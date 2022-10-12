Great work, 3-D gun printers, but don’t rest on your laurels

Right, who laughed? I don’t know if it was the nameless Associated Press reporter who wrote this story, or the Guardian editor who decided to run it, but someone connected with the publication of this piece in the Graun of all places was enjoying themselves: “New York changes gun buyback after seller gets $21,000 for 3D-printed parts”
The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he traveled from West Virginia to a gun buyback on 27 August in Utica, New York, to take advantage of a loophole in the program – and to demonstrate that buybacks are futile in an era of printable weapons.
At the buyback, the seller turned in 60 printed auto sears, small devices that can convert firearms into fully automatic weapons. Under the rules of the buyback, hosted by the office of the attorney general, Letitia James, and city police, that entitled him to $350 for each of the printed parts, including a $100 premium, since they were deemed “ghost guns” lacking serial numbers.
The seller, who declined to provide his real name, said in an email on Monday the prospect of making money was enticing, but that the big reason he took part in the buyback was to send a message.
He called the idea of buybacks “ridiculously stupid”, adding that “the people running this event are horribly uneducated about guns, gun crime and the laws surrounding the regulation of guns”.
James’ office said it responded to the loophole by giving buyback personnel more discretion to determine the value of weapons being handed in, and setting a standard that all 3D-printed guns accepted by the program must be capable of being fired more than once.
Now there’s a government-funded Technology Innovation Strategy I could get behind. I am sure the 3-D gun printing community will rise to the challenge set by this new standard.
It is trivially easy to make a zip gun. You don’t need a 3D printer, but I admire this fellow’s audacity.
In the UK, police forces are pretty stingy, and just offer to take guns for nothing during “amnesties”. If they were offering £100 per gun I would get busy with a hacksaw and some tubing.
I expect an excess of cobras will shortly ensue – the exact opposite of the stated goal of the ‘buyback’ programs. (Incidentally, how is it a ‘buyback’, when the buyers never owned the guns in the first place?) Inventive types will develop 3D printed guns to meet the requirements of the ‘buyback’ programs, but will also sell the guns and/or the build files to all comers, thus increasing the number of illegal guns in circulation. How is it that nobody who organizes these events ever thinks of unintended consequences?
llater
llamas
Llamas:
Because they work for the gubmint. There are never any consequences for failure, only for misgendering a tranny. Use the right pronouns and you have a job for life.
“setting a standard that all 3D-printed guns accepted by the program must be capable of being fired more than once.”
How would they know? Are they going to test them?
New York “Gun Control” has been a farce since it started in 1911 – the “Sulivan Act” was pushed by Mr Timithy Sulivan, Democrat politician, union pusher and Crime Lord (yes Crime Lord) – his intent was simple, disarm honest citizens so that his armed thugs could terrorise them (as is the case in modern Mexico and-so-on). However, Mr Sullivan did not live long after his victory – a sexual disease sent him insane, and he died in 1913.
Today notice they are still pushing “Gun Control” even though a firearm can be 3D printed, they (the criminal establishment) just blame this man for printing off firearms and handing them, for money, to the government – they still refuse to admit that their entire enterprise of “Gun Control” is, and has always been, a farce.
The New York gang members of a century ago were masters of the gentle art of ‘repeating’: voting 10 times in a single day.
In these modern early-voting, postal-ballot days, of course, a mere 10 votes per person, and doing it only on a single day, would be considered pathetic indeed.
OT, but this post shows why the Sage of Kettering should be designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.
This has happened before, in a sense, in that in the 1970s Baltimore city police department had a paid gun amnesty programme and at least one person set up a zip gun factory making them and trading them in. The cost of the materials and labour was less than the reward for the handed-in amateur firearm. Another person imported guns from nearby Philly and handed those in for the reward.
I personally know one person who has shopped the turn-in line in NY buying firearms from people for a bit more than the cops would pay. Then selling the items at an evil gun show. He’s an FFL so entirely legal, even in benighted NY state.
[Edit – OT a bit, but I just got my noise suppressor after a 374 day wait and a $250 tax stamp. Crazy. Bill Gates would never have to wait so long.]