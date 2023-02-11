Nicole Hannah-Jones gives her opinion on Thomas Sowell’s expertise and hears some opinions in return

The ratio Nikole Hannah-Jones got for this tweet is a sight to behold:
Other than being Black, what exactly is Sowell's expertise in slavery or history?
— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 10, 2023
I’ve tagged it “self-ownership” because it’s a self-own. Sue me.
For those that don’t know, Nikole Hannah-Jones (who gets to appropriate the historic name of Ida B. Wells, a pioneer of the civil rights movement, as her Twitter handle) is the developer of the New York Times’s 1619 Project, though presumably not the author of all the edits the NYT had to stealthily make to it later. She is also someone who has stated that “All journalism is activism”. Thomas Sowell is the author of…
To do economic history well one must understand both economics and history – “Economic History” is, therefore, not a “soft option” subject (although students sometimes treat it as if it was) – as it requires understanding of two disciplines (economics and history) – not one.
Hannah-Jones’s published writings show (very clearly show) that the lady does not understand economics – therefore the lady can not produce good economic history. The lady, and her supporters, may scream “Racist! Racist! Racist!” at this point – but it remains the truth that, because of her lack of understanding of economics, her economic history is without value.
“But that means that no Collectivist can produce good economic history” – correct, they can not. They do not understand economics, and because of that lack of understanding they can not (can not – no matter how hard they try) produce economic history that is of value.
Was the economic success of the United States due to slavery? No it was not.
Was the economic success of United Kingdom, for example the industrial revolution, due to slavery? No it was not.
Was the economic success of the United States or the United Kingdom due to “exploitation” and “oppression” in general? No it was not.
Marxist, or general leftist, history is mistaken because it is based on a false view of economics.
This is the point that Thomas Sowell is making in his historical works – and he is correct.
Further to Paul Marks: If economic success was due to slavery how was it that the Northern states were richer and more advanced than the Southern ones?
KJP – the reply of the left will be “because of cheap, slave grown, cotton” which totally misses your point that the north was more (more – not equally) advanced than the south.
By the way – some of the defenders of slavery used the “northern factory workers are worse off than the slaves” lie, and they trotted out the Labour Theory of Value fallacy as well.