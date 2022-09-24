Don’t give up the day job. Try doing it instead.

Here is a confession: I wrote most of this post on January 17th, the day I read the Times article that I quote. Then something distracted me and I put it aside to finish later. It is now “later”, as in “250 days later”, and, having been reminded of the onrushing apocalypse by the reaction to Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, I have finished it up and present it to you now.
*
How’s your science fiction novel getting along? Oh. Sorry. Same here, I must admit.
Maybe we would be doing better if the government were paying us to write the stuff?
“Met Office forecasts a Britain of militia war, bartering and child labour”, the Times reports:
It is 2070 and Britain as we once knew it has vanished. The government has collapsed, the police and justice system no longer exists. Militias control feudal microstates within the UK, with people accepting severe restrictions on freedom in exchange for work and protection.
This is not the beginning of a sci-fi film but a report commissioned by the Met Office into how the UK might evolve over the next century.
The “Met Office” is the Meteorological Office, the UK’s national weather forecasting service.
The weather service is behind a “ground-breaking project” to explore five different paths the nation could take up to 2100, and show how it will be easier to mitigate and adapt to climate change in some versions of the future than others.
In one scenario, researchers explore what would happen if international tensions caused the UK to increase border controls and increase military spending. Political and social tensions would initially be spearheaded by “nationalistic public attitudes” that would support populist leaders who drive a breakdown in international relations. A lack of foreign trade would push the government to lift environmental regulations to focus economic growth on domestic manufacturing and intensive farming. Food safety and animal welfare standards would also be lowered.
By 2040, in this scenario, the four UK nations have become independent of one another, with strict border controls leading to the countries making use of their own resources. By the 2050s, the railway system, the NHS and universities will have collapsed, while “child labour re-emerges in connection to a widespread return to subsistence farming and bartering systems”. By the 2070s, the government has collapsed and militias enforce laws in microstates, while controlling resources and an illegal arms trade.
The scenario is one of five different outlooks called Shared Socioeconomic Pathways, a UK-version of a framework used by international climate scientists and economists to examine how societies and economies might change over this century.
The Met Office report was carried out by Cambridge Econometrics, a consultancy firm, the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, and the universities of Edinburgh and Exeter. It was funded by the Met Office and UK Research and Innovation, a government-funded body.
There are a few more pessimistic scenarios, including one in which “a rich elite has privatised the NHS and introduced military conscription to deal with criminality and social unrest” (I could go with the first half of that) and then, shining softly in the darkness like your one permitted eco-friendly lightbulb, there’s the one where…
… the UK makes a “societal shift towards more environmentally sustainable systems”, researchers believe poverty will be “eliminated”. This would also involve rejoining a “progressive and expanded EU”.
They couldn’t resist.
In this outlook, the UK will have a “fully functional circular economy” as society quickly becomes more egalitarian, “leading to healthier lifestyles, improved well-being, sustainable use of natural resources, and more stable and fair international relations”.
Decades ago the U.S. Center for Disease Control got bored of doing its day job and decided to spend its time controlling guns instead. In vain did the Republicans add a rider to the 1996 omnibus spending bill telling ’em to stick to diseases; Obama repealed it. Turned out the CDC might indeed have been better employed doing what it said on the tin.
I hate to dash the dreams of fellow aspiring science fiction writers, but I think the same advice might apply to the Meteorological Office.
This sounds rather like the British Isles before Canute came in and civilized the place. Life in those days is often described as “nasty, brutish, and short”. If trends go on as they are now, we won’t have to wait until 2070 to find out.
I have read that Canute could be a ruthless Cnut on occasion – “The restored king swiftly led an army against Cnut, who fled with his army to Denmark, along the way mutilating the hostages they had taken and abandoning them on the beach at Sandwich in Kent” – but I always defend him against the charge that he actually believed that he could command the rising tide not to wet him. It was a gesture of humility and a rebuke to flattering courtiers.
As much as I’d like Washington DC and the surrounding area to simply be swallowed up by a giant sinkhole, I will say the National Weather Service (weather.gov) one of the few government entities that I actually use on a regular basis and appreciate their service.
The imagined Britain of 2070 – which, in their frothing at the gusset projected fantasy they will constitute this “rich elite” – would probably have difficulty feeding 5 million people.
In such feudal/medieval societies, the one thing these fantasist would be rulers seem to be unaware of is that the actual elites had to do their own dirty work. They had to be a warrior caste willing to pick up sword and wade in.
Don’t think there are many of them on facefuck or twatter.
We’re paying for this tripe!?
I’d imagine this isn’t covered in the organisations remit? In which case, people should lose their jobs for misuse of public funds.
The predictions of economic and social (societal) collapse are quite likely to come to pass – but they will be nothing to do with British C02 emissions, indeed efforts to curb British CO2 emissions may be part (part) of what brings about such a terrible situation.
Stuart Noyes and others – the Meteorological Office (the Met Office) is indeed now a far left, indeed Totalitarian Collectivist, outfit – but then so is just about every institution, public and private.
This is not an accident – the education system was permeated (“infiltrated” sounds so harsh) by totalitarian collectivist ideas – and so the people in turns out have these ideas, and they go into every institution (public and private – Big Business Corporate Bureaucracy – not “just” the government bureaucracy).
It is the same with the United States – with the Pentagon, as a matter of course, producing reports that are saturated with political and philosophical assumptions that are the opposite of those of the Founders – the assumptions of the modern “educated” establishment are the opposite of those of the Constitution of the United States, and of modern documents.
Read, for example, the 1968 Constitution of Florida (1968 – not 1768 or 1868) the philosophical and political assumptions that document is based upon are the opposite of what the typical senior Civil Servant (American or British) or Corporate Manager now believes.
The “Met Office” has produced an insane totalitarian collectivist document – but they do NOT see that it way. To them it is “The Science” – such things as government control of every person (regardless of C02 emissions – that is just the latest justification) is “scientific”.
For example, “Nature” (the leading general scientific publication in the United States) produced articles in support of the proposed (and utterly demented) Constitution of Chile – that the people of Chile overwhelmingly rejected.
To “Nature” the totalitarian collectivist ravings of this proposed Constitution were “scientific”.
I can remember when people told me it was “just” the study of the humanities and social sciences that were being corrupted in schools and universities – but now it is clear that the study of the physical sciences (including medicine – see the smearing of Early Treatment for Covid 19 over the last two years, and the pushing of lunatic “lockdowns”, and the pushing of “safe and effective” injections) has also been corrupted.
Western civilisation is indeed in danger of collapse – but people such as the “Met Office” are not fighting that collapse, on the contrary the philosophical and political ideas they have been fed (under the false name of “science” – as in “scientific socialism”) are what is driving Western Civilisation over the cliff.
And this is not confined to one organisation – it is just about all of them, public and private.
John O’Sullivan (a former adviser to Margaret Thatcher) is correct – one cannot realistically hope for an apolitical establishment – if one does not educate the future establishment members with one’s own beliefs, then the enemy (the left) will do it.
Anything that is not “right wing” will inevitably become “left wing” – institutions that are “neutral” or “a political” do-not-last, the left takes them over because they, the people going into these institutions, are not trained in ideological opposition to the left.
After all, even the Society of Jesus, the Jesuits, was taken over by the left (in 1966 if you want the formal date – that is when the Jesuits adopted the leftist definition of the word “justice” and committed themselves to this political objective) – because they studied Marxism (originally with the desire to OPPOSE this evil) without any ideological training as to why Marxism, and other forms of “Social Justice” (Collectivist Totalitarianism) are wrong. They became the very thing they set out to oppose.
Saturate people who have no training in why leftist ideas are wrong, with leftist ideas and you get leftists – some strong-minded people may resist the indoctrination, but most will go-with-the-flow – the same in the Met Office as in the Jesuits (and before you laugh – remember how many Jesuits were distinguished scholars of the natural sciences).
For all the “Orban is evil – boo-hiss” (and he is certainly no saint) the government of Hungary gets one thing right – a conservative cadre most be created who know WHY totalitarian collectivist “Social Justice” ideas are wrong, practically wrong and morally wrong.
One cannot rely on any institution, including in the natural sciences, being “a political” – in real life there is no such thing (as John O’Sullivan correctly points out), because there are no real “a political” individual human beings. Everyone has some sort of beliefs – and if they are not on our side, they will be on the other side.
Senator Roscoe Conkling was correct, way back in the 19th century, the very idea of a “scientific” “apolitical” Civil Service is nonsense – if people (including government officials) are not on one side, they are on the other side.
“Does this mean there are not objective truths in the physical sciences?” – no, there are objective truths in the physical sciences, but how government (or private) officials react to those truths (to those facts of the natural sciences) will depend on their philosophical and political (yes political) beliefs.
If you have government officials (or Big Business Corporate Managers) with Collectivist Totalitarian (“Social Justice”) beliefs, those are the policies they will push. Including in the Met Office – or anything else in the natural sciences.
And, yet again, looking for “a political” or “neutral” people is folly – utter folly.
They will claim it is covered because projections / forecasting of social condition informs the risk calculations for assessing the risk and damages projected to be caused by long term climate change. Yes, forecasts of social conditions, forecasts of risks and damages of hypothetical future weather, forecasts of long term climate change all compounded together with the errors compounding right along; this is modern “science” to which we are all told to bow down. All by an organisation that can’t predict tomorrows weather with a high degree of confidence if the weather is any more dynamic than a dead calm.
I remember the Communist Party member of “SAGE”, the British government scientific advisory body, defending herself by saying that all the other members of SAGE, who were NOT members of the Communist Party had similar societal (political) objectives to herself – and I believed her. After all the Conservative party government never thought that a POLITICAL test would be important for membership of a scientific body. In reality such a political test is absolutely vital – as what advice, including what scientific and medical advice, people give you will be influenced (massively influenced) by their political beliefs – by what sort of society they wish there to be.
In short, in an American context, Senator Conkling was correct and President Garfield, with his desire for an “apolitical” “scientific” Civil Service, and a vast network of Federal government schools that would (supposedly) prevent black people becoming an “American peasantry” (why is being a small farmer a bad thing anyway?) was away with the elves and pixies.
Steven R writes of the US National Weather Service that it is “one of the few government entities that I actually use on a regular basis and appreciate their service.”
Same here in the UK. When the Met Office sticks to its day job, it is actually rather good at it.
On June 6th 2004 (blimey, that makes me feel old – but pleased that I had remembered it so well) the late Brian Micklethwait wrote a post for Samizdata called “Weather forecasts are up there with dentistry” in which he started by recounting the Met Office’s most famous triumph, getting the forecast right for D-Day, and then went on to say:
He then talked about why there is this island of State competence amid an ocean of State incompetence.
That may have been the case historically but it certainly isn’t recently. In my locality the Met Office frequently predicts rain that doesn’t arrive (at all, not merely late), gets the temperature wildly wrong (-/+ 5℃), says it’s cloudy when it’s sunny, sunny when it’s cloudy. For instance right now it’s supposed to be 15℃ and cloudy, but it’s 19℃ and sunny. Yesterday evening it was a 10% chance of precipitation, it was raining heavily with thick black clouds. I remarked to my farmer friend that it was going to rain shortly, he said it’ll pass over because the news forecast had said it would (it starting raining even as we said goodbye, and was coming down heavily as I got home 5 minutes later).
During the hot weather in the summer the Met Office forecast (which I follow closely, for amusement as much as anything else) was frequently several degrees hotter than what actually transpired. There was nothing to cause this divergence between forecast and reality; it wasn’t as though clouds arrived or showers of rain to cool the parched ground. No, it remained cloudless and without the merest of breeze in the long summer days of July and August but the exaggerated temperatures forecast by the Met Office failed to arrive (it was, however, pretty hot). I’m basing this assertion on my own outdoors thermometer as well as observations from nearby private weather stations and from the official Met Office stations that are nearest, all of which lined up much more closely with each other than with the forecast. No surprise there, you may well say but why did they not adjust the next forecast inline with what the evidence was telling them – you can’t have more than 100% sun, and humidity was low due to the drought; one day was not going to be much different than the next in such conditions, a rarity in the UK.
I’m not in the Outer Hebrides (sadly), I’m in the South West of England with a local climate that has become quite predictable.