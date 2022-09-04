Now a partial reverse-ferret is underway. As we struggle to scrape together adequate supplies of gas for the coming winter, as the price of energy rockets to unaffordable heights, suddenly energy security is at the top of the agenda.
Today Boris Johnson is using his final speech as UK prime minister to assert the primary importance of energy security. He says the nation needs energy in the future to be ‘cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful’. And he denounces the ‘myopia’ and the ‘short-termism’ that has led the UK to not complete a single new nuclear reactor in 27 years. Johnson’s parting pledge is to build eight new nuclear reactors, at a pace of one per year.
Of course, Johnson does not name the obsession with the climate as the chief culprit – nor does he call for a rethink on unreliable renewable energy or Net Zero targets. But it is a striking change in emphasis from a PM who just nine months ago, at COP26 in Glasgow, was channelling his inner Greta, denouncing the evils of the Industrial Revolution as he tried to corral other world leaders into dismantling their energy supplies.
Perhaps the sight of ice lining the insides of their windows this winter will be a wondrous mind-changing elixir to some of the watermelon luddites and their liturgy of climate pieties.
Some of them might even allow that, perhaps, the evil right-wing Nazi earth-haters might have had some sort of small point.
Well, probably not that.
That would be nice, but the plebs must learn to live with discomfort, having nothing and liking it, and the occasional famine. Our masters will still enjoy the comforts of central heat and air and possessions and food, as befits their status, but that is just the natural order of things.