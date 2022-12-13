|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Our bread untaxed, our commerce free
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
It wasn’t terribly long ago that the US finally got rid of a telephone usage tax that was implemented to pay for the Spanish-American War of 1898.
It wasn’t terribly long ago that the US finally got rid of a telephone usage tax that was implemented to pay for the Spanish-American War of 1898.
Of course, the bill they passed to repeal the tax had all kinds of pork and provisions that had nothing to do with repealing said tax, but that’s just par for the course in the US.
The one good thing the Confederate Constitution had in it was a provision that each bill could only be on one topic and not have things like attaching non-related spending and riders.