Samizdata quote of the day – Hard copy edition

[T]his also proves that relying on a Kindle or other tech is a folly. I have quite a library in my flat, and sometimes friends of mine poke fun at it and ask why I don’t put all this on a digital device. The naivete is clear.

Buy the actual books; learn to look after them, keep copies of really valuable ones. And give them to those whom you respect and love in your will. Beware anyone whose bookshelf is smaller than their plasma TV.

Johnathan Pearce

March 2nd, 2023 |

  • llamas
    March 2, 2023 at 10:59 pm

    I have a very old Kindle – 3 or 4 generations old – that was either 3G or wi-fi. 3G is gone, and I never connected it to our current wi-fi. It has a mass of my most-favourite books on it – Sherlock Holmes, Nevil Shute, Kipling, Shakespeare, a long list of military and history books, all kinds of things, at least 250 books or more. I take it to places where there’s no connection, and being as how it’s very old, it uses very little power and will run for days on a charge. Who knew that my Luddite re-use of aged hardware woukd actually be a form of the very samizdat after which this blog was named?

    llater,

    llamas

