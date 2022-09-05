We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Konstantin Kisin delivers a master class…

… in calmly ripping an interviewer a new orifice. Behold and enjoy.

September 5th, 2022 |

  • Bulldog Drummond
    September 5, 2022 at 8:23 am

    That was damn good but the knife really goes in at 4:18 😀

    Ouch.

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    September 5, 2022 at 8:53 am

    This is a massive rebuke to all those people who don’t believe in telepathy! BBC presenters are psychics. Who knew?

  • Roué le Jour
    September 5, 2022 at 10:03 am

    “…There are no jokes in socialism. There is no humor in socialism. There is no fun in socialism. There can be no fun and joy in whatever is serious.”

