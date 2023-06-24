|
What on earth is happening in Rostov?
This surreal turn in the 2023 plotline is a bold stroke, but if the writers can pull off the swivel from tragedy to black comedy, I could get to like it.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Wagner chief claims to be in Rostov military HQ; Moscow accuses him of trying to start ‘civil conflict’ – the Guardian. Note that Rostov is in Russia, not Ukraine.
Putin to speak as Wagner mercenary chief accused of mutiny – BBC.
Both those links go to constantly updated blogs, so the headlines will almost certainly change in the next few minutes.
Update 10:30am BST: the BBC’s rolling blog now says “Russian sources are now saying that Wagner fighters have taken control of all military facilities in the city of Voronezh, a halfway point between Rostov-on-Don (where Wagner also says it’s in charge) and the capital Moscow.”
I can only imagine what a huge (huge!) financial package the West was willing and happy to put together to buy the Wagners and win this. Nation-financing piles. If this is even close to what happened, good move.
Why bother? It has been widely predicted that the ongoing failure of the invasion would lead to falling out amongst Russian’s collection of shaven-headed dead-eyed psychopaths and this seems to be what is happening.
From today’s perspective do Bakhmut and Bolgorod make sense as efforts to foment rebellion?
Nice of Prigozhin to open up a second front. Just what the Ukrainians need.
If you like your news fast but not necessarily very well checked, there’s Denys’s Telegram channel: https://t.me/pilotblog
There’s also War Translated for news from Russian sources: https://t.me/wartranslated
And on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/wartranslated
Prigozhin saw his chance with the Russian army being weakened and preoccupied. He probably sincerely believes most of what he’s saying (he’s mostly right).
He was also backed into a corner by threats to make all his men sign up to the Russian army.
What I’m not sure about is how much Putin is really on his side and using this as a way to shake things up and withdraw from Ukraine, or whether Putin’s technique of keeping his various minions at each others’ throats to stop them becoming too powerful has finally come unstuck.
Putin’s speech with subtitles: https://t.me/freerussia_report/2994
He’s comparing this to 1917
Wagner in Voronezh: https://twitter.com/Victorshi2020/status/1672433432092196865?s=20
Prigozhin speech:
https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1672476436123516934?s=20
Russians surrendering to Wagner:
https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1672506334615425024?s=20
Lukashenko is going somewhere:
https://twitter.com/officejjsmart/status/1672420961138757639?s=20
Listening to Prigozhin’s speech, I’m disappointed to hear him claim that his aim is not to disrupt the war in the Ukraine but to conduct it more effectively. Elsewhere it was reported that he said that Moscow’s justifications for the war were false, and that a deal could have been made with Zelensky and the war avoided. But who knows what he really said, or meant.
Bit late for regret, Prigozhin
Then again, this war has made the Russians look like the corrupt fools we always suspected they were, so thanks for clarifying that at least.
Well, he would, wouldn’t he?