Remember, remember

· UK affairs

Remember, remember, the Fifth of November
Gunpowder treason and plot
I see no reason why gunpowder treason
Should ever be forgot

Interesting how the significance of those words changed over the years to be less about the Gunpowder Plot of 5 November 1605, and more about attitudes towards contemporary politics.

More about notions like “V” than the actual historical Guy Fawkes.

November 5th, 2022 |

2 comments to Remember, remember

  • WindyPants
    November 5, 2022 at 9:39 am

    The original purpose of celebrating the 5th November was, of course, to celebrate the failure of a catholic assassination attempt upon our protestant King James I. In our more secular age, this nuance has been lost.

    Were there a modern gunpowder plot to destroy Parliament, foiled in a similar manner, I suspect the sympathies of the people may well rest with the plotters who came so close to ridding the nation of the parasites that currently infest Westminster.

