Samizdata quote of the day
The great strength of these [Iranian] protests – the sudden, overwhelming way in which they have spread, fuelled by social media – could also be their undoing. As we saw so tragically in the wake of the Arab Spring, this new generation of leaderless, internet-based movements can lack the coordination, durability and ideological focus to topple the despotic leaders they rage against.
– Tom Slater
I remember Barack Obama betraying the Iranian people when the rose up to oppose the regime.
I hope the heroic Iranian people will not be betrayed again.
Even in the time of Barack Obama it was clear that the Islamic Republic of Iran regime was an ally of Mr Putin in Russia and the People’s Republic of China – why Barack Obama, de facto, decided to side with the regime, against the Iranian people who had risen up against it, I do not know.
Obama’s sins are many, but betraying the Iranian people will go down in history as one of the worst.