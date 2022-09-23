We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Heaven forbid trying increase gas supplies in a time of gas shortage. Amazing how many greens seem to have a convergence of interests with nice Mr. Putin. Funny that.

– Perry de Havilland on the opposition to fracking in UK from the usual suspects.

September 23rd, 2022 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • JohnB
    September 23, 2022 at 10:30 am

    Yes, indeed.

    I have been struck by a similarity with the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) of the 1960s/70s which was demanding the closure of western nuclear weapons facilities, with activities such as the Aldermaston marches, but somehow the other side always seemed to get a free pass.

    And the West’s becoming somewhat trapped in a dependency on Russian gas is something I have wondered about.
    Old wars run deep and long?
    Are people, who should surely know better, really so stupid?

