Samizdata quote of the day – a pox on antipodean authoritarianism

· Aus/NZ affairs · Slogans & Quotations

We almost certainly haven’t seen the last of Ardern. No doubt a plum job at the United Nations, the World Health Organisation or some other ghastly supranational body beckons. Nor have we seen the last of the elitist politics that she came to represent. It’s high time we had a reckoning with this ‘kindly’ authoritarianism.

Tom Slater

January 20th, 2023 |

