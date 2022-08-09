“Schumer-Manchin won’t reduce inflation, won’t reduce the budget deficit, and it won’t reduce the world’s temperature. What it will do is transfer some $369 billion from taxpayers and drug companies to the pockets of green energy businesses and investors. It will tighten the hold that politicians have on the allocation of capital, as they pick winners and losers with their grants and tax credits. Everyone will get a nice warm feeling as they pretend they are cooling the climate.”
– Wall Street Journal ($), commenting on the latest abomination to pass through the House of Representatives. It points that the supposedly “green” parts of this bill will, according to Danish “skeptical environmentalist” Bjorn Lomborg, reduce the estimated global temperature rise at the end of this century by all of 0.028 degrees Fahrenheit in the optimistic [United Nations scenario] case. And meanwhile China proceeds apace with building coal-fired power stations.
As if quoting it to four decimal places means anything. If it’s going to do sod-all, then say it’s going to do sod-all. Because it’s going to do sod-all.
Yet more government spending, taxation and regulations.
It has nothing much to do with C02 emissions – as the People’s Republic of China produces vastly more C02 emissions than the United States.
Is it a deliberate effort to destroy the United States? Or do the people who voted for this, including the two “moderate” Democrats in the Senate, really believe that government spending, taxes and regulations do not matter?
Who knows – and for practical purposes it does not matter if the Democrats are evil or just misguided.
What matters is that Democrats, due to the rigging of the elections of 2020 (with vast numbers of fake “mail-in ballots” what we call in Britain “Postal Votes”) HAVE THE POWER – and they are using that power to destroy the United States, whether or not they are doing so intentionally.
Those people who said, quietly, that the rigging of the 2020 election did not really matter (that everyone should “stop making a fuss” about it) have been shown, yet again, to be utterly wrong.
The Democrats are also destroying what is left of the Rule of Law – although the FBI and “Justice” Department bureaucracy were corrupted as long ago as 1993.
In a better system putting in corrupt people in the bureaucracy would not matter that much – because the power of the “Justice” bureaucracy would be limited. But the United States government (using the Depression, World War II, Cold War and “the Mafia” and “war on drugs” as justifications) undermined the limits on the power of the “Justice” bureaucracy long ago – turning the Federal “Justice” system into a Conviction Machine – often for “crimes” that are not crimes at all.
People who think that the United States is a “safe haven” for their investments could not be more wrong – the United States is ruled by bandits – that is what “Social Justice” (the belief system of people such as Attorney General Garland and others) is – theft and other criminality.
The “Social Justice” criminals do not just control the streets of American cities – they also control the Congress and the Executive Branch bureaucracy.
If this continues, the United States of America will fall.
But with this bill, Schumer has finally managed to create the domestic military force that Obama yearned to control. 87,000 new IRS agents – 1740 per state (average). (For non-US people, the IRS is the one truly feared US agency.)
And the IRS, over the Obama and Biden admins, has been accumulating ammunition at a staggering clip. People wondered why they would buy so much given the number of IRS employees who might use it. Now we know.
This is a coup, and the reaction is going to be awful. I’m on some distribution lists that are rather blowing up today, and are no longer dealing with theoretical concepts. Combine all of that with the raid on Trump, and passion is high.