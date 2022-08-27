Putin may be the proximate cause of this crisis, but the reason we were vulnerable was an intentional policy to crush fossil fuel investment
– Juliet Samuel [£]
Samizdata quote of the day
August 27th, 2022 |
3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
I we are looking at causes shouldn’t we look at why Putin did what he did? Then look at why that happened until we get an answer.
It isn’t like Putin hasn’t told us his reasoning.
Putin is a link in a chain.
Sure but this isn’t about Putin & his motivations, it is about energy policy in the western world.
Had many more countries had more sensible policies and attitudes towards energy (or COVID,China and globalisation,defence,monetary policy and much more!) the strategic context Putin and others would be operating in would be quite different and maybe, just maybe, the actions Putin has taken this year would have been quite different. This doesn’t negate Putin’s responsibility with regards to events in Ukraine, but then Putin’s actions can’t be used by Western elites to negate their responsibility for the shit-show we face right now that extends far beyond Ukraine and Russia.