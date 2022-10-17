How Western experts got the Ukraine war so wrong

More recently, Western experts have talked back military reforms, stating that they have been less successful than previously claimed. As the war in Ukraine has shown, reforms have had limited if any influence on Russian military’s operational effectiveness. In many ways, the Russian army still resembles the former Soviet army in its mentality, hierarchical structure, poor quality officers, poor levels of training, ill-discipline, poor logistics, and corruption.
The war in Ukraine pits a vertically structured Russia with a subject population against a horizontally structured Ukraine composed of citizens. During Vladimir Putin’s 22 years ruling Russia as president and prime minister he has re-Sovietized the country, fanned militarism, promoted a quasi-religious cult of the Great Patriotic War and Joseph Stalin, and destroyed civil society and volunteer groups. In Ukraine the opposite has taken place in each of these areas. Ukraine has undergone de-Sovietization since the late 1980s and decommunization since the 2013-2014 Euromaidan Revolution, has denigrated Stalin as a tyrant, switched from military celebration of the Great Patriotic War to commemoration of World War II, and built a dynamic civil society and volunteer movement. Ukrainians have organized three popular revolutions since 1990 to demand their rights; Russia’s last revolution was over a hundred years ago.
Another important factor has been the widespread view of the Ukrainian state as weak and badly divided between a ‘pro-Russian’ eastern and ‘pro-Western’ western Ukraine. In the last three decades the greatest number of articles published in the media and by think tanks and academics on Ukraine has been on regional divisions and the country split between a pro-Russian east and nationalist, pro-Western west. In Moscow and among Western experts, Ukraine’s Russian speakers were deemed to be inherently unreliable and likely to swing to supporting Russia if Moscow invaded the country.
A shock-and-awe style Russian invasion of Ukraine would exert tremendous pressure on Ukraine’s regional divisions, leading to the state’s fragmentation and the collapse of the Ukrainian army (as in Afghanistan). This did not take place and the reason why it did not was because Ukraine was never a regionally fractured country; its Russian speakers were Ukrainian patriots, and there was never any possibility the Ukrainian army was going to disintegrate in the same manner as the Afghan army.
Not sure I understand the difference between de-sovietization and de-communization. Does the former perhaps mean independence from Moscow, and does the latter mean effective property rights?
I wouldn’t necessarily agree that Russia’s last revolution was over a century ago as much as I would say the events from 1989 to 1992 were a bloodless revolution of Russians (and indeed all of Eastern Europe) just collectively telling those in control, “we want something else.”
If anything, I think those in the Kremlin weren’t sure the Red Army would put down a revolt and didn’t want to end up like their old buddy Ceaușescu.
Yes indeed, the Red (later ‘Soviet’) Army was always regarded as being relatively lacking in ideological commitment by the Commies, and the internal security of the USSR was generally entrusted to the NKVD/KGB troops and MVD (Interior Ministry) troops, the latter also guarded munition dumps on certain larger Soviet Army bases, and running the GULAGs etc. The Red Army (and other branches) had its Political Officers from the Party and the ‘Special Department’ of the KGB (or whatever it was called) to keep an eye on the ideological state of the troops. The Soviet conscript was ‘graded’ for suitability on the basis of family background and performance in Komsomol etc. and was allocated according to suitability (ideological and intellectual and physical capability) and the more reliable elements picked off their choice. So the KGB Border Guards got some of the best, then the MVD, and then in the Armed Forces the Strategic Rocket Forces would get the smarter remnants, as would the Air Forces and Navy, the Airborne Troops would need some quality and (per Suvorov) the remainder went into the Army, some of whom could even speak Russian. Those that couldn’t (as he put it ‘reindeer herders from beyond the clouds’ would be taught ten commands in Russian, like ‘Up, down, run, stop, back, forward, turn etc.’ and they mixed up the nationalities in the Army units ‘to promote the friendship of the Soviet peoples‘.
It all fell apart in 1991, probably as no one really believed in it any more and the Soviet Armed Forces failed to support the August coup, the Air Force (one of them, there were two at the time), threatened to shoot down any KGB helicopters sent to deal with Yeltsin in the Russian Parliament and for a few years there were prospects of freedom.