Samizdata quote of the day Samizdata quote of the day – Oxfam delenda est » The British Government is going to hijack your phone… We are now forewarned that the British government has chosen St. George’s Day, 23rd April 2023, to trial a new ‘alert’ system by sending alerts to the phones of everyone in the UK. It seems that you have to interact with the phone to stop it blaring a siren-like noise at you, and so acknowledge this impertinence. However, not all phones can receive these ‘alerts’. The functionality is limited: Compatible mobile phones and other devices Make sure your device has all the latest software updates. Emergency alerts work on: iPhones running iOS 14.5 or later

Android phones and tablets running Android 11 or later

If you have an earlier version of Android, you may still be able to receive alerts. To check, search your device settings for ‘emergency alerts’. But you can turn off these alerts on your phone (if you are socially-unfriendly): You can opt out of emergency alerts, but you should keep them switched on for your own safety. To opt out: Search your settings for ‘emergency alerts’.

Turn off ‘severe alerts’ and ‘extreme alerts’.

If you still get alerts, contact your device manufacturer for help. Blimey, something the government acknowledges that it can’t help me with, is this a first? But what, pray, is this all for? You may get alerts about: severe flooding

fires

extreme weather One might hope that severe flooding and fires would be incompatible, but perhaps with the climate emergency, Mr Sunak will set the Thames on fire. And the form of this message? ‘It ain’t half hot, Mum!‘ Not exactly: What happens when you get an emergency alert Your mobile phone or tablet may: make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent

vibrate

read out the alert

The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds. An alert will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information. OK, but what should I do if I get an ‘alert’? What you need to do When you get an alert, stop what you’re doing and follow the instructions in the alert. But does this apply to say, surgeons in an operating theatre? This is not mentioned. And wait, what if I am… If you’re driving or riding when you get an alert You should not read or otherwise respond to an emergency alert whilst driving or riding a motorcycle.

If you are driving, you should continue to drive and not respond to the noise or attempt to pick up the mobile phone and deal with the message.

Find somewhere safe and legal to stop before reading the message. If there is nowhere safe or legal to stop close by, and nobody else is in the vehicle to read the alert, tune into live radio and wait for bulletins until you can find somewhere safe and legal to stop.

It is illegal to use a hand-held device while driving or riding. Well at least that’s clear… What is the legal basis for the government taking this power, and why is this not explained? And presumably, if there’s someone running amok with knives or guns, this won’t be part of the alert system, when it might actually be unexpected, unlike the weather. I can see where this is going. It will eventually be used to warn people that Nigel Farage is making a speech locally and that they should stay indoors and not follow the event on social media. Sorry, I was being overly cynical there, I have seen this: If you cannot receive emergency alerts If you do not have a compatible device, you’ll still be informed about an emergency. The emergency services have other ways to warn you when there is a threat to life. Emergency alerts will not replace local news, radio, television or social media. That’s good to know, I had been wondering if it would. And I am pleased to hear that I won’t be getting messages from Robert Spencer if there is a certain type of rare incident in the locality. Then again, what if there is a hippo on the loose? Is there a template alert message for that, if not, why not? Are you seriously trying to protect us? Will it sound if there is, say, an unexpected landing on a beach by persons unknown? Around 35 years ago, the late Auberon Waugh said that people only go into politics for the pleasure of pressing switches and watching us all jump. This figure of speech has become reality. Samizdata quote of the day Samizdata quote of the day – Oxfam delenda est »

