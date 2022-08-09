Meringue exports

One big problem of Brexit is that it’s created a big category error in everyone’s thinking. Problems are categorised as being caused by Brexit instead of by trade regulation.
Nobody notices the EU could just choose not to restrict food imports from the UK. Or vice versa. French people’s inability to buy British meringues is unseen.
Because we use egg, there was a real problem with ‘do we need to get a vet in to certify the egg?’ and we were being pushed from pillar to post from [the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs] and the Department for Trade and it was so difficult to understand.
Is there really any need to check food at the border? Might one not reasonably assume that British food legally sold in Britain is safe? Stopping diseases at borders might be somewhat useful but this is something that can be activated after the detection of a specific problem, just as it presumably is within the EU.
The real reason for these regulations is to make work for regulators.
I suppose that we will have to ask Niall if it is possible that the following anecdote is true or the work of Ben Trovato.
A lady from Edinburgh’s Morningside went to her local delicatessen and asked “Is that a roulade or a meringue?”.
The assistant replied. “Ma’am, you’re quite right, it’s a roulade.“.
But yes, how on Earth can a vet certify an egg without making omelettes? (as it were).
The real reason is protectionism. The Turbulent Times blog by Richard North covers the stupidity of eu food regulation. Vets are required to certify meat used in foodstuffs including pizza.