|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – state mandated schizophrenia
Nothing speaks to the madness of the modern elites better than their war on farming. Consider France. One day President Macron is telling the world to get serious about ‘food security’. Post-Covid and with war raging in Ukraine, we must make sure food keeps being made and transported around the world, the French government says. Yet, at the same time, that same government, without missing a beat, is bringing in pesticide bans that could devastate sections of France’s own agriculture industry. Which could even lead to the closure of farms. Behold the schizophrenia of the 21st-century establishment.
– Brendan O’Neill
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The irony is that decades of western prosperity have lulled many into a distant understanding of how food gets to the table. That, coupled with the Green ideology, has caused the current mess.
On the substantive issue, it’s worth noting that while there are legit worries about chemicals used on the land, a potential way to overcome that is genetically modified crops. But guess what – the Greenies often oppose that too.
The international establishment observed what happened in Sir Lanka (what used to be Ceylon) – indeed we all know that the consequence of “Green” policy was economic collapse and mass hunger.
If people do not know the consequences of a policy they may be innocent of those consequences – but if they do know the consequences, and continue to push the policy, they they are guilty of deliberately intending those consequences. The international establishment do know the consequences of these policies – Sir Lanka was only one of several examples. So, Johnathan Pearce, this is not a mistake – to use modern jargon, economic collapse and mass poverty is “not a bug – it is a feature” of modern international policy.
Back in the 1960s the Club of Rome (the intellectual ancestor of the modern international establishment) dreamed of resource shortages that would get the ordinary people, that they hated and despised, and put us in our place (under their stamping boot) – but no such resource shortages emerged – so they have “had to” artificially create such resource shortages in order to put us common people in-our-proper-place (under their stamping boot).
As for those who, foolishly, look to Mr Putin as an alternative to the international establishment elite – he is not. Most land in Russia is government owned, and manufacturing output in Russia is even lower than it is in the United Kingdom (in spite of the much larger population of Russia).
One can not just wish the history of the last century (indeed more than a century now) away. As much as we would all like to wish it away.
Liberty has declined in Britain and other Western lands over the last century, indeed over the last century and a half (the rise of the state, even as a proportion of society, started back in the 1870s), but liberty utterly collapsed in Russia – into a nightmare that is hard for people in the West to fully understand, a nightmare that lasted the best part of a century. The terrible scars of that nightmare of tyranny continue to this day.
Bizarrely some people who called themselves “liberals”, as far back as the 1920s, supported the nightmare of tyranny that was the Soviet Union – the worst regime in the world at that time.
The “planed society” supported by the old Club of Rome and now by the World Economic Forum (and the United Nations – and almost every other organisation, public and private) may owe more to Mussolini’s Fascist Italy (“Stakeholder Capitalism” the Corporate State) than it does to the old Soviet Union – but it is certainly not a good thing.