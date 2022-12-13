We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Our bread untaxed, our commerce free

· Historical views · UK affairs

My latest purchase is an English jug produced in 1847 commemorating the repeal of the iniquitous Corn Laws, reminding us that the struggle against an overmighty state is nothing new.



December 13th, 2022 |

  • Steven R
    December 13, 2022 at 2:04 am

    It wasn’t terribly long ago that the US finally got rid of a telephone usage tax that was implemented to pay for the Spanish-American War of 1898.

  • Steven R
    December 13, 2022 at 2:06 am

    Of course, the bill they passed to repeal the tax had all kinds of pork and provisions that had nothing to do with repealing said tax, but that’s just par for the course in the US.

    The one good thing the Confederate Constitution had in it was a provision that each bill could only be on one topic and not have things like attaching non-related spending and riders.

