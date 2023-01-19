|
You were entirely in the tank, Jacinda
‘Jacinda Ardern has announced she will quit as New Zealand prime minister ahead of this year’s election, saying she no longer has “enough in the tank” to lead’, reports the BBC.
‘Ms Ardern choked up as she detailed how six “challenging” years in the job had taken a toll
Labour Party MPs will vote to find her replacement on Sunday.
The shock announcement comes as polling indicates the party faces a difficult path to re-election on 14 October.’
The only shock was that she chose to jump rather than be pushed. Still, she can comfort herself with the thought that though her support inside New Zealand may have diminished, she remains much esteemed by the great and good worldwide.
|
I think she realised her nannying controls over life were beginning to piss people off, although it is depressing how much her views are supported, still, by the allegedly educated classes. She was “sensible” because her bossy approach to certain issues chimes with received wisdom. Take this outright ban on tobacco.
She gets a bit of kudos from the Davos classes because a, she has a vagina, b, she bought into the whole lockdown/net-zero/wokeism on gender sort of agenda. And she managed to do it by playing to the whole “I am an ordinary, middle class Kiwi lass” schtick that folk such as Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister, for example, use.
At least the Finland PM knows how to party.
Hopefully, when Labour loses, the anti-tobacco laws will be repealed. Maybe the ex-PM, Keyes, will come back. NZ did well, with him.
Can someone explain to me what’s been going on? The story I’ve heard – entlrely by passive means – is that when COVID struck she sent everyone to their room, New Zealand avoided the pandemic and she became a secular saint. Am I to gather that something else has been going on?
She doesn’t care what happens next. She has enough kudos with the supranational elites that she will move from one cushy role telling us proles what to do to another, all the while feeling righteous.
I’m sure George Soros, Klaus Schwab and the rest of the WEF crew will be singing her praises, so a job with some supranational QUANGO is assured.
Not like us plebs, eh?
I long ago came to the conclusion that any professional politician who uses that line is probably lying about everything else too.
A (British) MP’s basic salary is £84,144. Plus expenses. Plus an extra £10k during the damnpanic. They are not ordinary middle-class people.
Jacinda (an alma mater of WEF) did us all a favour of revealing her inner fascist…..
“I want to send a clear message to the New Zealand public: We will share with you the most up to date information (on Covid) daily. You can trust us as a source of that information.” You can also trust the Director-General of Health and the Ministry of Health. For that information, do feel free to visit at any time to clarify any rumour you may hear covid19.govt.nz, otherwise dismiss anything else.
“We will continue to be your single source of truth,”
Chilling
She did job one – disarm the citizenry. For that, she will be rewarded.
Patrick Crozier writes, “Can someone explain to me what’s been going on?”
My understanding is that Ardern was admired while it looked as if her extremely severe lockdown policies were working, but then they stopped working.
First, the tobacco restrictions probably won’t come in with the next government, but when they finally do they won’t be that unpopular. Smoking is dying fast in NZ because it has been replaced by vaping. Jacinda wasn’t actually very nanny like — NZ has been spared the stupid banning of vapes and most of the war against food.
Jacinda’s government was, instead, remarkably old-school Socialist. The progressive Left outside NZ love her, but that’s because they have literally no idea of her policies.
Her government was rabidly anti-immigration, right from the start. It depresses workers’ wages see. So NZ, which is structurally geared for immigration, is now desperately short of masses of key workers. Old school Socialist, not progressive at all.
Her government was rabidly centrist, though it took some time to become apparent. It started to recentralise things that have long been decentralised in NZ. Old school Socialist, not progressive at all. It tended to be badly done, and wildly unpopular — Kiwis aren’t really into centralisation.
Finally, and incredibly for a country used to non-unionised workplaces, Jacinda tried to return to central bargaining.
It’s hard to find a progressive policy.
Abortion was legalised, but no-one had been prosecuted under the old legislation, so that was an easy win. It literally changed nothing.
She tried to legalise marijuana, but her proposed system was like the Canadian one, bound by so many restrictions that the illegal trade would have continued. I voted for it, but I can see why many voted against.
Not true. NZ has never allowed military style weapons. Nor handguns for that matter. Her banning of certain types of weapons was incredibly popular, and really cannot be made her fault — I have pro-gun friends who supported it. Indeed she would have crucified publicly if she hadn’t done it. It sure as hell won’t be one of the things that the new government will reverse. I doubt they will even consider it.
There are still a lot of guns in NZ, and Kiwis pretty must still hunt very much as they did. If your intention was simply hunting, the “ban” made very little difference. If your intention was to show your “manliness” with some sort of auto-rifle, hard luck. It had the advantage of reducing the weapons our gangs can obtain, which is really a very good thing.
The “she took all our weapons” is very much the nut case end of the spectrum, and a miniscule percentage of the population.
At last!
And neither of her immediate deputies wants the job. They expect to lose the upcoming election.
Multiple polls in December had ACT on 11%. That’s the only consistently principled party in NZ that is in favour of small government and personal responsibility etc — one of very few in the world, for that matter. If they get 11% in a National/ACT coalition government with ~50% of the vote then they will make up a considerable fraction of the government.
NZ might improve, for the first time since 1984-1993.
A hard no on that.
Her fall from grace was because her government was unable to do the good things she promised (building new houses, sorting out mental health) but instead was starting to bring in some incredibly stupid policies.
I know lots of people who were pro-Jacinda/Labour but have gone off her. And not one of them cites the Covid restrictions as the reason. It literally never enters the conversation — indeed most of those abandoning her remain supportive of the Covid restrictions.
Anyone who was opposed to the Covid restrictions on the grounds of liberty never voted for her in the first place. Me, for example.
It is important to remember that NZ locked down hard, but not for very long. Other than the border closing, much of the time we were barely affected by it. We did not have the long tail of restrictions lasting for ages that much of the West had. Other than a couple of minor hassles, like masks in shops, once we stopped locking down we were free. We didn’t have schools closed for years on end — indeed, we still ran external examinations. The only businesses really affected were tourism and hospitality — my wife runs a shop, and it didn’t affect her that much at all.
The idea the Jacinda is “anti-Liberty” doesn’t really match the facts. It’s touted by the right-Right, but there is no traction on the centre-Right and centre, because it wouldn’t be believed.
She never once used Covid lockdowns as an excuse to change standard policy. Her behaviour to protests was completely different from Trudeau’s, for example. She never once painted them as anything but misguided. She did not change laws, and did not bring in the police until after they got violent.
One thing to recall is that Jacinda’s government was only briefly popular. She was personally, and actually remains so. But her government not so much.
She got to power having lost an election. But the leader of NZ First did a dirty on National, for reasons of personal spite, and sided with Labour. The majority of the electorate voted for the right. NZ First’s supporters showed their displeasure when the party support disappeared after going to Labour.
She won the second election on the back of Covid, and because National were simply not trusted to govern. The combination of her popularity, the feel good of keeping Covid out, and the disarray of the opposition made it a landslide, but that should not be taken as endorsement of Labour as a whole. A very little known fact outside NZ is that once it became clear that Labour were going to win, quite a few people voted for them to prevent the Greens being needed in the coalition. Far better to have a pure Labour government than a Labour government reliant on the Greens. I even considered it.
Genuinely popular governments in NZ tend to last nine years — three terms. That this government probably won’t make that, is pretty much a sign that they were never particularly popular to begin with.
This was the first Government to get an absolute majority, under NZ MMP electoral system. Largely thanks to the reaction to the Christchurch Mosque shooting.
That has allowed them to pass legislation without the support of minority parties.
The administration will be remembered for its utter inability to implement any of their big idea policies. Plant a billion trees, build 100,000 affordable houses, “fix” child poverty (Ardern’s stated reason for going into politics) fix the decline in education and address Maori grievances. By any assessment NZ is doing worse on all of these metrics.
Add to that a rather orwellian streak to her world view and some utterly awful decisions around water ownership, attacks on property rights and a level of contempt for democracy that is truly breathtaking.
By all accounts going to get demolished in the polls this year.
A protégé of Helen Clark who has been haunting the UN. Hopefully thats where Princess Cindy goes (as far away as possible)
Well a Big Government person is gone – but sadly the restrictions she put in place, on Freedom of Speech and so on, will remain. Prime Minister Ardern was given a golden opportunity to attack freedom of speech and firearm ownership, by a mass murderer (an Australia) who murdered a large number of Muslim people.
Ironically the mass murderer actually wanted the government of New Zealand to bring in more restrictions on freedom of speech and private firearm ownership – because he was (indeed is – because he is still alive in prison) an “Accellerationist” – someone who wants everything to get as bad as possible as fast as possible, to bring the collapse forward.
Accellerationists and the left have a weird symbiotic relationship – as they both want the same policies, more government spending, restrictions on freedom of speech, enforced “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion”, more restrictions on firearm ownership – and-so-on (although for different reasons).
As for Covid – New Zealand is hundreds of miles away from anywhere else, if an isolationist policy on Covid was going to work anywhere it was going to work in New Zealand.
However. Prime Minister Ardern assumed that when the “vaccines” eventually arrived she could just have all the population injected and then open the borders – job done. But there are increasing indications that the injections themselves can lead to injury or death – which is a bit of a problem for politicians who pushed them.
If the left were clever they would start attacking President Trump for pushing the injections in the United States.
You can always tell the current state of the vax reputation by listening to my Minnesota friends when they call them either “Biden’s vaxxes” or “Trump’s vaxxes.”
Right now, strangely, they’re trending back to “Trump’s vaxxes.” I just laugh.
Thanks, Chester for explaining the situation. There was a lot there I didn’t know.