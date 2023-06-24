We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Blyatskrieg in Russia

· Russia

We live in interesting times…

June 24th, 2023 |

7 comments to Blyatskrieg in Russia

  • Snorri Godhi
    June 24, 2023 at 8:27 pm

    I am afraid that i don’t get the joke.
    But please do not bother to explain it to me, if it bores you.

    PS: the guy in the clip looks a bit like Zelenskyy — but he is distictly less good-looking.

  • Snorri Godhi
    June 24, 2023 at 8:30 pm

    A message that i sent to closest friends+family:
    Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a world very different from that of yesterday.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    June 24, 2023 at 8:46 pm

    Yes, it is Zelenskyy many years ago

  • Henning
    June 24, 2023 at 9:08 pm

    It’s probably from that TV series where he played an ordinary citizen who was elected president and fought corruption and the oligarchs. Then he found out that real life doesn’t follow the script :-/

  • Snorri Godhi
    June 24, 2023 at 9:42 pm

    Ah, then he has aged well.

    Like yours truly, if i can say so myself.

  • Fraser Orr
    June 24, 2023 at 10:06 pm

    Triggernometry has some great commentary on this. TL;DR it seems that Wagner and Prigozhin are heading back to base (allegedly they don’t want to shed Russian blood, which is an odd thing to hear from the head of such a violent organization, but perhaps he is in earnest.) Supposedly a peace treaty was negotiated by Belarus, which seems an odd, or perhaps a ludicrous thing to say. So probably not the coup that everyone here seems to be hoping for. It is probably as sign of weakening by Putin, but don’t think that Putin is done — very far from it. And I imagine Putin’s retribution will be brutal and merciless. If it isn’t, then Putin is definitely toast, which is why it will be.

    However, Kisin gives a lot of very interesting information from someone I generally consider a pretty balanced and deeply knowledgeable source, even though I don’t agree with a lot of his positions. So definitely worth a listen.

  • Bogdan the Aussie
    June 25, 2023 at 8:07 am

    A very good analysis of the current events by one of the best – Jeff Nyquist

    Regards

    https://jrnyquist.blog/2023/06/24/the-mutiny-in-russia/#comments

