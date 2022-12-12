|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – awkward facts and evidence
But the Conspiracy Theory story is wearing pretty thin, as awkward facts and evidence pour in showing that many of the pandemic dissenters were largely right, all along. Their central claim – our central claim – was that powerful institutions with a massive influence over the public sphere were propping up the interests of a handful of large actors, at the expense of ordinary people’s health and life prospects.
The central claim was not that there was a single, centrally coordinated “conspiracy” against the common good, but that there was an unhappy convergence of elite interests around a particular narrative, that was extremely destructive to society at large. A series of ill-advised and reckless societal interventions were legitimated by a simplistic narrative that was plugged incessantly by Big Government, Big Media, and Big Pharma. And anyone who spoke out against that narrative was treated as a nut-case conspiracy theorists or a “fringe epidemiologist,” and frequently censored on trumped-up “misinformation” charges.
– David Thunder
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
“David Thunder” – yes indeed.
But the pandemic, whilst it may indeed have been an accidental (rather than deliberate) release from the Wuhan Institute (thanks to the reckless encouragement of such research there by Tony Fauci and Peter Daszak) was very useful for the international public-private partnerships that are always looking for excuses to expand government (and pet corporate) power and control. There need be no formal conspiracy – as an entire international class of people (in government, the vast corporations, and “charitable bodies”) has been educated to think like this – every disaster must be used to further the agenda of the new society, “never let a crises go to waste”. Collectivism is both the perceived solution to every crises – it is also an end-in-itself to these people.
As for censorship – arguments for it have been pushed since at least the 1960s (Freedom of Speech being, supposedly, “Repressive Tolerance”), but it really went into overdrive in the United States and the United Kingdom in recent years – under the Obama Administration in the United States (which pushed it in the education system) and due to such things as the Equality Act (2010) in the United Kingdom – although the U.K. has a whole string of such attacks going all the way back to 1965.
Extending censorship to medical matters was a natural thing for such people (government and corporate) – if you are already censoring people on ABC – why not DEF as well.
As for the internet companies – after the election of Donald John Trump in 2016 (ironically they, like the media, had pushed Mr Trump for the Republican nomination – thinking he would make Republicans unelectable) they seemed to go stark-staring-mad – the people (the voters) had done a terrible thing (in their “educated” eyes) and companies such as Google (but also Facebook and Twitter) decided that Freedom of Speech was a terrible, evil, thing – so people must be “guided” in their internet searches (the Google search engine has become a total farce – on all even vaguely political matters it is now so twisted it is a corkscrew), and what people watched and listened to on-line must be controlled.
By the way – I am off Facebook again, can people (who are on Facebook) please report this – so that people on, for example, the World History group do not think I am neglecting them by choice.
As Ed Dowd, who pulled together insurance industry excess death, disability, health stats, describes it: ” a convergence of interests”. The government/ media/corporate corruptacracy is riddled with opportunists; sociopaths and even predators poised to exploit and take advantage. Most of them manage to remain anonymous.
A conspiracy requiring a cast of thousands never worked for me. .
An alternative view: Edward T. Hall on Bureaucracy: “no soul, no memory, and no conscience….” Edward Hall was the pioneer who wrote “Beyond Culture”(1976).
“By their very nature bureaucracies have no conscience, no memory and no mind. They are self-serving, amoral and live forever. What could be more irrational? Changing them is almost impossible, because they function according to their own rules and bow to no man, not even the President of the United States……. … Paradoxically, most bureaucracies are staffed largely with conscientious, committed people who are trying to do the right thing, but they are powerless (or feel powerless) to change things. None of which would be so serious if it weren’t that these are the very institutions on which we depend to solve all our major problems…….”
“Bureaucracy on the life-destroying scale described by Edward T. Hall is an industrial era phenomenon. Only a bureaucracy can turn ordinary, decent people into participants in gigantic atrocities that go on and on, and absolve the people who operate the government machine from personal responsibility for the consequences.”
Not sold on the mass formation psychosis but why and how did the COVID hive mind go international? I don’t understand why there wasn’t a lot more pushback and I’m dumbfounded that Israel didn’t develop their own vaccine. Taiwan did, Iran did, India did, Russia did…..
Exasperated – Israel has many political parties, but rather a “group mentality” formed by endless coalition making. Nigel Farage argues that Proportional Representation would give the United Kingdom real choice – but Israel and other nations with PR are evidence against that point of view.
As for bureaucracies – they may be made up of people who “want to do the right thing” (as the philosopher Hegel claimed – and the German lands Cameralist tradition had before him – although such English thinkers as Thomas Cromwell had more than a trace of such ideas) – but what they think “the right thing” is, is influenced by their education and the institutional structure.
It is possible that a top bureaucrat (official) will be an independent thinker – as, for example, the top health official in Sweden was. But it is more likely that the top bureaucrats will, well, think like bureaucrats.
Contra Hegel, I believe that the rule of officials and “experts” is a bad thing.
The idea that institutions should be run competent people who are experts in their fields looking out for the common interest sounds ideal, but like many things that sound great in theory it ends up creating a real life nightmare. Instead of promoting on meritorious and knowledgeable people looking out for the common good, we get corrupt mediocrities whose only talent is political maneuvering and blame shifting. I almost want to say go back to the spoils systems – it probably won’t produce better results than what we have now but at least we’ll know who to hold responsible.
The “rule of experts” or other officials wouldn’t be a bad thing… If they were competent. Which they manifestly are not.
I keep having to point this out… The problem isn’t the system. It’s the people. We were getting the same sh*tty results back when it was the hereditary aristocracy that was in power. The problem isn’t which set of idiots is in charge, but the essential and inherent idiocy of the people.
Let’s be brutally honest: A modern university education and/or a college degree is about as much use for determining who ought to be running things as the ancien regime’s reliance on ancestry and pedigree.
The root of the problem is that we don’t hold the office holders accountable, whoever they are, and then assess their performance based on the real-world results they produce. It doesn’t matter whether you’re selecting the next head of the bureaucracy based on his educational attainments (which I think are a null concept, these days, as a proxy for virtue of any sort) or his family tree, so long as you watch what he’s doing, and pull his ass out of the office he’s in when his actual effects turn out to be sub-optimal.
I hate to point this out, but the trends are before us, and brutally obvious: Education and credentials aren’t any better tools for determination of who’s best put in charge than any of the other mechanisms we used to use. Hell, we’d probably be better off going back to the root of all of it, when the proto-feudal types were determining who’d run things by brute force and swordsmanship. At least, with that technique, you actually got rid of the non-performers. Who, these days, just seem to get promoted ever onwards and upwards…
I mean, look at Fauci: Under any sort of rational performance-based system, his ass would have been on the street sometime back during the 1990s, after he screwed multiple pooches with AIDS, Ebola, and other things. The man possesses a vast incompetence that we haven’t seemed to acknowledge in any effective manner, so whose fault is that, actually? His? Or, more accurately, ours?
The greatest fallacy of the age is that an education and the credentials it produces are a proxy for virtue and competence. It’s like we’re awarding command of an army to the guy who was champion player at Call of Duty, Halo, or chess… The simulation is not the reality, and all schooling represents is a training simulation of questionable fidelity to reality.
Exasperated December 12, 2022 at 2:33 pm
There is, and never has been, in the whole history of the universe, such a thing as an mRNA coronavirus vaccine. Such a thing is impossible – a contradiction in terms. That this is so still, and was so then, but then became not so so many countless times in the period of a little over a year is a testament to the scientific illiteracy that child-centred education has visited upon the world.