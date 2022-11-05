Free speech on Twitter: my hopes, their fears (Samizdata quotes of today’s Guardian and yesterday’s Independent)

Today’s Guardian warns:
Twitter’s mass layoffs, days before US midterms, could be a misinformation disaster
Internal chaos at the company – and the decimation of its staff – has created ideal conditions for falsehoods and hateful content.
The mass layoffs at Twitter, that diminished several teams, including staff on the company’s safety and misinformation teams, could spell disaster during the US midterms elections next week, experts have warned.
What would the woke do without experts – for example Paul Barrett, described as “an expert in disinformation and fake news at New York University”. I’m sure he’s very committed to it, but as to being expert at it – well, judge for yourselves. The Guardian quotes Paul as saying Twitter’s “chaos”, and:
“lack of staff and resources dedicated to counteracting misinformation, has created ideal conditions for election misinformation to thrive … Twitter is in the midst of a category 5 hurricane, and that is not a good environment for fostering vigilance when dealing with inevitable attempts to spread falsehoods and hateful content.”
Yesterday’s Independent shared Paul’s concern. The headline
Man arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting machine
did not prepare me for reading that their concern about this Colorado man was not that he might have affected the June primary but that
it heightened concerns among election officials and security experts that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with – or even to sabotage – election equipment
Oh, those wicked election deniers! If only they had not raised the idea that such things had already happened, no-one would ever have thought of inserting a thumb drive into a voting machine.
Despite this ingenious framing, I suspect what these ‘experts’ find really hateful is that the ‘information’ they’ve been supplying for two years seems to be missing its target anyway. A recent poll says that 40% agree, and only 36% disagree, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen – and of the 36%, one in three find it “understandable” that others might believe it was, which was not at all the idea meant to be conveyed by always putting ‘baseless’ before ‘claims of election fraud’. (And when the Rasmussen poll a month ago had the don’t-knows choose which side they thought more likely, they did not at all split the way the experts thought they should.) So if that happened despite all those safety and misinformation staffers banning tweets and accounts here, there and everywhere, how safe will the narrative be (I can understand the experts worrying) if Twitter lets reports of vote fraud be seen and assessed by the community, not just the experts?
So much for their fears, now a word about mine. The worst thing about vote fraud is not that it is lied about but that it happens. How much vote fraud will there be in the mid-terms? (Given the conveniently long lead-in times, how much has there already been?) My expectation is: a lot. My hope is: not enough. Hope is not a strategy. This article on the election integrity movement (h/t instapundit) notes some successes but concedes other failures:
Even with the recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court victory, that state remains essentially lawless when it comes to election integrity.
– and IIUC, the counting of post-dated or undated ballots in Pennsylvania only got prevented because a judge recently died, leading to an even-numbers stand-off in a key case.
But I can see it will be inconvenient to the lawless if Twitter hasn’t the censors or the will to bring a halt to users showing poll-watching being prevented. No wonder the Guardian and the Independent are upset.
Two thoughts:
1) Anyone who uses Twitter, Facebook, or memes as the basis for their vote is not the kind of person who should be voting. Once again, Universal Suffrage may not have been the worst idea ever, but it ranks right up there.
2) One of the few times I demand the death penalty is for vote tampering or vote fraud and it should be made as public as possible. Break him on the wheel him up right out front of the county courthouse, show it on the 6 o’clock news, make everyone involved with electoral process, from the old ladies at the polling stations to the counters to the clerks that sign off on it to the candidates themselves, watch it, and repeat as necessary.
2a) And cases involving public corruption just get life at hard labor with no parole. Take or receive a bribe and enjoy turning big rocks into small ones with a sledge hammer until you die.
People who didn’t have a problem with the 2020 election don’t understand that the point of an election process is not simply to count the votes … it is to count the votes in such a way that the voters have confidence in the results.
If you are bringing in boxes of “found” ballots at the 11th hour which were sitting in a back room, if you are excluding observers from one of the political parties during a vote count, and using sheets of newspaper to block up the windows in the counting room, if you support universal mail-in voting (which completely breaks the secret ballot model and commoditizes the vote), if you are against voter ID laws, then you are running an election process which fails miserably to convince the voters that the result is legitimate.
American voting processes makes many third world countries look like bastions of integrity.
I’m not sure if this is what Naill was referring to, regarding the death of a judge, but I read this article by Mollie Hemmingway this morning and my jaw just about hit the floor. Here is the money quote. Did anyone know this? I sure as hell didn’t:
Although I find it jaw droppingly shocking, it also gives me some positive vibes. The 2020 election was such a cluster, there was OBVIOUSLY so many shenanigans, before, during and after the election that only the foolish, the uninformed or the hyperpartisan would deny it. But perhaps what Ms Hemmingway identifies here is at the root of the reason the Republican response was so poor. Read the rest of the article. It is pretty interesting, and it might offer you some comfort if you are hoping for a split government in the USA next year.
Quick note: Hemmingway is a really excellent reporter. Anything she says or writes is definitely worth a read.
Indeed!
As i previously mentioned on this site, North-American (American+Canadian) culture ranks up there with British and Italian culture in my cultural make-up … and i am ashamed of all 3 of them.
Still, within all 3 cultures, there are movements that make me feel warm inside.
The election integrity movement in the US is one of them.
What they are trying to do as far as I can see, is that if I put up an argument with which they disagree ,rather than putting forward a counter argument,they call mine “Disinformation”.
This is often because they do not have a counter argument.
Just to be clear, I never joined Twitter. I am incapable to being so succinct as to express a thought in however many characters as Twitter first limited user to, and my strings of tweets would have gone on into infinity.
Also, I have a temper, and have to watch where I speak up because I have the capacity to be like that character in a cheesy novel I read about Ireland during Elizabeth I who was nicknamed “of the Battles” because there was not a fight he would not pick or join.
That said, there is something to be said of the much disapproved “Wild West” atmosphere people want to avoid on the interwebs. “of the Battle” dies young, lured into an ambush by news of a new fight to go join. And Blocking is, to my my mind the best tool for anyone who wants to keep grossly annoying people off their portion of the interwebs.
The other day I saw a rally by a Democrat running for a local congressional seat. One of the campaign staff tried to hand me a flier talking about “Assault Weapons” I wish my first response had not been that any hammer can be called an “Assault Hammer” and I thought sooner of my cleverest response, that my Pastry Cutter could, allowing for the element of surprise and my own determination, be used as an “Assault Pastry Cutter”, and I could easily add my Meat Thermometer and (of course) Iron Skillet to that list of “Assault Weapons”.
My response, no matter how clever would have fallen on deaf ears, except among people I already was confident would agree with me.
And the fact that the current hot claim, that any Conservative in New York State is going to outlaw abortion is patent nonsense would also have fallen on deaf ears. They will try to. Too much has to change in this state, and too many people, to close down the Planned Parenthood Clinics here.
The Conservative who says this will be booed down by their audience of disappointed Conservatives who feel betrayed. Conservatives want to think they can achieve “one and done” victories. They can only stubbornly and consistently and facing much inconvenience and opposition make their own choices … about how they conduct their own lives.
The greatest threat the Christians posed to the Romans started with the refusal to participate in the public sacrifices to the Deified Emperors, to the point that the butchers who sold the meat left over (I suspect leaving that fresh meat for those butchers to sell was part of the Roman strategy to co-opt the locals) afterwards lost business.
The other threat Christianity posed to Pagan Culture was described by Julian the Apostate. They were too damned generous and neighborly to not draw in new members.
Molly Hemingway is correct. The Republican Party, and Conservatives, however admirable their ideas, have been too weak for too long to not have to live with election fraud and onerous student loans, and in general a less than optimal life for quite some time. What Elon Musk has done is nice, but the follow-up has to be done by people willing to be inconvenienced by, for starters, not looking for Free Stuff.
An Iroquois League member says to the Jesuit Missionary in the film Black Robe (1991): “I have been as greedy as any white man.”
If you ask for a second opinion, you’ll be told you’ve also been as lazy.
I just read Molly Hemingway’s full article.
I thought maybe I was being unduly harsh to the Republican Party.
Then I read this:
Now I would not put it past Republican Party volunteers and staff (volunteers have to understand that they represent the organization as much as anyone else, the organizations needs to treat volunteer like employees when it comes to supervising them because of this) to engage in voter intimidation.
But if the Republican Party staff or volunteers had actually intimidated voters, I trust Mollie Hemingway’s integrity enough to expect her to say they had, not that they were “accused” of doing so.
Who decided to settle, who decided the terms? If the judge decided the terms, did the Republicans have an inkling of what those terms might be?
Did their respect for the Rule of Law, and the Courts color their assessment of what the judge might do?
I don’t think I have been unduly harsh towards the Republican Party, then or now.