owls, who have the misfortune to be rather better at being owls than the forlorn Spotted Owl, which we shut down our timber industry to accommodate. Didn’t do a lot of good, besides helping build up fuel loads in the forests, but hey… Whatever.
I used to be an “environmentalist” myself, fully on-board with their lies and bullshit. I know better, now, and my take is that the majority of them are grifters who do more harm than anything else.
Ever since the sordid Huw Edwards saga thankfully ran out of steam the influential, whether we like it it not, front page of the bbc news website has been dominated by climate scare stories (along with no less than six articles this morning about some ladies football competition they would like us to care about, but I digress).
The irony is that this has coincided with a noticeable lull in what has to date been a pleasant but unexceptional summer although you certainly wouldn’t know that if relying on tv weather maps with colour palettes resembling the interior of a blast furnace.
I’ve been taking ski holidays in Europe for about 40 years now.
40 years ago, good snow was expected and there would be some snow in Salzburg or Lyon.
30 years ago the lower resorts started to get patchy. Snow cannons started to appear, but in the rich resorts and at low altitude. Mid-season, they would be buried in snow.
20 years ago, many resorts had canons, but still at low altitude. Some places began to advertise as snowsure.
10 years ago the cannons work every night that’s cold enough. They’re sited at higher levels.
Now there are cannons at 2000m and they work every night.
The season is shrinking. Many resorts used to open in early or mid December and close in late April. These days Christmas skiing is limited and nearly everywhere closes in early April.
The place is getting warmer. How much of that is due to human activity, I don’t know. Not as much as the greens would have it, but some.
The Ashes cricket series at Manchester today is threatened by rain.
Johnathan:
More than threatened, it is pouring down as I speak. A typical summer’s day.
Kirk:
I am sure Phoenix is a great city, but was it a good idea? Typically, cities of 4 or 5 million don’t exist in the middle of deserts for a good reason.
Paul:
A couple of miles from my house it is proposed to build 4000 houses on a peat moss. How much rain does that soak up, and where will it go? Naturally, a new road will be built through fertile farmland. If the powers that be really believed in the man made global warming scam, this would not be happening. Nor would they be letting in a million new people a year, for whom these houses are no doubt intended. Clearly, then, they do not believe the lies, so why should we?
The best news all week was that the little people in Uxbridge gave Mayor Khan and his hated Ulez scheme a kick in the teeth. I only hope this is the beginning of the fightback.
Johnathan Pearce: The British Grand Prix was rain-affected this year too. And last Saturday, the Goodwood Festival of Speed cancelled a day’s running due to bad weather for the first time ever, on its 30th Anniversary.
The odd thing about that was that I only heard about it on some random guy’s YouTube channel; I couldn’t find anything in the mainstream media, and Goodwood itself only mentioned it on its website the next day (its own YT channel was posting stuff all day as if it were happening live). Until I saw that, I genuinely began to wonder if it was a hoax. I can only imagine the coverage it would have had if they’d closed due to it being warm.