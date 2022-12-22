|
A helpful Finnish instructional video from 1979
Dear all,
As we wind down for Christmas, it is important to ensure that we keep ourselves safe, and I have found this wonderful but short instructional video, purportedly from Finland c. 1979, helpfully showing how to open a door correctly. I would recommend turning on the English subtitles for most of us, but other subtitles are available for those of us unable to understand the wonderful Finnish language.
I have a nagging feeling that this might have been a parody of ‘health and safety’ instructional videos, but if that was its aim, it has failed miserably to stem the tide.
An interesting point is the raised door stop. In a country as cold as Finland (during winter at least), it makes sense to have a flush fitting bottom piece of wood preventing draughts, but if that was in my apartment it would be the subject of some annoyance as I continually trip over the damned thing.
I suppose if you have them on every door muscle memory would remember, but still.
Having my door snakes (fabric draught excluders) in use is irritating enough.
He danced through that door.
I wonder if the mustache enhanced his dexterity.
Replace the Finnish narrative with a plummy British accent and it would pass as something from Monty Python.
The comments also provide helpful information:
Dave Bryan
11 months ago
Kids don’t try this at home , this man has trained for years and is a professional
33K
UpsyDaysy
9 months ago
“Approach the door calmly”. Easier said than done for beginners like me.
2.2K
Mr Ed – it was indeed a parody of the fad of instruction videos.
He never smiles. It is authentic Finn.
I’m forwarding this link to several Finnish friends. On this winter solstice, it might help them smile.