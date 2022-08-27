We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Putin may be the proximate cause of this crisis, but the reason we were vulnerable was an intentional policy to crush fossil fuel investment

Juliet Samuel

August 27th, 2022 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Lord T
    August 27, 2022 at 9:43 am

    I we are looking at causes shouldn’t we look at why Putin did what he did? Then look at why that happened until we get an answer.

    It isn’t like Putin hasn’t told us his reasoning.

    Putin is a link in a chain.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    August 27, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Sure but this isn’t about Putin & his motivations, it is about energy policy in the western world.

  • Martin
    August 27, 2022 at 12:14 pm

    Had many more countries had more sensible policies and attitudes towards energy (or COVID,China and globalisation,defence,monetary policy and much more!) the strategic context Putin and others would be operating in would be quite different and maybe, just maybe, the actions Putin has taken this year would have been quite different. This doesn’t negate Putin’s responsibility with regards to events in Ukraine, but then Putin’s actions can’t be used by Western elites to negate their responsibility for the shit-show we face right now that extends far beyond Ukraine and Russia.

