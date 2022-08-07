“When did you hear any public figure extol cheap energy as an agent of poverty alleviation? When did you hear any historian describe how coal, and later oil, liberated the mass of humanity from back-breaking drudgery and led to the elimination of slavery? For 10,000 years, the primary source of energy was human muscle-power, and emperors on every continent found ways to harness and exploit their fellows. But why bother with slaves when you can use a barrel of sticky black stuff to do the work of a hundred men – and without needing to be fed or housed? The reason no one says these things (other than Matt Ridley) is to be blunt, that it is unfashionable. The high-status view is that we are brutalising Gaia, that politicians are in hock to Big Oil, and that we all ought to learn to get by with less – a view that is especially easy to take if you spend the lockdown being paid to stay in your garden, and have no desire to go back to commuting.”
I remember reading TS Ashton’s book on the Industrial Revolution many years ago as an undergraduate, and it was emphatic that no serious civilisation lifts out of poverty without an Industrial Revolution. Even Karl Marx, wrong as he was on so much around economics, gave grudging respect to the IR in his Communist Manifesto. (Old Soviet propaganda posters would show pictures of rosy-cheeked workers in front of factories belching out smoke.)
No politician has explained why Net Zero has to be done by 2030 other than muttering ‘climate crisis’ which seems to be a big lie that they all utter. Or why China/India get a free pass until 2050 and can build as many coal stations as they want. When do the serious protests against Net Zero start?
Ayn RAND described it perfectly. Socialism has so abyssimal failures that nobody can support it anymore . With ecology, it is the goal. Famine and poverty are the aim.
“The hatred of the good for being the good ” They want us destroyed, hungry and humble. So they could rule us in their insanity.
Why ? Because they are intellectuals who know they are complete failures.
They are worse than fascists or communists.
When the lights go out. Just like 1974.
The BBC have been running trailers for a programme called something like ‘Big Oil versus the World’. Our problem seems to be that great swathes of the population just have no idea how all the stuff that supports their cushy lifestyle is made and distributed. They have no idea what the consequences of Net Zero will actually be in reality, and seem determined to support it until that reality hits them in the face like a house brick.
As I say, when they’re shivering around a candle like some Dickensian Christmas card theme, with neither gas to warm them nor electricity for light or heat, then and only then will the consequences of NetZero (Marxism) come home to them.
The bigger question is what will they do after that?
My mother was raised in the country. Her and her mother collected fallen wood to burn. That’s illegal now.
Stoneground, I wonder how many people have any idea of how many things, such as plastics, artificial fibres, paints, lubricants, etc, come from oil and the processes involved?
What I worry is that the education system in much of the world simply doesn’t prepare the public to grasp any of this. Our culture doesn’t appear to encourage curiosity.
What’s needed are ideas on how to change this. Suggestions welcome!
@Johnathan Pearce
I sympathise with your point of view, as most of us in the UK & USA are now living with an education system that has dumbed-down the crucial STEM subjects i.e. Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths. Science of course means the proper sciences (Biology, Chemistry, Physics). Some might say that’s just in response to “market forces” and the lack of demand for STEM-qualified young people, as most of our old heavy industry has collapsed.
Other countries, of course, haven’t given up on STEM. I saw a brand-new MG car on my local High Street just yesterday. I was, for a moment, confused. Didn’t MG go bust a few years ago. Ah (light bulb moment), this must be one of the new Chinese MGs, built after they bought the remains of MG and moved it lock, stock and two smoking exhausts from the Midlands to China.
How the Chinese must be laughing at these pathetic Westerners. They don’t even want to try and compete any more, and it’s so easy to grab their technology. e.g. Manchester Uni and graphene.
Move to India? That’s one of the countries now receiving more Russian oil and gas. Along with producing more of their own coal. And the technology transfer (like TATA owning Jaguar Land Rover).
Meanwhile, some folks are confused by Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan …
Nobody seems to believe that the US will protect Taiwan from China (as a nation state). What Pelosi (and her backers) would be willing to protect is Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. Otherwise Apple (et al) goes down the pan big-time.
Nice little industry you’ve got there, would be a shame if you and and your families end-up in some Chinese labour camp (nudge nudge). Do you fancy moving the senior people to California? Just in case the Chinese do invade. We can move the fabrication plants (or just rebuild them) somewhere like Singapore or India.
My understanding (possibly wrong) is that Marx inherited from Hegel the Aristotelian notion of the inevitability of Progress.
Wasn’t Marx the first writer to introduce the concept of “Industrial Revolution”?
Karl Marx wasn’t being worked to an early death in a Manchester factory.
His enthusiasm for industrial revolutions might have waned if he or any of his family had been subjected to such economic brutalism.
The fortunate always have general theories about how society should advance but it always involves hardship for others, never themselves.
The Greens are the latest manifestation of this phenomenon.
Well, as the banner in one of the photos (the second one down) in Samizdata’s report of last year’s anti-lockdown protests put it, ‘YOU Are The Carbon They Want To Reduce.’
As to ‘STEM’ focused education, some may have noticed that there appears to be a concerted effort to turn STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) into STEAM with the addition of Arts. Will it devalue the whole concept, we may well wonder?….
Questioner: “So, how did you all get your first-class degrees, may I ask?”
Science graduate: “I developed a promising new technique to combat pancreatic cancer by stimulating the Islets of Langerhans to increase hormone production.”
Engineering graduate: “I designed a 600m-high viaduct to carry a six-lane motorway across a 2km-wide valley using 15% less metal in the structure than any previous design.”
Arts graduate: “I glued four tampons to a seaside-gift-shop print of three kittens in a basket and called it ‘Searing Critique Of Consumer Capitalism #17.”