Daily Sceptic administers a kicking to Sp!ked

Myers clearly regards Bridgen’s claim that the mRNA vaccines may be doing more harm than good to be nonsense, but in fact it is well-supported by evidence. For instance, British Medical Journal Editor Dr. Peter Doshi along with Dr. Joseph Fraiman and colleagues examined the data from the vaccine clinical trials and found that, compared to controls, the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were associated with an increased risk of serious adverse events of 10.1 events per 10,000 vaccinated for Pfizer and 15.1 events per 10,000 vaccinated for Moderna. When combined, the mRNA vaccines were associated with an increased risk of serious adverse events of 12.5 per 10,000 vaccinated, or 1 in 800. Note that the adverse events they looked at included those from COVID-19 itself, meaning the findings imply that among trial participants the vaccines were doing more harm than good.
Similarly, Dr. Kevin Bardosh and colleagues – hailing from the Universities of Harvard, Oxford, Johns Hopkins, Edinburgh and Washington, among others – found that for every COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented by boosters in previously uninfected young adults, 18 to 98 serious adverse events occurred, including 1.5 to 4.6 cases of booster-associated myocarditis in males. That’s more harm than good, at least for healthy young adults.
Nice fisking, read the whole thing.
Excellent take-down, factual & calm, which does indeed make it a serious kicking
COVID vaccines (and masks, for that matter) have long since stopped being about facts or science. They are now a shibboleth, to separate the obedient and right-thinking from those “problematic” souls who are lacking in Social Conscience.
The default state is to believe what one hears all day long – for example that NHS spending has been “cut”, when it has been massively increased. Hence all those people sneering about “Johnson never giving the money to the NHS from Brexit that he promised” – when many times MORE money than this was actually given to the NHS (for which the “Diversity Officers”, and so on, are grateful), it is the same with the Covid injections.
For years everyone on television, including President Trump (let us not forget that he was fooled as well – although he never took the stuff himself or mandated other people to take it) said the Covid injections were wonderful.
That the Covid injections, for most people, are likely to do more harm than good is too much for some people, such as Mr Myers of “Spiked” to take in.
Did I take it? Yes I did – and knowing that it was more likely to do me harm rather than good.
But then I have no particular reason to live, especially if I can not attend council meetings and so on, so it does not really matter in my case – the problem is the people who wanted to live and were killed, or injured, by the Covid injections.
It is these people, the people who wanted to live healthy lives and were killed or injured by the Covid injections, who are the tragedy.
I hope that Mr Myers of “Spiked” will be able to grasp this, and will stop dismissing the truth as “conspiracy theories”.
It is interesting how much this “default state” resembles the ChatGPT mode of operation.
Which is why i am afraid that ChatGPT reveals more about human “intelligence” than we’d like to know.
— Except that i do not believe that this “default state” is human nature: i believe that it is mostly a xxi century phenomenon.
I could go on about the link to the xxi century western diet, but you get the drift.
Ferox, I nominate your comment for Samizdata Quote of the Day.
I’m sorry but anti-vaxxers look and sound like Remainers to me. You lost. History has moved on. Now you are jumping up and down on every stray discrepancy or chance statastic in exactly the same way that e.g. A.C. Grayling will rejoice in every bad bit of news about the British economy. But you can choose not to have the vaccine, in much the same way that most Remainers will be able to find an Irish passport somewhere in their family and flee to the south of France.
An interesting perspective and yet another example of “the enemy of my enemy is often my enemy”… it seems we are both Leavers, you & I, but you are very much on the other side on this. You remind me of a common strain of Green always conflating unrelated thing.
Yes, and I didn’t have the vaccine, but then I am a wealthy chap who doesn’t have to worry about losing my job if I disdainfully say “feck orf”. Easy for me, not so easy a choice for many others.
But a disgruntled Remainer moving to France on their new Irish passport can return to UK at some point when the sky doesn’t fall, but you can’t get unvaccinated. And Brexit doesn’t bring an elevated risk of heart disease etc., probably for the rest of your life. You ignored the blandishments of your wise establishment betters & supported Brexit. Well done. But when the same establishment betters told you to get vaccinated for all manner of reasons (you can’t get the disease, you can’t spread it, keeps you out of hospital etc.), you believed them & did as they demanded. Well, that’s your prerogative and hey, no one lives forever anyway. I’ve holidayed in active war zones, so who am I to give lectures about risk assessment?
But when I had a doctor tell me to get the jab even after I had Covid & was anti-body positive, it was clear the psychology of “expert medical opinion” hasn’t improved much since 1847 when stating the bleedin’ obvious could mean the end of your career.
You can choose to ignore all that if you wish, just as I ignored the blandishments to get vaccinated. Hopefully you will not manifest any of the unfortunate side effects, but it’s not something I will have to worry about. Whatever ends up killing me, it won’t be that.
If it’s a conspiracy isn’t it easy to investigate and prove/disprove the allegations? Ask who doesn’t want the investigation, the autopsies, the histology needed to see whether the vaccine is a problem. I have learned that when my concerns are dismissed without support and when the argument against proceeds directly to labelling and ad homs, that is a clue.
To repeat my comment from 3 days ago.
Spiked is often better than this. Fraser Myers dropped the ball with his ill-conceived piece.
Conflating people who have doubts about the Covid jab with anti-vaxers generally doesn’t show you in a very good light. Whatever the truth about the safety and effectiveness of the Covid jab, it was promoted based on falsehoods. It was claimed to prevent people from contracting and spreading the disease by those who would have forced people to have it if they could. In fact it only alledgedly reduced the severity of the symptoms.
“the adverse events they looked at included those from COVID-19 itself, meaning the findings imply that among trial participants the vaccines were doing more harm than good”
This assumes that all adverse events were equal. It’s worth looking at the paper referred to above: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X22010283
If you have a disease that can land you on a ventilator with 50% survival rate you might put up with quite a lot of “Other rash”, “Diarrhea” and “Hyperglycemia” (from tables 3 and 4 of the paper). It’s interesting to look down those tables. You can see, for example, that there was 1 case of accute kidney injury in one vaccine group compared to 3 in the placebo group. For coagulation disorder the vaccine does worse: it’s 16 vs 10 and 20 vs 13.
The paper itself makes this kind of point:
It also counts among its limitations: “First, Pfizer’s trial did not report SAEs occurring past 1 month after dose 2. This reporting threshold may have led to an undercounting of serious AESIs in the Pfizer trial. Second, for both studies, the limited follow up time prevented an analysis of harm-benefit over a longer period”. So there’s that.
I think there was a time early on when the vaccine was a good idea: large populations with unprepared immune systems and more virulent strains. I wouldn’t have one *now*, mainly because natural exposure seems to grant better immunity. But anyway there was never a good time to mandate it for everyone. It’s always a good idea to take individual risks and benefits into account.
Quite so. I am vaccinated against all manner of other things.
Agreed.
Tychy said:
I always find it amusing when someone conflates “winning” a political contest with, y’know… Being factually correct about a subject.
Any damn fool can read the documentation, and see the inherent discrepancies and lies in the whole mRNA “vaccination” scheme. I’ve been following that issue since it was first described, back in the late 1990s. It’s always been the “nuclear fusion” of biology, the great solution that’s only a few more years of research away from solving all these huge problems. Thing is, like nuclear fusion, mRNA has never fulfilled its promise, mostly down to them never overcoming all the issues in testing. Which, oddly enough, present perfect congruence with the reported post-Covid syndromes…
If you follow the finances of it all, it’s pretty apparent that the whole thing was and is at least partially attributable to “Big Pharma” opportunistically using the crisis to get their cash cow into widespread usage. Mandating the shots? LOL… How much did NIH get for their part in all this? How much money was accrued to “impartial government scientists tasked with overseeing the pharmaceutical industry”?
Yeah. Tell me again, all about how consensus and political victory over any issue implies actually being correct…
I seem to remember an awful lot of people voting for things that won, and proved out to be very, very bad ideas. Then again, I do tend to read history.
Which I suspect many don’t bother with.