We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Possible hiccups

· Administrative

Some work is going on under the hood, so Samizdata may be a bit dyspeptic for a while until things get sorted. Here are some cat pictures to make you less sad.

March 26th, 2023 |

2 comments to Possible hiccups

  • Rob Fisher (Surrey)
    March 26, 2023 at 11:29 am

    Everything seems fine now, but the Ajax Comment Preview plugin no longer works. I’m working on either fixing it or finding an alternative. In the meantime, type your comments with care ;D

    Edit: Ok, Ajax Comment Preview must not be what I thought because here I am editing a comment…

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    March 26, 2023 at 11:38 am

    Test. These are testing times.

    Edit: Testing, testing, this is a test of the emergency broadcast system. This is only a test. Screeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeech.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »