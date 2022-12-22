We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

A helpful Finnish instructional video from 1979

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Eastern Europe · Education & Academia · Events · How very odd! · Humour · Self defence & Security

Dear all,

As we wind down for Christmas, it is important to ensure that we keep ourselves safe, and I have found this wonderful but short instructional video, purportedly from Finland c. 1979, helpfully showing how to open a door correctly. I would recommend turning on the English subtitles for most of us, but other subtitles are available for those of us unable to understand the wonderful Finnish language.

I have a nagging feeling that this might have been a parody of ‘health and safety’ instructional videos, but if that was its aim, it has failed miserably to stem the tide.

December 22nd, 2022 |

6 comments to A helpful Finnish instructional video from 1979

  • John Galt
    December 22, 2022 at 11:10 am

    An interesting point is the raised door stop. In a country as cold as Finland (during winter at least), it makes sense to have a flush fitting bottom piece of wood preventing draughts, but if that was in my apartment it would be the subject of some annoyance as I continually trip over the damned thing.

    I suppose if you have them on every door muscle memory would remember, but still.

    Having my door snakes (fabric draught excluders) in use is irritating enough.

  • Fan of Slackwire Clowns
    December 22, 2022 at 1:51 pm

    He danced through that door.

    I wonder if the mustache enhanced his dexterity.

  • Schrödinger's Dog
    December 22, 2022 at 3:17 pm

    Replace the Finnish narrative with a plummy British accent and it would pass as something from Monty Python.

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    December 22, 2022 at 4:52 pm

    The comments also provide helpful information:

    Dave Bryan
    11 months ago
    Kids don’t try this at home , this man has trained for years and is a professional
    33K

    UpsyDaysy
    9 months ago
    “Approach the door calmly”. Easier said than done for beginners like me.
    2.2K

  • Paul Marks
    December 22, 2022 at 5:25 pm

    Mr Ed – it was indeed a parody of the fad of instruction videos.

  • bobby b
    December 22, 2022 at 8:12 pm

    He never smiles. It is authentic Finn.

    I’m forwarding this link to several Finnish friends. On this winter solstice, it might help them smile.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »