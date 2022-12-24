God rest ye Merry Gentlemen

If anything, our modern puritans are worse. At least the stiff folk of the 17th century believed reducing bodily pleasure would help expand the spirit, get one closer to God. The new puritans offer no such spiritual transcendence in return for our curbing of our blowouts – only the bovine payback of a slightly smaller waistline.
We eat around 6,000 calories on Christmas Day, disgusted experts say. We can do better than that. Start with a Buck’s Fizz breakfast; don’t scrimp on the Christmas-tree chocs; make brunch a sozzled, carb-heavy mix of your first beer and some Christmas panettone; everything for dinner should be cooked in turkey fat; follow that with a 1,174-cal slice of Christmas pudding; end with more booze and a selection box you don’t pick at but consume entirely. We can beat 6,000 calories. We owe it to old England and the original spirit of Christmas.
– Brendan O’Neill (£)
I’m going to give embracing your admonition a serious try, Brendan. Have a Merry Christmas all.
Now I do actually believe certain things about Christmas – including that stuffing my face will expand my waistline. But, being traditional about it, I think the time for fasting is before and/or after, not during. And I believe I can make better decisions for myself than can ‘experts’ for me, even when I don’t believe they’re wrong. And even if I did not see through experts pretension of being expert, I’d still believe with Theoden King that,
Being truly disinterested is something many ‘Experts’ aren’t expert at either.