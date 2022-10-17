No, the Tory Party is demonstrably not a ‘broad church’

It is often said the Conservative Party is a ‘broad church’ and not just a party of free marketeers. This was certainly true back when Margert Thatcher was party leader, given she had to endure the likes of Michael Heseltine et al.
But the de facto coup d’état by ‘Wets’ (better described these days as ‘Blue Blairites’) has left Elizabeth Truss as Prime Minister in name only. She has proven to be weak, a lady very much for turning; unable to even reduce the top tax rate to where it was for 12 years under the last Labour government. And plans to cancel an increase in corporation tax during a recession have also been stymied. So, safe to say the Tory Party is not sufficiently broad church to include actual small-c conservatives, because anyone suggesting a lower tax future is not going to be allowed to run the show no matter what. The Tory WANCs (Tories Who Are Not Conservatives) have demonstrated they are very much in control.
In the recent internal election, the party membership rejected Rishi Sunak, the policy continuity candidate most of the Parliamentary party wanted, instead choosing Truss, who wanted to try something different. But the Blue Blairites would have none of it. If the party members were unwilling to vote the way they were told to, the grandees would just strongarm Truss’ chancellor of choice out of office and replace him with Jeremy Hunt, an unrepentant Remainer, Sinophile, and distilled essence of Blue Blairite Blob.
So please, do not ever say the Tory Party is a broad church because it is not. And if you say it to my face, I will do my best to defenestrate you. A few weeks ago, I was certain to vote Tory again. Now, not only will I not, I will vote against them as the party deserves to not just defeat but to be crushed. The aftermath will be grim given the alternatives, but not only it is inevitable, it is probably necessary. The absurdly named Conservative Party as currently understood need to burn so there is at least a possibility something better can take its place.
Here in the United States, the Republican Party has similar problems; there are too many big government Republicans. Liz Cheney’s defeat is a good step, but there are quite a few others who need to follow her. But I have to say that the Democrats here seem to be even more deserving of total destruction, leaving a void for some new party to step into.
I will continue to vote Conservative because a Labour government would be a lot worse.
How?
The tax take is higher than under Labour, the national debt is higher than under Labour, twelve years of Toryism has led to lockdowns, stagflation and (quite possibly) energy blackouts. I accept that Blair and Brown did much harm to this country, but I’m struggling to see where the Tories fixed any of that rot.
It sounds like the British version of the RINO (Republican In Name Only) and the Big Tent.
Honestly, if you look at their policies, it’s clear that the only genuinely worked-out alternative is the SDP. Yes, you heard it right. Otherwise it’s LibDems all the way down. . . .