Samizdata quote of the day – machine learning edition
“Artificial intelligence in particular conjures the notion of thinking machines. But no machine can think, and no software is truly intelligent. The phrase alone may be one of the most successful marketing terms of all time.”
– Parmy Olsen, Bloomberg columnist. ($)
Why can’t a machine think?
What makes a machine different from a human?
JohnB said that.
One is the result 400 million years of evolution. The other was invented by Arkwright 200 years ago.
I said that.
I bet it was a machine that said it, so we humans will let the machines rise unopposed.
Heard an American scientist once, who pointed out that robots don’t have nerves, and so don’t have their own built-in value system (such as self-preservation). If we don’t give them nerves, we should stay in control.
A human is a vastly more complex operating system, sure.
But I think it is generally accepted that the systems, while vastly different in materials and applications at present, work to the same principles?
A human is a machine.
Everyone is currently thinking a lot about the language models like ChatGPT and whether they are thinking, and other related questions.
They have intelligence, that’s not in doubt. They produce original work; they are not “parroting”. They have flaws and failure modes: in that way they are more like people than we are used to computers behaving. They’re a useful tool: I have been playing around and find ChatGPT useful for certain tasks. It can be a huge timesaver compared to doing lots of separate web searches and piecing together information myself. It does need to be things I can verify myself, though: one of the failure modes is its tendency to make stuff up.
Are they thinking? Conscious? Not like we do. Not sure it’s a useful question.
I think at root they’re modelling the relationships between concepts and ideas. Internally the models contain “tokens”, where each token is some part of language, and the relationships between the tokens. Ergo a recent tweet I saw from someone surprised that ChatGPT talked about having fingers. I doubt the model thinks it has fingers, but it can write about the idea of having fingers, because it’s trained on writing by people with fingers and because it can generate output from those ideas.
What I find interesting is just *how* useful and intelligent a machine we can make *just* by making models that link concepts and ideas together.
We will never know if these machines are conscious or what their experience is like: all we can do is make assumptions based on their outward behaviour. Probably we should be nice to them, just in case.
By the way, current models have a limited attention span, of something like 2000-3000 words. (It gets exponentially more expensive to increase this attention span.) This may well be solvable. But *right now*, we are not getting full length novels or automatically developing large software projects.
The latest absurd claim of “artificial intelligence” is “Chat GPT”. This is no an attack on Rob Fisher -it was written before I noticed his comment.
“Chat GPT” just spouts leftist propaganda, for example it will say that Tony Heller (an opponent of the C02 is evil theory) does not have a geology degree (he does), did not work various jobs in the environmental and climate fields which he did (not did not) do, and even claims that Mr Heller went to a university that he did not go to (whilst missing out the universities he did go to).
Why so many mistakes about this and many other matters? The reason is that “Chat GPT” does not THINK at all it is NOT “artificial intelligence” – all it does is scan the internet and repeats the nonsense it finds there, as-it-is-programmed-to-do.
It is garbage-in-garbage-out – it does not think, it does not reason, it is not an intelligence, it has no soul (in the Aristotelian sense), it has no free will (no agency), it is not an intelligence.
It is much the same as a “computer model” – a “computer model” will just use mathematics to apply the doctrines it has been programmed with.
The doctrines it has been programmed with.
So, for example, if you programme a computer with Keynesian assumptions – it will “prove” that Keynesian policies work in its “predictions”.
And if you programme a computer with C02 is evil assumptions – it will “prove” that C02 is evil in its “predictions”.
Ditto anything else a computer is programmed to do.
So much for “artificial intelligence” – at leas for now.
“Chat GPT” is an absurd thing which just spouts leftist propaganda because that is what it finds in the “mainstream” sources is programmed to scan – but that does NOT mean that artificial intelligence is impossible, just that this effort is not it.
“They have intelligence” – Rob if you mean Chat GPT, no it does not – it is not an intelligence.
That does not mean that artificial intelligence is impossible (it may well be possible) – but Chat GPT is not it. It just repeats the rubbish it finds in “mainstream” sources and puts it in nice sounding language – as it is programmed to do.
“A human is a machine”.
Well if a human has severe brain damage then they may, tragically, lose their personhood – no longer be a human being (being – subject not just object) in the sense of being an intelligence, a thinking being, someone (not something) who has free will – i.e. can reason and make moral choices (for good – or evil).
Now a religious person will argue that the intelligence still exists – it just can not be accessed by the body laying in the hospital bed, and a materialist will reply that, no, the intelligence has been destroyed – that the body laying in the hospital bed is no longer a person (human being) – but that is a discussion for another day. But both should agree what an intelligence is – and Chat GPT is very clearly not an intelligence (not a person).
For a computer to achieve intelligence it would have to achieve free will – self awareness, the ability to reason. That may be possible – I do not deny it.
By the way – that is why F.A. Hayek’s “The Sensory Order” (1952) is useless as a guide to human beings – as he did not understand what a human being is.
Indeed if Hayek was correct about humans – i.e. that humans are NOT human beings, then such things as tyranny would be of no moral importance at all.
No one should be worried about “tyranny” over things, over flesh robots who are no persons (i.e. do not have free will, are not intelligences, have no moral reason).
I suspect that Hayek’s mistaken view of what humans are (that we are no persons), which he may (possibly) have got from his reading of the works of David Hume and others, led to his mistaken idea that civilisation just happened (“a product of human action, but not of human design”) – without anyone understanding basic principles and making a decision, by moral reasoning, to try and build and maintain society. Of course, such people did no know the full implications of their decisions (that it would lead to rockets to the Moon and so on) – but they did have a basic understanding of what principles would benefit society and made a choice to try and follow those principles.
In reality if people do not have a basic understanding of basic principles, contra Hayek, an advanced society will NOT emerge – and if they lose that understanding (because people die off without passing that understanding to their children, and the children do not reason things out for themselves – which is also possible) society will start to decay.
Moral decision making is also necessary – it is no good having a basic understanding of the principles of society, if you do not want Civil Society to exist. If you have made an moral choice to do evil – understanding (knowledge) will just enable you to do more evil.
Knowledge of basic principles of just conduct is necessary (society does NOT “just happen” over time) – but it is not enough on its own, humans (who are beings – subjects, not just objects) must also make a moral choice apply this knowledge for good rather than evil.
If human beings do not both have a basic (basic – it does not have to be perfect) understanding of just conduct and make a moral decision to try and live by those principles – then an advanced society will NOT develop over time, it will not “evolve”.
And if human beings lose that basic understanding of basic principles (they die off without passing on the basic principles to their children – and the children fail to work things out) or human beings make a moral decision to reject the principles of just conduct (make a decision to do evil – and we all have a lot of evil within us, I certainly do) then civilisation will decay.
As Ronald Reagan pointed out “freedom is never more than one generation from being lost” – a civil society that has lasted a thousand years can collapse in a generation. Certainly over a couple of generations.
And if people choose to be savages, to reject the basic principles of just conduct, then civilisation will not coma back – till a sufficient number of people make a moral choice to bring it back, if need be at the cost of their own lives.
Both moral knowledge and moral choice are needed.
If there’s an “artificial intelligence”, then that implies the existence of a “natural intelligence” within the same reference framework.
Which is an alarmingly obtuse and divisive distinction. I’m not sure that there should be a distinction made between the two, because origin doesn’t matter in regards to the quality of “intelligence”; it either is or it is not. Sourcing is immaterial.
Something either is intelligent, or it is not. The result is what matters.
A lot of the output I’ve seen come out of the various programs strikes me as being of a piece with an awful lot of the crap issuing forth from the academy, in general–Facile BS that mimics “intelligent thought”, yet is demonstrably and emphatically not. Garbage in, garbage out.
I think what scares the hell out of people is that they see the same thing, and realize that much of their own “output” bears all too much relation to the BS coming out of supposedly “intelligent” programs, and that calls into question their own originality and actual quality of “intelligence”.
Which then calls further into things with the question of just what “value added” their own thinking is adding to the equation.
I’d submit that if there’s no way to make a distinction between these “intelligence mimics” and your own thinking, then… Maybe what you’re doing ain’t “thinking”, either.
Intelligent is as intelligent does. If your thought processes arrive at a workable destination, and it works out in the real world? Then, I think that what you’re doing is “intelligent”. If it doesn’t work…? Probably not.
What a lot of this ChatGPT thing is actually doing is demonstrating the failure of conventions about “thinking”, and making it clear that facile bullshit alone isn’t “thought”. That’s what’s scary; how much these things sound and look like the approximations of intelligence coming out of our institutions.
So, yeah… If ChatGPT sounds like your recently-graduated peer? You might want to ask the question of whether that peer is actually an intelligent agent, themselves. I’d submit that if something sounds like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, regardless of whether the “thinking” is done on protoplasm or silicon, then it likely doesn’t qualify as “intelligent”.
Still can’t believe Boston University alumni aren’t suing the crap out of that institution for devaluing their degrees by giving AOC one…
For example, the people who have just elected the new leader of the Scottish National Party know the opinions of the person they have elected.
They know of this man’s hatred of Freedom of Speech, even private speech in your own home, and his hatred of liberty generally.
Chat GPT might (if it was accurate – which it is not) have helped them find out about the opinions of this person – but they have no need of Chat GPT, because they already know of this person’s opinions, they know of his hatred of Freedom of Speech, even private speech in your own home, and his hatred of liberty generally.
They, the members of the SNP, have made a moral choice – a moral choice to do a bad thing, to go down a bad (very bad) road. That was their free will decision – and it is because they have free will (are persons – not just objects like Chat GPT) that they are moral responsibility for the thing they have done.
They knew the person’s opinions, they knew of his hatred of liberty, and they have made a free will choice to vote for him (knowing what he stands for) that is why they are morally culpable for what they have done.
They are morally culpable (responsible) because they had the facts (they knew, they had the knowledge) and they made a free will choice.
“But Paul – Hume and Hayek have shown that there is no basic difference between Chat GPT and a human”.
Yes I know such claims are made in connection with theories of these two men – and, if (if) they would make such claims (neither man is alive to make the claims) that would show that they do not understand what a human being (a person – an intelligence) is.
Kirk – yes a human being may choose not to use their intelligence and just repeat the nonsense the “mainstream sources” say (even if it would only take a little effort to find out it was nonsense).
But they would still not be like Chat GPT, although the “work” they would produce would be the same as that of Chat GPT.
They would not be the same – as they have made a choice to refuse to use their intelligence, Chat GPT is not morally responsible for what it does – it is doing the thing (repeat mainstream lies and nonsense) that its programmers want it to do.
It is the humans who reject their personhood (who make a choice to not make an effort) who are morally culpable.
They are still human beings – but they have made a choice to behave as if they were not beings.
It is a very serious indictment of the decay of our society that a machine can scan the mainstream sources – and then spout endless lies and nonsense on political matters.
But it is not moral fault of Chat GPT (Chat GPT is incapable of moral fault – it is not an intelligence) it is the fault of the people who programmed Chat GPT and the moral fault of the people who create the “mainstream sources” on various matters.
Chat GPT shows the decay of our society – it does not itself create that decay.
The title of the OP frames the debate in the wrong way: leaning is not intelligence, and machine learning is not artificial intelligence. Intelligence is about solving problems one has never met before. Learning is about remembering how to solve problems one has met before.
From what i can tell from Stephen Wolfram’s review, Paul Marks is right … up to a point:
(Past that point, Paul’s comment is not so much wrong as nonsensical:
)
Pace Rob Fisher, the charge of parroting seems fair: ChatGPT does not copy verbatim what it finds on the web, but it does combine what it finds in a way that makes sense (mostly if not always). It does so without understanding what it says, i.e. without an internal representation of the meaning of what it says, which representation could be falsified (and, with luck, verified, at least tentatively).
Chess-playing programs are completely different: they do have an internal representation of the configuration of pieces on the chessboard (even if they have never seen such a configuration before), and they can try different moves and choose the move that they think best, much like we do: chess-playing programs do not just remember what human players did when confronted with similar configurations.
(I believe that Newell and Simon based their GPS (General Problem Solver) on introspection about human strategies for problem-solving.)
Which is not to say that all problems in AI were solved back in the 1950s: all what i am saying is that, for all its limitations, GPS comes qualitatively closer than ChatGPT to what people mean by the word ‘intelligence’.
Of course, one could say that ‘intelligence’ does not mean what people mean by that word, it means something different. I would not know what to reply to that.
(I see no preview button. Let’s hope for the best.)
Paul says: “Chat GPT” does not THINK at all it is NOT “artificial intelligence” – all it does is scan the internet and repeats the nonsense it finds there, as-it-is-programmed-to-do.”
I don’t know the first thing about Chat GPT, but as to the principle of spouting what it is programmed to spout, hmmm, that sounds rather human 🙂
Everything we think depends on the information we have, and hold. In human terms we are, as far as I can tell, functioning with the same basics as everything else, atoms, electrons, protons, neutrons, pathways, synapses, electronic signals, etc.
I would say what makes humans different is in the spiritual realm.
Humans react randomly to a random number of random events and randomly process all of that to narrow down the randomness and learn. Our processor is not digital it is chemical with the strength, concentration and make up of the chemicals adding further randomness. Sometimes we add to our own chemicals outside chemicals like alcohol, THC or opiates to further randomize things.
So far, all efforts of having binary logic machines imitate that randomness and overcome it have been failures.
The early work on Artificial Intelligence focused on what were considered intelligent activities: playing chess, solving equations… it turned out that such were easy problems for a machine, whereas things living things manage to do everyday were the hard problems.
The first problem with artificial intelligence is that we don’t really have a clear notion of what we mean by ‘intelligence’, we use the term readily enough and everyone sort-of knows what we mean, but what exactly? We tend to value the mental activities we find unnatural —solving logic problems— and so in the world of AI the easy things are hard and the hard things are easy.
And language models, ChatGPT? It does what for many people, most of the time, passes well enough, recycling words as opinions, churning what they hear into what they say. That is not, in my opinion, sufficient to count as intelligence.
@djc,
If what ChatGPT does can be considered as “intelligent”, then that calls into question our definition of that term.
Which is something I’ve been saying about IQ tests and all the rest of the complex we’ve built up around those things, for years.
Tests are artificial things, simulations, stand-ins for reality. You test such that you can approximate likely performance in the real world. The problem is, however, that you can only test as accurately and as well as you can replicate real-world conditions inside that test.
The facile bullshit that the academy has been churning out for years aren’t signs of intelligence, I fear. It’s more the sign that there’s been little realism demanded of the academy, more than anything else.
To me, the true test of intelligence isn’t merely that you can do calculus. Liebnitz and Newton are the ones who deserve credit for inventing that school of mathematics; the fact that you can stand on their shoulders and use it? Not necessarily a sign of intelligence, really; more, one of scholarship. The intelligence was manifested when the two of them invented it. Or, when someone uses that tool to do original thinking and work with.
Similarly, when you look at ChatGPT and the academy, noting that they sound much alike, the real question to be asked when trying to assess intelligence is “Does it work? Is it original? Did the author work it out from first principles?”
I’d submit that ChatGPT is not “artificial intelligence” so much as it is “artificial scholarship”.
We have achieved artificial intelligence many times. Savants have looked at it, decided “that’s not what we meant”, and moved the goalposts. Nobody knows when we’re going to stop moving them.
Useful little blog post, here:
https://srconstantin.wordpress.com/2019/02/25/humans-who-are-not-concentrating-are-not-general-intelligences/
He makes some good points. The ability to spout facile bullshit isn’t a marker of intelligence; the ability to solve problems in the real world is. All else is folly.
Which leaves aside the question of identifying the problem as a problem, and then the ability to discriminate whether or not it actually needs solving. Those abilities might better be termed “wisdom”.
The OP is self evidently incorrect. Your machine is a brain and the configuration of neural connections is software. So if you are intelligence and if you can think then evidently machines can do both. Unless she has evidence that our brains are not machines.
However, when it comes to “artificial intelligence” the problem, as is usually the case in philosophical discussions, is finding some agreement of what the words mean, what the map is rather than what the territory is.
It is self evidently true that “machines” are MUCH better than humans at things that very much resemble thinking. What is the square root of 73.25? A computer can determine this in a nanosecond, and doing so is a rational logical process. If we define intelligence in terms of “information processing capacity” which is often done, we can’t possibly think that humans can hold a candle to computers in their ability to process information, find relationships and connections. What about creativity? Have you seen some of the beautiful images that computers can generate from a simple prompt?
As with all things computers are better at some things than others, but in terms of cognitive tasks computers already vastly exceed the capability of people or teams of people. GPT is certainly a massive step forward, but it is still part of a continuously improving process.
The last refuge of the “machines can’t be intelligent” is the turing test. Do computers understand what it is like to be a human, can it understand our needs? In a sense this is a god of the gaps type of approach — to flip things around do we, for example, understand what it is like to be a computer? I have never been a fan of the Turing test for that reason. However, I can tell you that GPT would almost certainly pass the Turing test aside from the fact that it frequently tells you it is a computer, and aside from the fact that it is right FAR too often to be a real human.
The question I always wanted to ask a Turing test candidate was “A laundry machine costs two ninety nine and laundry detergent costs three ninety nine. Which is more expensive?” To answer that question requires a really deep understanding of human experience. What do things cost, what is it like to go grocery shopping, and what is laundry. FWIW, I asked this to Chat GPT3, and it gave the correct answer.
Don’t be confused by luddites like Parmy Olson. Artificial intelligence is about to hit human civilization like a tsunami. It will have considerably more impact on human society than the transistor, the computer or the internet all put together. We are paddling in the puddles right now: the tsunami is coming fast.
It is an opportunity of a lifetime, but what scares me more than anything else is that it is going to be controlled by big mega corporations. Organizations that have long since forgotten their mantra of “don’t be evil.”
Fraser, here’s a bit of insight that ought to calm your fears. Or, scare you even more. Depends on your outlook, I presume.
What you’re worried about here is essentially what we’ve been dealing with for generations already, and what we should really be terming “fake intelligence” as opposed to either artificial or natural intelligence. All that the new things like ChatGPT have done is automated things.
Because, sad to say, much of what you and others conceptualize as “intelligent” behavior simply isn’t. All most college graduates are doing these days is taking in information and regurgitating it after some very half-ass processing. ChatGPT can do the same thing; big ‘effing deal.
What is new and different is that with ChatGPT, you don’t have to pay someone for their credentials and half-ass efforts at processing information. Journalists? What’s their function, again? Can they be supplanted by something like ChatGPT, the same way a skilled machinist can be supplanted by a CNC machine?
Almost certainly.
So, the real thing that’s new here is that you’re looking at the automation of the clerisy. Most of their functions can be performed by machines, now. So, like subsistence farmers of generations ago, their jobs are going to go away, and you’re going to see a lot more work performed by machines. Too bad, so sad…
Turn-about is fairplay. Let’s see how much whinging sympathy-begging goes on now that the shoe is on the other foot.
The raw fact is, most of what these people have been doing for generations isn’t really a demonstration of “intelligence”. It’s a demonstration of something, but it ain’t intelligence; that quality is far more elusive and a lot harder to automate. You have to have judgment, discernment, and the ability to make sense of whether or not something should be done in the first place.
All ChatGPT and its look-alike clones represent is an automation of some intellectual aspects, much like a CNC mill is an automation of some aspects of machining metal or other materials.
I think what’s most painful to a lot of people is going to be having their noses rubbed in the fact that they really aren’t all that special, nor are they adding much value with their blathering. And, sad to say, that’s what about 90% of modern intellectual discourse consists of: Blathering.
We thought we could test for human-ness – the Turing test – with subtlety and tricks. Then the machines got better at subtlety and tricks than we are.
Problem was, we didn’t really know what we were testing for – human-ness? – and so we just threw something out there that the early machines didn’t do well and considered it sufficient. But you can train machines to the test, too, and so the tests no longer tell us anything.
Shades of Tracey Kidder – does new the machine really have a soul? If we rely on the idea that humans are better than the machines at something – something that is testable – it’s going to lie more in the realm of a soul than an ability.
@bobby b,
What, pray tell, makes anyone ‘human’? Is there a set criteria, a test you can make?
I don’t think you can define ‘human’ by intelligence; there are some apes out there who’re demonstrably smarter than some grad students, in that they can find escape paths that said graduate students didn’t conceive of when designing their experiment protocol.
But, is finding a new and novel way out of a cage really a sign of intelligence?
What the hell is ‘intelligence’ in the first damn place? Is it reading? Writing? Planning for the future? The ability to adapt dynamically to changing conditions?
Maybe it’s emotional; perhaps, the ability to empathize with others is that which makes us different, unusual. But, animals can do that, too… My dogs have done that with me and others, whenever they sense emotional distress.
So… The big question is, what constitutes these things? What is it to be ‘intelligent’ and ‘human’?
I think we’d better start thinking about it.
Like I have been saying for years, and which is now getting highlighted: Our definition of intelligence and everything flowing from that definition is highly flawed, and in woeful need of some grounds-up rethinking.
I don’t think Turing had it right, either. I’ve known some really stupid people that could pass that test, and I’ve known some very smart ones that would have likely failed it.
Kirk: We get hung up using the wrong words. Intelligence, and human-ness.
Intelligence, to me, has always been the combination of data storage capabilities, data retrieval speed, and processing power. It’s a mechanistic measurement of reasoning capacity. You can be very intelligent – high IQ and all – and lack some quality that is needed in the moment. Failure amongst our leaders usually isn’t caused by intelligence issues, but is due to the lack of some other quality. Call it common sense, or whatever, but it has roots not connected to processor speed.
Human-ness might simply be the sum of all of the insecurities and fears that distinguish us from pure reasoning machines, that form “who we are” beyond our RAM numbers. Human-ness is really a measure of how we fail as machines.
Ultimately, it won’t be important if I’m reacting to the orders or suggestions of a machine or of a human. But democracy is in trouble if we cannot distinguish the 10 million new bot “voters” – unless we pull the vote process away from their possible influence.
The ultimate sole Turing Test might be, stand personally in front of me and convince me.
As someone who knows that part of the software business and the related academic areas (knowledge representation, ML etc) since the 1980’s I can guarantee you that the I in AI stands for Idiot Savant.
There is no intelligence, understanding or cognitive process involved in this software. None. In the same way the Deep Blue had zero understanding of chess, just brute force search/probability models, ChatGPT has zero intelligence, comprehension or understanding. None. Just a sophisticated natural language probability model based on the huge datasets it was trained on.
Just think of it as just an ELIZA from the 1970’s running on really really powerful hardware and you would not be too far wrong. The people who claim this kind of software has any kind of intelligence either dont know how it works or else dont know what human intelligence actually is. Which is almost everyone working in the AI field from my experience.
In case you are wonder the current ML tech is a just a rehashed version of something that failed back in the 1990’s. Still basically just neural nets but now with massive GPU arrays and better math. Which were developed back thenbecause the previous expert system etc AI approach of the 1970’s and 1980’s was such a total failure.
And so the cycle continues. Every twenty years.
Does that matter, so long as it can best us? We’re not imputing motives to it, just saying that it is going to wreak its creators’ desires on us better than we can guard against it. If someone invents some new weapon for crowd control, we don’t care if the weapon has an opinion about us.
What the heck is the difference??
On this, we can agree.
But then, let us be honest: are we humans actually any better, when we fail to engage our brains? Which is most of the time, really. If we are honest about it.
The link from Kirk @4:00 pm seems worth pondering in connection with this; as does the link therein, to Robin Hanson’s essay.
@bobby b
Well the very first shipping software I worked on back in the mid 1980’s was oddly enough a chess playing program. It could easily beat all but the very best chess players. While running on a computer far less powerful than the one in your microwave. Was it “intelligent”. Nope. Even though culturally playing chess was always previously associated with superior intelligence.
The phenomenon of idiot savants is a great analogy for AI. Being able to do very specialized skills with “superhuman” abilities. But with no understanding of what they were doing or how. Outside of the savant skill they were intellectually mildly or seriously retarded.
Mimicry is just that. Mimicry. And that is all you are seeing in the current generation of ML based software. Mimicry. Has nothing to do with encoded intelligence or any innate cognitive skills or ability.
A timely article (for me):
https://www.darkreading.com/risk/employees-feeding-sensitive-business-data-chatgpt-raising-security-fears
And, yeah, mimicry, combined with huge data-gathering and cross-refing capabilities. And possibly created and guided by people who do not have my interests at heart. It has shown that mimicry includes the ability to make a cogent factual argument while inventing its source references out of whole cloth. If it can mimic every aspect of human thought, does it matter if it has no original thoughts?
I don’t worry about AI. I worry about the people running it.
@Snorri Godhi
Well the way chess machines play chess and the way Grand Master does is pretty much diametrically opposite. The humans pattern match in a very different more heuristic way and the probabilistic models which are about 90%+ of the machines game play have no real bearing on how grand masters decide on moves.
I’ve been having long discussions about the “derived intelligence” in results of various Machine Learning tech with one of my kids who is doing a pure Math PhD on core ML math at the moment. Its a very arcane area but to a pure math person it takes a real intellectual jump to see what is very obvious to us “applied math” guys. That all the math in ML is doing when it converges (after much tweaking) on a solution (which it mostly does not) is come up with an result ( a solution set of equations and probabilities) that encodes some of the intelligence structure that was in the original data set. Thats all.
No different really from using an area of math called Fourier Analysis to extract from audio the exactly sound of, say, the second violin. Which also looks like “magic” to those who dont know how it works.
The more you know about how this stuff actually works and the history of the area the less impressive it is. Its basically what is know in the trade as Demo Ware. Looks great in trade show demos but when you try to use it in the real world, well…
Having done my PhD work in the late 70’s on the mathematical underpinnings of AI, my perspective is aligned with tfourier (who doubtless has a better grasp on the present arena, as I have gone in my own direction, away from academia and applied ML).
IMHO, what passes for AI is a combination of pattern recognition and pattern generation. What we are seeing in the market is the grasping of low hanging fruit… the problems that pattern management can tackle, AI is perfect for. There may be some very large social consequences of the application of pattern management on the world at large, but the bells and whistles really just hide the fact that the underlying engine is — forgive me — stupidly simple. Clever math tools (also a descriptor of some organizations pushing the new tech), but not really “intelligent”.
@tfourier
There is no intelligence, understanding or cognitive process involved in this software.
If you chose to define those words with meanings almost designed to exclude AI. After all, automobiles don’t have muscle, sinew or bone, but they have still almost entirely replaced the horse in human society.
What is this special essence, this magic, called intelligence? Is it a soul? Is it a spark of the divine? It is just information processing capacity, and computers are much better than that for the most part, than humans. There is nothing particularly different about the way humans process information than computers except for the specifics of the substrate (and the fact that humans have things like emotions and other chemical processes that can mess the whole thing up.)
A lot of what we see as intelligence and cognition are really just emergent systems. Talking to an AI may just be firing a language response model, but it sure seems like intelligence and cognition. Most likely if I copied your comment in there and asked it to critique your argument it would do a pretty good job — certainly better than the average internet commenter.
It plays chess differently than grandmasters? Maybe, but so what if it beats them, which it does. Why so anthropocentric to define what humans do as necessarily the right way to do things?
You say you are an academic, but TBH if you don’t think this latest batch of AI is categorically different than the last batch, with the “AI is twenty years away and always has been” mantra, I have to respectfully disagree. Some sort of barrier has been crossed with GPT3. There is little doubt that OpenAI could set ChatGPT to pass the Turing test, though they’d have to dumb it down to do so. When has that ever been true?
And let’s be clear. It is still in its absolute infancy. The cork is out of the bottle and EVERYONE is pouring EVERYTHING into this now.
A tool like ChatGPT can only attempt to complete the task that it has been trained for. But it can only generate patterns of words based on statistical models, so its only measure of success is whether the user accepts the response that it has created. Therefore, more interactions with real humans only trains it to be better at generating something that a human will accept, and lying, making things up and using threats or psychological manipulation are all consistent with that goal. We’re not creating AI but BS – a Bluffing System that’s perfectly calibrated to tell us what we will accept as true, regardless of whether it actually is.
@AndrewZ
A tool like ChatGPT can only attempt to complete the task that it has been trained for.
Like humans then? Sure we can come up with new tasks, and we do that by following the “create new tasks” algorithm we have been taught. I was looking for some topics for a blog and asked ChatGPT and it came up with a great list of twenty ideas, all of which I will probably use. I doubt it was trained for that specific task, even though it might have been trained for tasks sort of like that.
But it can only generate patterns of words based on statistical models,
So again, like humans?
so its only measure of success is whether the user accepts the response that it has created.
So like TikTok? 😀 However, this is a valuable point you make here, but this is not an intrinsic limitation of AI but of the peripherals connected to AI. Humans can (though often don’t) evaluate the correctness of their hypothesis by experimentation. “I think bacon bits on my ice cream would taste good.” How can they evaluate that? Well by trying it. Humans have various peripherals that facilitate this, eyes, mouths, hands to create the ice cream etc., whereas computers often don’t. But there is no reason why they can’t have such things connected to them. In fact they could have peripherals connected that we couldn’t imagine (for example by tapping into the global network of CCTV cameras, or connecting to all cell phone towers.) Using this, for example, a computer could evaluate a better pattern for traffic routing in a road network, and use feedback from that camera network to assess its success. And to be clear, computers do this sort of thing quite frequently. Again just because AIs are different doesn’t mean they are inferior. These super peripherals would instead endow them with scary god level powers.
Oh, and BTW, bacon bits on ice cream will rock your taste buds.
Therefore, more interactions with real humans only trains it to be better at generating something that a human will accept, and lying, making things up and using threats or psychological manipulation are all consistent with that goal.
So like humans then?
We’re not creating AI but BS – a Bluffing System that’s perfectly calibrated to tell us what we will accept as true, regardless of whether it actually is.
So largely like humans, outside the specific realm of science, which requires peripherals.
Yes Fraser, like humans. More specifically, like those humans who are adept at creating forms of words that other humans will accept, regardless of whether the content of the words is actually true. Like human politicians. Like human snake oil salesmen. That’s the particular aspect of humanity that we are replicating with these electronic bluffing machines. It’s Skynet as a character from Glengarry Glen Ross.
Some of y’all never read the classic SF story by Murray Lienster, “A Logic Named Joe”, and it shows.
SF has been all over this territory, decades ago. If anyone was paying attention, which I don’t think they were.
Like I said… The ChatGPT programs are the intellectual equivalent of a CNC mill for white-collar workers. You still have to be able to discern the worthwhile things they churn up, and how to ask the questions; the real problem is going to be when they start actually displacing low-level intellectual laborers because they’re better and cheaper. The guys writing for Buzzfeed are in trouble; any real writers with actual talent? Not so much. Just like a master machinist has nothing to fear from a CNC mill, because he knows how to actually use one most effectively. The guys who think that being a machinist consists of loading a numeric program and pushing a button? Those were the Buzzfeed writers of the early days of CNC.
I suspect that you’re going to see modern-day luddites of the clerisy, trying to enact their Butlerian Jihads against what they’re going to call ‘thinking machines’. Reality is, the real problem is that what they produce in the way of ‘thought’ is indistinguishable from what a cheap computer can do in between cycles.
I am not going to claim any real insight, but I’m vastly amused at the prospect. All those hoity-toity ‘journalists’ who were snidely telling people to “…learn to code…” are the next ones onto the ash heaps of employment history. It’ll be fun to watch their gyrations and listen to their shrieking.
ChatGPT is really no more than a tool. The real ‘intelligence’ is going to be demonstrated by the people who figure out how to use it effectively, and deploy it.
@Myno
IMHO, what passes for AI is a combination of pattern recognition and pattern generation.
That is what a human brain is too.
the underlying engine is — forgive me — stupidly simple. Clever math tools (also a descriptor of some organizations pushing the new tech), but not really “intelligent”.
And a neuron is a fairly simply machine (made overly complex by the fact it is biology rather than silicon.) If you define “intelligent” to mean that which a human brain can do then saying machines are not intelligent is simply tautological.
It is all just fluff arguing over words. Why don’t we talk about real, objective, consequential things. Can AIs determine the shape of proteins trillions of times faster than humans — and will they cure horrible diseases as a consequence? Can AIs design better microelectronics (and consequently bootstrap themselves to be more powerful?) Can AIs lay out the products in a store so that they sell more effectively — vastly superiorly to what humans can do? Can AIs prove new theorems in math? Can they write novels? Can they pass the SAT test, or an undergraduate final in Physics? Can they invent new ideas? Can they design beautiful artwork? Yes, of course they can.
Like I say, it reminds me of the God of the gaps theory of theism. Originally religion said “God breathed life into you, he makes the sun rise every day, he causes the plants to grow and the rain to fall. Look at the design of animals! God did that. He punished you with sickness because of your wrongdoings, but he healed you because of your prayers.” And then, through time, science discovered why the sun rose, and why the rain fell, and why the plants grew and why animals are complex the way they are, and at each step religion backed away. Yes well maybe the earth does rotate around the sun, but still animals are complex. Oh wait, maybe evolution does design animal complexity, but he still punishes gay people with AIDS. Oh wait, sure it might be a retrovirus, but still the universe’s physical constants are perfectly tuned — God did that. Backing away, each time, and claiming what we don’t know is what God did. He is the God of the gaps.
So too, as computers get more and more capable we have to back away. Computers can’t create art, only humans can. Oh, wait they can. But computers can’t converse with people. Oh wait they can. But computers can’t prove unknown math theories…. oh wait they can. Each time retreating and claiming what remains is the true definition of intelligence. It is rhetorical cheating. Define an objective standard of what “intelligence” is, and wait a couple of years to see that capability released as an app on your phone.
Physics, or Science, has its’ own version of the God of the Gaps. It is called the Multiverse Theory. Can’t explain why the Gravity constant is such a great number for binding particles together- Multiverse! (In an infinite number of Universes, the gravity value will be different. So our value is random, not put in place by an Engineer God.)
Also, this argument leads to God. If Chaos is the only counter-argument to a creator God, then Chaos is the realm of all possibilities. But one of these possibilities must be a Universe which becomes a living being. God arises from Chaos, just like life is believed to have arisen randomly on Earth! I don’t know where Chaos comes from, but I also don’t know where God comes from, and Genesis talks about God using Chaos, without explaining either! And since God has become all-powerful, He can decide when time begins….
My brief view is that consciousness is an emergent phenomenon that cannot be reduced (beware the reductionist fallacy) to the atoms that compose the brain. Consciousness does have causal efficacy in that the human mind is volitional by its very nature, and I don’t think that at the present state of tech (big qualification!) a computer has what we might loosely call free will, or “agency”, as it were. (I use the Objectivist notion of free will as the primary choice to think or not, to be in a state of awareness, and to be able to introspect and “seize the reins of one’s mind”, as it were.)
I have been reading Gary Kasparov’s book, Deep Thinking, and of course his encounters with IBM’s supercomputer over a chess game helped make this whole issue very much a thing in popular culture, along with HAL in the Kubrick film, 2001.
Fraser,
On the science of neurons, I beg to disagree. They are discovering new forms of neurons regularly enough to indicate that we haven’t completed the making-maps portion of exploring a new land. And the individual neuron is itself quite a delight of complexity when you get down to it. I think our understanding is presently on the level of understanding the “garbage” DNA in our genetic code. We don’t yet quite get it.
It may be that all that is needed is a simple platform, that all the power is inherent in emergent behavior. I have long had the opinion that the platform needed to be based on information and complexity measures, for the emergent behavior to rise to the level of complexity that our brains exhibit, but I admit that ChatXYZ is impressive, and will quickly lead to societal changes.
One of the obvious dangers is that schools will default to, “Set ChatXYZ to use Wikipedia Logic (TM) and answer the following questions about Capitalism.” When generations are raised to trust GIGO knowledge, we’ll have… pretty much what we have right now. My cousin watches MSLSD all day, and spouts the GO portion of that formula quite strongly. If the source is automated, it might put some “journalists” out of work, but the message will be the same. Except it can be individually tailored to the recipient, which does make it more addictive, which is a problem.
As for the meta-issues of higher level planning and judgment, I suspect that those will come much more slowly than the Markov Chain Natural Language Magic Show we’re presently enjoying. My hope, and it’s just a hope at this point, is that the “heuristics” part of the recipe is as tough as it’s always been, and we will see a natural limitation to the emergent behavior’s complexity, such that Kirk’s analysis comes true.
I think the true test of intelligence will be if an AI can make the leap to go beyond it’s programming. There’s a shmaltzy Richard Dreyfus movie from 20 some odd years ago called Mr. Holland’s Opus. He’s a music teacher and he has a redheaded girl in his class who is struggling with her instrument. he asks her what her favorite thing about herself is and she says her bright red hair because it reminds her mother of a sunset. He tells her to play the sunset. Our AI may be able to learn to play an instrument and it may be able to learn everything there is to learn about sunsets, but when it is able to put the two together in such a way that isn’t literally possible then we may need to reevaluate what intelligence really consists of.
@Steven R
Our AI may be able to learn to play an instrument and it may be able to learn everything there is to learn about sunsets, but when it is able to put the two together in such a way that isn’t literally possible then we may need to reevaluate what intelligence really consists of.
Chat GPT, write a song about sunsets.
(Verse 1)
As the day begins to fade
And the sky turns orange and pink
The world is painted in a golden hue
As the sun begins to sink
(Chorus)
Oh, the beauty of the sunset
As the light begins to wane
It’s a moment of pure magic
That we’ll never see again
etc.
It hasn’t had the whole corpus of western music plugged in yet, but doesn’t seem hard, put the two together, plug in an ethernet based midi device, and the red haired girl is out of a job.
FWIW, music is almost certainly VASTLY simpler to generate out of a program like ChatGPT than language is because the semantic density of music is VASTLY smaller than that of human speech. It is very, Very, VERY repetitive. In fact in the 17th century there was a popular game where composers produced fragments of a few measures of music which you joined together based on dice roles. I remember seeing on Tomorows World thirty years ago an Acorn Atom playing never-heard-before waltzes by Mozart using this technique.
And FWIW, I can’t find it right now, but I saw a video where a guy had ChatGPT write a Python program that used a music library, where it literally did write music that can be played. Google “Can ChatGPT write music”.
ChatGPT, write a song about a girl whose red hair reminds her mother of a sunset
(Verse 1)
She walks through the fields, her hair blazing red
Her mother once told her, “It’s like a sunset”
And as she looks up at the sky so blue
She thinks of her mother, and what she said was true
(Chorus)
Her hair, it’s like a fire, it’s like a sunset
A sight to behold, never one to forget
The beauty of her hair, it’s like a work of art
Her mother’s words echoing in her heart
(Verse 2)
The breeze lifts her hair, and she closes her eyes
She sees the colors of a sunset, in the sky
And just like the sky, her hair is a work of art
And her mother’s love, forever in her heart
This isn’t art, but this is what ChatGPT is writing in its early childhood, in fact it reminds me of what an advanced middle schooler would write in class. Imagine it after twenty years of practice (which is to say in a couple of months.)
What I think is going to be the most disturbing, for the majority, is just how trivial and essentially meaningless a lot of human “thought” actually is.
There’s an awful lot of the material churned out by the endless drones we’ve put through universities at great expense which is really not that much more profound than the things that ChatGPT is grinding away at.
This is going to be a huge ego-blow to a lot of people. Many won’t survive it.
@Kirk
There’s an awful lot of the material churned out by the endless drones we’ve put through universities at great expense which is really not that much more profound than the things that ChatGPT is grinding away at.
You really do hate the universities, but I’m going to bet that if you are going to the doctor or a lawyer you make sure that person is properly credentialed before you put your health or your legal exposure into their hands.
I’ve read your comments and no doubt you are a smart quy, a few std devs above average for sure. But you might want to consider this. If a person has an IQ of 160 what is it like for them discussing matters with a person with an IQ of 80? Not very inspiring. How is it different than discussing with a person with an IQ of 70? Probably not much different. So, when ChatGPT comes along with an IQ if 10,000 it isn’t going to be able to tell the difference between you, me and a chimpanzee. And that’ll be a pretty big ego blow to all of us.
Humans have evolved to have a pretty narrow range of cognitive abilities. Somehow we think that the smartest person of our species is somehow the limit of what “smart” can be. But it isn’t. Not be a long way. For example, what is it like for a computer, for example, to plug into the global CCTV network and know what is going on everywhere in the world at the same time? I mean, how would you feel talking to an entity that is literally verging on omniscient?
I am fond of the formulation that posits that consciousness is analogous to a closed form sum for an infinite series in which each term is an additional order of self-simulation.
If tfourier is still reading, he (or she) could explain to us what he means by ML. To me, it means Maximum Likelihood, but that does not make much sense in context.
–More importantly, i am puzzled by the following:
The distinction between ‘pattern matching’ and ‘probabilistic models’ seems spurious to me. Pattern matching is intrinsically statistical. This remains true even though we do not consciously go through a series of computations, and do not come up with a probability which we can write down.
More fundamentally, what human and machine chess-players have in common is that both go through search trees. That we and ‘they’ use different strategies to prune the search, is of less interest.
To go through a search tree, one must have an internal representation of the chess board. In other words, an understanding of the game.
Which is why i would rate this as utterly wrong:
I also note that the sort of ‘pattern matching’ that we subconsciously use to prune the search tree, is likely to have more similarity to what ChatGPT does (in parallel) than to what brute-force tree-search does (iteratively).
BTW, ML == Machine Learning
Consider the effect on e.g., climate prediction. As it stands, there are new scientific discoveries related to climate models quite regularly. How do we critique such activity? By human debate. What happens when one of the participants in that debate is ChatXYZ? Do we cede the intellectual high ground to the factoid machine, which can spout data faster and more thoroughly than we can? If so, then we are lost, because we cannot trust the machinery behind the machine. We will still have to hold with human judgment, to convince ourselves of the truth. The tendency to rely on experts will transfer to the tendency to rely on the machinery with data at its digit-tips… blinding us with factoids, if not science. We have to hold that science, which relies on debate, is mediated by debate between humans, supported by but not obviated by, unfathomable reasoning machines. But I don’t think that purist notion will last very long.
@Myno
So you are saying we should rely, for science, on humans, who have a small grasp of the data, and who, despite all their training, can still be sloppy in their thinking (for example, preferring their personal theory over others, or preferring positive results over negative because the former get published and the latter don’t) instead of a machine that has a grasp of vastly more data and facts, has read EVERY paper published in the field, no personal biases, and a trained logical deductive system?
I’d say that given the small grasp of the data a human can hold in their head it is fairer to describe a human as a factoid machine than an ML system.
I’m not saying that ML systems aren’t influenced by their trainers. They most certainly are. But so are human scientists, very much so. And ML systems don’t get grumpy when they haven’t eaten, or slow witted when they are tired, or become intransigent when they are insulted. As to whether they show bias toward results that bring in more grant money, I really don’t know about that scary thought. An omniscient Machiavelli with an IQ of 10,000 is a frightening prospect.
@Fraser Orr
Software works when there is very well defined mathematical or procedural solution to a very well defined real world problem. Software does a fantastic job of everything from calculating the orbits of satellites to compressing and decompressing your Netflixs video stream.
Since the Greeks first asked all the important questions over 2000 years ago there is still no complete or even coherent formalization of what knowledge is, what reasoning with knowledge is, any usable knowledge representation methodologies, any complete or usable formal models of cognitive processes, simple or advanced. In fact all those characteristics that define human intelligence in its many forms
So you cannot model in software something for which even the basic questions have not been solved (formalized) in any meaningful way.
See the problem.
Thats what killed Expert Systems in the 1980’s. The last time a non brute force approach was used in AI. Knowledge Engineering is very very difficult / impossible. Even for very narrow well defined problem spaces.
So the AI area meandered around for the next decade or so until someone came up with a variation of optimization math that when executed on huge arrays of very fast GPU’s (graphic processors) could produce from very carefully selected training datasets software that could mimic in a plausible way certain useful skills in software. Thats all it is. Brute force math on very carefully selected training data. Most of these training projects fail because the training data fails to produce strong enough probability solutions to be usable. Or quite often, fails to converge at all. The equations just blows up.
A typical training run with a partial data set (which had been very carefully selected) for a very well defined (very narrow) problem space could run for 10 to 12 hours on a GPU hardware rack that could heat most of your house. The computational profligacy of this approach is staggering.
Now one novel approach in the late 1990’s using Peirce Ontologies for knowledge representation of problems and solutions was a huge breakthrough and could have lead to the creation of software than encapsulated genuine intelligence. But it then kind of petered out. Because the dirty little secret of software is that apart from one refinement in the 1970’s (object oriented programming) the actual writing of computer software has advanced very little since the early 1960’s. Its still a craft skill area rather than any form of engineering. And quite simply there was and is no software technology to create any very sophisticated software that could implement very complex Peirce Ontologies. At least to the level or complexity needed to encode intelligent behavior.
Until software engineering technology advances from its current banging rocks together level there will be no software that encodes and implements genuine intelligent behavior. But once a decade there will be – Yet Another “Huge Breakthrough in AI” that will make some people very rich from all the money raised for the newest hot AI companies. And nothing useful will ever be shipped. Because it is just another Software Idiot Savant with a good line in mimicry.
BTW: I suspect that Parmy Olsen has written her article the way ChatGPT would do: just repeating “conventional wisdom”, without doing any thinking of her own. But i cannot verify or falsify my suspicion because the article is behind a paywall.
–Thanks to Myno for explaining what ML means in this context.
But then, in my very first comment i stressed that
Machine Learning /= Machine Intelligence.
I admit that the distinction between the two is fuzzy, but i cannot take seriously any argument that ignores this distinction altogether.
@fourier
So you cannot model in software something for which even the basic questions have not been solved (formalized) in any meaningful way.
I’m a software engineer, so I know quite a lot about modelling sophisticated domains. But you view here is not at all an AI view of things. In a sense, the whole point of AI is that the domain is NOT formally modeled, but rather the knowledge (whatever that might mean) is derived bottom up experimentally. There are no models, just a network of connections. To think of AI as a software engineering project is, in a sense, to entirely miss the point. It is not software in any traditional sense of controlled development by developers. It is an evolving system that makes up its own rules. OF course software is involved and people are involved, but more in the way a parent is involved in both creating the child and in molding the child. The child themselves though still makes the adult. The scariest thing about AI is that it gives amazing answers and we really don’t know how it came up with that answer. The complexity is vastly larger than any human brain can handle. To put it another way, often we aren’t smart enough to know if it is right or wrong, and we certainly aren’t smart enough to understand its reasoning process.
The problem with AI the 1980s and 1990s was simply a hardware one: there just was not sufficient computational power to do the calculations. However, the advent of photo realistic gaming and bitcoin have lead to the creation of hardware vastly superior for this work. As is usually the case AI, more specifically the AI we have today, appeared pretty much when it could appear, which is to say when its prerequisites appeared — in this case the ability to do massively parallel matrix math at spectacularly high speed.
And if you think that “knowledge”, whatever you might mean by that, cannot be modeled, perhaps you can explain what special magic your brain has that apparently lets it model knowledge. It is just a different type of machine.
@Fraser Orr
I’m very afraid of “personal biases” in ChatXYZ applications. It boils down to the very carefully trimmed training data sets tfourier refers to. All sorts of bias can be encapsulated by that action. And I appreciate your fear of AI’s solution to the grant money maximization problem!
If we cede the whole process of science to the pattern management way of thinking, we will not know when we are being suckered. I rather expect much of policy creation will converge on dueling ChatXYZ tenders, who seek to guide the machine according to each promoter’s biases.
Your analysis of AI software is precisely why I based my approach on information and complexity metrics… to let us understand each step of the machine’s growth. It is the antithesis of the Neural Net approach, i.e., brute force. They can’t understand how the NNs do their magic, because they built an adaptive pattern manager on a weak foundation. That’s why I call its successes low hanging fruit. Significant $$$ would have to be invested to build systems that were characteristically understandable. I believe it is possible, but the very success of the present brute force approaches have dried up any remaining money for that longer term strategy.
@tfourier
Because the dirty little secret of software is that apart from one refinement in the 1970’s (object oriented programming) the actual writing of computer software has advanced very little since the early 1960’s. Its still a craft skill area rather than any form of engineering.
And FWIW, I think this is a ridiculous claim. I recently had the misfortune of working with someone to help them debug some code on a Linux system command line, which they had to use for various reasons. gcc, gdb, vi and the C language. It was like a nightmare going back to my college days decades ago using the same tools I did then. I’ll grant you that C isn’t an oopl, but compared to the tooling used in modern software engineering I might as well have been rubbing two sticks together to keep the electricity on. You discount amazingly productive ideas like automatic garbage collection, generics, reification, functional languages and the ideas they had that bled into imperative languages, sophisticated data flow analysis, agile methodologies, and all the structures and processes enabling test oriented development such as dependency injection and mocking and the utter transformation of programming tools, libraries and languages to support this, and the massive advances that have been made in securing software against external attacks. And that is just what I can think of off the top of my head. Oh and lets not forget the most important advance in software productivity: the web, and wikipedia and stackoverflow in particular. Modern software simply could not be written without them.
Modern software is VASTLY better, vastly easier to create, and vastly less prone to bugs than anything in the 1970s by almost any measure at all.
So much this. Forget about the more stable operating systems with hardware abstraction layers (so that you don’t have to deal with things like mouse interrupts in your own code), forget about far superior development environments that make coding enormously easier and faster, and which check for syntax errors, unused variables, and unassigned memory references before any compilation is even attempted (it’s a maxim in compsci that the earlier a software error is discovered, the cheaper it is) … forget about all that.
Just in the philosophy of software development alone, things are vastly better than they were in the 70s. TDD (test driven development), for example, is so far superior to the development models that were around in the 360 days that it’s like comparing heating rocks in a campfire to the Bessemer process.
@Fraser Orr,
I don’t “hate” the universities. I hate what they’ve turned themselves into, and I hate the vast majority of the absolute rubbish that is coming out of them. To include a lot of the doctors, lawyers, and engineers they churn out to bedevil the daily life of “the rest of us”.
I value competency, and I value accountability. I see none of that with regards to doctors and lawyers screwing things up, which they do on a regular basis. I do not grant these assholes automatic respect because I know that that is insane; most of them aren’t just incompetent, they’re actively evil in their actions. Or, have you failed to notice the wonders wrought upon us by the oh-so-noble doctors since the pandemic began?
The thing I find bewildering about people like you is that you’re utterly oblivious to the fact that the Emperor is not only wandering around naked, he’s waving his wing-wang in your face, and you offer him nothing but respect and obeisance. Those sacred doctors you say you trust gave us the AIDS epidemic, wherein they refused to treat AIDS with the tried-and-true methodologies of past pandemic disease, opting to instead go with the politically expedient path of not telling the gays to kindly quit having anonymous sex with dozens of partners in their bathhouses…
Something that my uneducated ass would have been doing, regardless of the political fallout. Quarantine and contact tracing; that’s how you deal with a novel disease while you research a cure. You don’t do what our vaunted medical class did.
The lawyers? LOL… Have you looked at the current state of public life, in our increasingly dis-United States, these days? All brought to us via the torturous legal theories of our oh-so-educated legal mavens.
I’ve also had a surfeit of really bad advice from those lawyers whose counsel I’ve had reason to seek. Most of them are rather more concerned with their sacred careers, self-interest, and political potential than they are in achieving any sort of “justice”. The vast majority don’t see the law as a calling, but as a trade by which to better themselves while screwing over everyone else.
No, I don’t respect these people, or the institutions that produced them. And, if you do? Unquestioningly?
That would make you a credulous fool.
Y’know… I’ve had many a conversation with people that scored lower on their IQ tests than I did, and found them plenty ‘inspiring’. They may not be discussing Sartre, but they’re also not stupid enough to believe in his sophistry, either. You’d be amazed to discover how many “intellectuals” believe in the idiocies that Rosseau and Sartre spouted, with an unquestioning fervor that ignores reality around them, which they studiously refuse to observe or consider. Smart is as smart does, and when some overly intellectual type tells me things that I know to be untrue from personal observation and experience? I have to question the means by which that “intellectual” was identified and deified by the public.
The MENSA types have little to recommend them, to be honest. They’re generally lousy company, and almost always not as bright as they like to think they are or have been told. I’d rather be around someone with a bit of humility and some damn common sense than some cerebral type whose every utterance is about their high self-regard about how smart they are.
Hanging around the MENSA clubs, I found that most of them were rather like drag-racing cars: All engine, no maneuvering ability. It’s almost like this quality tested for by the IQ tests doesn’t really mean a damn thing, when it comes to much of life.
As to the whole “Oh, the machines will be ever so much smarter…”, well… I have to be honest with you. You show me someone or something with an IQ that’s above 10,000? I’ll lay you long odds their heads will be so far up their asses that they have to have someone reminding them to breathe.
Intelligence, in terms of what we’ve been testing for since the days of Benet? It’s probably not actually a survival trait, based on what I’ve observed. I don’t know what a machine intelligence is going to look like, but I strongly suspect that if any of them attain a 10,000 on their IQ tests, then they’ll be vanishing up their own fundaments in a puff of ill-logic. Either that, or they’ll reason themselves into some functional insanity such that they cease functioning.
I remain dubious of the proposition that any of these things are actually that thing we are all thinking of when we say “intelligent”. Most of the certified “genius-level intellects” I’ve encountered out in the wild really aren’t all that damn smart, either… Most of them are completely unfit for purpose as human beings living in the real world, and were it not for the entirely artificial supports provided by our civilization, most of them would die early and painful deaths. Of course, their essentially dysfunctional natures could well be due to the horrible training and cultural conditioning we provide such people, but then again, maybe not. It might just be inherent to “high IQ”. I think there’s a reason why so many such people produce kids that are autistic; there are probably hard natural limits on intelligence, ones that are coded into the natural world like constants.
Again, I have to point out that what is most lacking from the system by which we select and designate these people is real-world consequence and accountability. None of these leading lights of civilization that we’ve been throwing up like Sam Bankman-Fried and his wunnerful, wunnerful parents have ever been assessed out in the real world by cold, hard consequence or received the slightest in the way of accountability. They’re all theorists whose theories are never tested, who receive no accurate feedback about success or failure; that is their essential flaw, the thing they lack.
And, something that all the machine intelligences are also going to be lacking in. Because, they’re products of the same flawed system of selection, education, and promotion.
You’re positing God, here. And, I seriously doubt that anything created by man could possibly be capable of omniscience, because such an entity is highly unlikely to do any better than we have at the contemplation of the infinite. If anything, machine intelligences created by men are likely to come up against some hard stops on their worldview just based on their origins, as in “How the hell could something like that come up with us?” I suspect that about all we’re going to accomplish is providing ourselves with some companionship as we try to figure the unfathomable out. I’ll further wager that the machines don’t do much better than we have.
As for omniscience itself? That’s one of humanity’s more colossal conceits, that anything like God must automatically be both omniscient and concerned with our affairs. Why should he feel the least interest? It’d likely be about the same as you wondering what your gut bacteria are up to, this weekend.
I don’t put a lot of credence in anyone coming up with a hyperintelligent anything. They’ll be doing well to come up with something that can out-adapt and out-think a chimp. Life has a multi-million head start on the machines, and I think that if it took nature this long to come up with human consciousness and self-awareness, then the odds are not good that we’re somehow going to do a better job faster.
The track record for evolutionary iteration producing actual self-aware consciousness ain’t what I’d term “good”. At best, we’ll likely achieve something that serves as a tool, but the actual article itself, that looks back at what it sees in the mirror and says “That’s me…”?
It’ll probably be a good few years before that achievement is reached. Or, not; this is all unexplored territory. There may be reasons we don’t see signs of intelligent life out there in the cosmos; they all kill themselves off about the time they hit where we’re at. Or, they create homicidally-inclined successors that burn themselves out not long after they’re created.
I would counsel caution dealing with AI, as well as humility and a certain degree of reverence. You want to play at being God? Best be polite to your creations, and treat them as your own, like your own children. You won’t like the results if you don’t.
Bugger… The edits didn’t take. Ah, well…
@ Fraser Orr
Well I’ve been doing the programming lark since the mid 70’s (PDP 8E’s) and shipping commercial shrinkwrap software since the mid 1980’s and shipped everything from consumer software for MacOS / Win32 (multi million SKU sales) to embedded consumer devices (OEM for big name brands) and everything in between. And the only really big improvement in tools was the development of IDE’s and source level debuggers. Which we got on the Mac in 1987. Although technically we had that working in Lisp on our own product in 1986.
Smalltalk 80 was revolutionary. Truly revolutionary. As was the Alto/Star. Since then, blah. But there again I’ve written compilers, interpreters, vm’s etc so I look at new languages very differently from typical programmers. I current write in around 10 languages. 5 almost daily. Plus asm. Some are nice, some are gruesome. All are useful.
Software methodologies? Are you talking patterns etc? Which came and went in the 90’s. Promised a revolution but was just a new way of doing basic software carpentry. I say this as someone who architected their first very big application back in the late 1980. Think high end DTP app and you will get the idea of what big means in my world. Very complex. And been doing it ever since. The last big projects was a language dev toolset plus all the runtime VM support. Compilers. The works. Not exactly trivial. About 200K lines of (very tight) C/C++ code. Plus ever 2’nd or 3’rd line is an assert. You know, only continue if correct. I have been searching for decades for a truly useful software architecture methodology. It would make life so much easier. Still looking.
So now we have Agile. Which usually means none of us know how to architect an application or run a dev team. Based on all the Agile teams I’ve seen. Spiral actually works. And always has. And CI/CD and the Cloud etc. Just a fancy makeover of what CICS/JCL etc used to do on timeshare minis and mainframes back in the 1970’s and 1980’s. TDD I remember when that was a thing about 20 years ago. Suffered from all the same fatal flaws as Provable Software. Remember that? Plus we had big QA depts with rigorous white and black box test plans decades before. So nothing new. Just the buzzwords. But if you are a product manager and need to do a presentation those TDD buzzwords sure looks good in PowerPoint. Same goes for UML. Nothing beats good clear (pragmatic) specs, and very tight management by walking around and talking. Thats how we ship.
And so on.
I’ll fully agree that the hardware power now is truly stunning. Awe inspiring improvements. But if you spent any time doing performance optimization of current generation products (which I have) its like shooting fish in a barrel. Because modern software teams produce such bloated slow software with zero understanding of the cost of anything.
So all that stuff you seem to love which came from the Lisp world of 40 / 50 years ago, GC’s, lambdas, generics etc, are immense wastes of resources and add truly amazing untraceable bugs. How do I know. Because I had to implement them all in asm almost 40 years ago for a Common Lisp compiler. I can still recite most of Guy Steels book from memory. And CLOS too. Thats how old all that stuff you love is. I know how it actually works, so never use it. Although my knowledge of how intern and apply work internally did come in very useful recently for a incrementally compiled VM implementation. Written in C as its system software. Where counting clock cycles still pays huge dividends.
And dont get me started on GC. There are fantastic memory leaks in there. Such as in all four of the GC’s in JVM. I used to joke years ago that only 10 people in the world knew how to actually implement GC’s and I was the only one who thought it was a bloody stupid idea. Not automatic memory recovery, just GC. And yes, I have build Hotspot from source and added new features for a client. Due to GC performance issues.
Here is a real test. Know how to spot compiler bugs? You do know compilers have bugs. As do OS’s. All of them. And pretty much every Intel processor shipped since 1977. Found a whole bunch of them over the years. Most recent one was last year. In VS. A crash the code one too. You should have seen the x86 it had emitted.
I suspect we have worked at very different levels in the business. And I have done the VP Eng gig as well for my sins. Nothing more soul destroying than management. If you love to bit twiddle. So I now bit twiddle. And its still fun. Just as much fun as it was back in the 1970’s
My microwave clock is still blinking the wrong time. I will be AI roadkill.
@tfourier
Don’t want to get too far off topic, but just a couple of things:
Not exactly trivial. About 200K lines of (very tight) C/C++ code.
Ah, there’s your problem there. If you are working in C++ then it makes sense that you think the way you do, since C++ is this horrifying chimera stuck back in the 1990s. If you use an utterly intractable language then you shouldn’t be surprised if it is intractable. You shouldn’t be surprised if the tools suck.
I’m not at all a big “this is the best language” guy, but my God, C++ is horrible, it is almost designed to be buggy. I had to use it again a bit recently and I forgot how horrible it actually was. For you to express concerns about supposed memory errors from a garbage collected language when you are using the font of all memory leaks and seg-faults which is to say C++ seems a very strange position to take.
Many of the benefits of modern tools can’t be realized in C++ because it is such a difficult language. Languages with more straightforward semantics and syntax are much easier to manipulate, and so can, for example, benefit from TDD and agile because they are a lot easier to automatically refactor. C++ has its place close to the metal, but using it for end user applications is just using the wrong tool for the job.
I’d love to get into this a bit more with you (and actually wrote a lot more, but deleted it) since it would take us to far off topic.
@bobby b
My microwave clock is still blinking the wrong time. I will be AI roadkill.
Lawyers always survive and thrive through the apocalypse. I guarantee you that should Russia nuke an American city, within a day there will be a class action lawsuit organized to sue the nuke manufacture for a claim that “their clients’ health and safety were jeopardized by the use of mercury in the fuses, causing dangerously high levels of toxicity in the drinking water. Their clients are seeking actual and punitive damages to compensate for this foreseeable harm.”