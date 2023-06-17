|
Samizdata quote of the day – California gender cult edition
This bill, if passed, would fundamentally redefine family life in California. It would devastate parents’ rights. Your rights over your children – to love them, to look after them, to socialise them as you see fit – would be utterly contingent on your acceptance of the new state religion of transgenderism. AB957 is best seen as an act of forced religious conversion. It sends a stern message to parents across California that if they do not sign up to the cult of gendered souls, to the cranky belief that even young children sometimes feel a mismatch between their ‘real’ gender and their cursed biological casing, then they’ll be treated as the morally lesser party in custody hearings. Your worth as a parent will be determined by how willing you are to take the knee to the gender beliefs of your superiors.
– Brendan O’Neill
We moved out of California in 2020. As we crossed the Colorado River, I felt as if we were crossing the Red Sea. But the state seems to have become increasingly totalitarian since we left. And on one hand I think of Francisco d’Anconia saying, “Just exactly what it deserves,” but on the other it’s sad to see the place where I lived almost my whole life falling into ruin, and at the hands of its own people.
@William H. Stoddard
You might have escaped for now, but do not rest easy. It’ll be following you real soon. As goes California, so goes America. You might want to consider crossing not only the Colorado river but the American border too.
Soapbox
Ballot Box
Jury Box <- You Are Here
Bullet Box
How is that (those?) fault line looking?
If you read the actual bill, and you have familiarity with family court principles, you can see that California has now vastly increased the number of custody cases that will require a full evidentiary hearing on “gender” issues.
Custodial issues in divorce are about to get much more expensive and bitter. This is generally what court systems work to avoid, but they’re going to do it anyway, to serve this narrow ideological stance.
(ETA: If you’re not familiar with reading bills, the strike-out text is old language being removed.)
Fraser: That’s all very well, but what other country is less oppressive? Canada is accessible, but Canada was deeply authoritarian even before the current prime minister took office.
This is just one of the many evil things being pushed in California – both by the government and by the corporations.
What happens in California today, happens in the rest of America in a couple of years, and then in the rest of the Western World.
As was pointed out to me recently (by a good person on this site) even in the Dominican Republic there is a proposed law that would send people to prison for opposing “Trans” ideology – so the “Third World” is not free of the tide. Freedom of Speech is being systematically exterminated.
In once strictly Catholic Ecuador (where so called “Panama” hats really come from) judges recently ruled that doctors and nurses had to take part in baby killing – not only that baby killing was “legal” (that is being pushed all over the world), but that a person must take part in baby killing – whether they want to or not (so much for “pro choice”).
“You must affirm us” “You must personally take part in this”. The blood must be upon your hands.
Governor Gavin Newsom would be delighted.
There’s a basic disconnect in the ideological thinking here. Marxist philosophy, which underpins much Leftish thinking, holds that people are born as blank slates and their behaviour may be ‘perfected’ by ideological processes.
Yet Leftish thinking also holds that children are not blank slates when born because they have gender preferences that may be at odds with their biological sex. Alternatively children are born as blank slates but they have been already influenced by the ideological processes of their peers and/or trans activists. Either of these options makes children the ammunition in the war to make all people ‘perfect’.
Since people have proved to be un-perfectible over and over again, you may assume that another ‘children’s crusade’ is using up children for no good purpose.
“Conservatives” and “Liberals” who say that the Frankfurt School Marxism, for example that Freedom of Speech is “Repressive Tolerance” (Herbert Marcuse) because it “harms” “disadvantaged and marginalised groups”, pushed in the schools, universities, the media (especially the entertainment media), and the supposedly “capitalist” Corporations, does-not-matter – should have such laws presented to them.
Thanks to Credit Money the economy is dominated by a few corporate bodies – and it is pointless to appeal to individual shareholders as (due to tax laws – as well as the creation and pushing out of Credit Money) most shares are no longer owned by individuals.
A few Credit Money created Corporations (not owned by individual human beings – controlled by other corporate bodies, such as BlackRock) pushing “Woke” Frankfurt School Marxism is what the Economist magazine (the house journal of the international officials and corporate managers – at least the junior ones) calls “the principles of free market conservatism” which “Populists” have “betrayed” by opposing. And by “Populists” they mean people such as Governor DeSantis of Florida – supposedly a true “free market conservative” would have done nothing to oppose the evil pushed by the Disney Corporation and others.
DiscoveredJoys.
Unlike the late Karl Popper I accept that Classical Marxism made scientific predictions – the problem for it was that all its scientific predictions were shown to be FALSE by what happened over time, the “empirical data”. Just as the basic principles of Classical Marxism, such as the Labour Theory of Value (taken from David Ricardo – who, in turn, may have got it from some of the errors of Adam Smith in his old age) had already been shown to be FAlSE logically (by reason).
At this point Marxists faced a choice…
They could either abandon Marxism, admit it was nonsense, or they could abandon both real science (not “the science” – real science, allowing predictions to be really tested) and abandon logical reason.
The Frankfurt School (“Woke”) Marxists have chosen the second option – they reject both empirical evidence and logical reason.
It does not matter to them (to the “Woke” Marxists – as opposed to the Classical Marxists) that their claims are contradictory and absurd – because what they really care about is POWER.
If one looks at the early writings of both Karl Marx and later Marxists such as Mao, it is clear that what they really cared about was POWER as well – the power to impose their vision on everyone else.
The “scientific theories” were just an excuse for their power lust. So the modern Frankfurt School “Woke” Marxists are going all the way back to the early dreams of Karl Marx and others – without bothering with either objectively testable scientific theories, or logical reason.
And this is the stuff the “capitalist” corporations are now pushing.
There have always been people who feel as though they were born into the wrong body and would prefer to be the opposite sex to the one that they actually are. The contention now seems to be that this condition is far more common and can be identified at a much earlier age. This coupled with the assertion that it is possible to literally change to being the opposite sex more or less at will. If these were some kind of newly discovered truths there would be no need for any kind of legislation to force people to believe them, simply presenting the evidence would be sufficient.
[shrug]
It’s gotta get worse before it gets better. The idiots doing this don’t seem to realize that the further they push the social pendulum off-center, the faster and further it’s gonna go when it inevitably swings back…
Rate they’re going, it’ll be in my lifetime when you see “teh gay” put back in the closet. Forcibly.
What they’re really doing is making it abundantly clear that sexual and gender dysfunctions are accompanied by abundant mental issues that are the real reason they’ve never been tolerated in any functioning society in history. The Greeks and the Romans weren’t quite as accepting as many think; they were fine with tops, but bottoms were never, ever seen as social equals. Same elsewhere; every society that people like to cite as being “accepting” usually… Wasn’t. When you get down to details. Even the native American tribes that bought into the whole “two spirits” BS? Yeah; go look and note the marginalized positions held by such people.
The sad fact is, most LGBTWTFBBQ individuals are rather more “Bradley Manning” than they are “Perry Watkins”. Actually met him, knew people who worked with him. Interesting detail they related about him was that he was openly contemptuous of a lot of “gay to be transgressive” types, and refused to have anything to do with them. Or, so it was reported to me… Supposedly, the activist types were constantly calling the personnel section he worked in, trying to get him to do things with them, be interviewed and all that. He just wanted to do his job, and live his life, and they didn’t want to let him do that any more than the strangely obsessed “straights” who were messing with him…
What was funny as hell to me was hearing, years after that whole thing was over and he was retired? The officer who’d been most heavily engaged in trying to throw him out of the Army and mess with him? Dude came out as gay, himself.
Which is entirely in keeping with my observation that the first sign of a deeply conflicted and closeted gay male is that he almost always goes to abusing gays in order to reinforce his heterosexuality. Real straights rarely care enough about the issue to bother with bashing “teh gay”.
Kirk – there is no guarantee that things will get better, that there will be a real “swing back”.
Take the example of California – the voters had the obvious evidence of decline all around them, but due to the brainwashing of the education system and the “mainstream media” (including the entertainment media) they re elected Gavin Newsom by some 60% of the vote.
And it is far more likely that Texas (and so on) will turn into California – than it is that California will return to sanity.
No nation or culture has a Divine Right to exist – many nations and great civilisations have collapsed.
As Ronald Reagan used to say – liberty is never more than one generation away from being destroyed.
If each generation does not have a basic understanding of the principles of liberty and actively make sacrifices to maintain liberty – then liberty dies.
That is why F.A. Hayek (perhaps following some version of David Hume – although it is Adam Ferguson that Hayek actually cites) idea that liberty just appears without anyone understanding its basic principles or wishing to create and maintain (“the product of human action – but not of human design”) is not only wrong (and it is wrong) – it is also incredibly harmful and dangerous.
The false view of history that Hayek (good man though he was) pushed, led some people to the view that teaching the principles of liberty was not important, that liberty just appeared (without people actively understanding and working for it) and did not need to be maintained by eternal vigilance.
Once understanding of the basic principles is lost – then civilisation is doomed, no matter how great that civilisation may once have been.
Great societies of liberty do not just appear (they do not just “evolve”) – people have to understand the basic principles and work to apply them. And each generation has to understand the basic principles – and sacrifice to maintain liberty.
But then, in his work “The Sensory Order”, F.A. Hayek seemed to show that he did not really believe that human beings existed – that humans were moral agents capable of real choice, capable of doing other than we do. In the “Constitution of Liberty” (1960) Hayek tried to keep the politics of the “Old Whigs” whilst rejecting the philosophy, the philosophical foundations (the “nature of man” – that a human is a human being, a free will moral agent) – this can not be done. If the philosophical foundations are undermined – so is the politics.
Read the Constitutions of the various American States – specifically the State limited governement Bills of Rights.
Then try to get to these documents, these political positions, from the philosophy that is now fashionable in the universities – from Thomas Hobbes, David Hume, Jeremy Bentham…. let alone Karl Marx.
It can not be done – someone can not believe the philosophy that is taught in the universities and in the limited government Bills of Rights at State level – or the United States Bill of Rights, which are based on a totally different, and opposed, philosophy – on a totally different, and opposed, understanding of what a human is.
The Bill of Rights is based upon the principle that a human is a human being – a person, a free will moral agent capable of choosing to do other than they do. Without that understanding, the Bill of Rights is doomed.
When Hayek claimed that the Collectivists took “modern philosophy” (which is not really modern at all – its doctrines go back centuries, if not thousands of years) and made unwarranted political conclusions from it, he was exactly WRONG. If the doctrines of “modern philosophy” are correct then the pro tyranny political conclusions of the Collectivists are also correct.
If human beings do not really exist – then it does not matter if these flesh robot “humans” are enslaved, or exterminated.
As Paul Marks notes, California has an influence on the rest of the West.
Mind you, I’m ordering popcorn for when Sacramento tries enforcing this cult on Muslims.