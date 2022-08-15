Can you see the parallels between Saigon and Kabul now, Mr President?

Reporter #1: “Is the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan now inevitable?”
President Biden: “No. It is not. Because you have the Afghan troops have 300,000 – well-equipped- as well equipped as any army in the world – and an air force – against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable”
Reporter #2: “Mr President, thank you very much. Your own intelligence community has assessed that the Afghan government will likely collapse.”
Pres. Biden: “That is not true.”
Reporter: “Is it – Can you please clarify what they have told you about whether that will happen or not.”
Pres. Biden: “That is not true. They did not reach that conclusion.”
Reporter: “So what is the level of confidence that they have that it will not collapse?”
Pres. Biden: “The Afghan government, the leadership, has to come together. They clearly have the capacity to sustain the government in place.”
Reporter: “Do you see any parallels with this withdrawal and what happened in Vietnam? With some people feeling…”
Pres. Biden: “None whatsoever. Zero. What you had is entire brigades breaking through the gates of our embassy. Six if I’m not mistaken.”
“The Taliban is not the South – the North Vietnamese army. They’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable.”
– President Joe Biden, press briefing, 8th July 2021. Kabul fell on 15th August.
From Guido Fawkes’ post of 16th August 2021, “Biden’s tragically optimistic Afghanistan press briefing shows lack of intelligence”
The only possible defence for the comments and ACTIONS of Mr Joseph Biden is senility.
If Mr Biden is not senile – then he must be Impeached for giving aid and comfort to the enemy. For giving the Taliban 80 Billion Dollars in military equipment, and leaving American allies, including American citizens, to be slaughtered. With some desperately clinging to departing aircraft – till their grip failed and they fell, screaming, to their deaths.
And if Mr Biden is senile (the “Mental Incapacity” defence) then he must be removed under Section Four of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.
Yes I know that means “President K. Harris” – but that is going to happen in February 2023 anyway.
It needs to happen right now – the Biden farce must not go on.
President Ford in 1975 faced a different situation – CONGRESS had cut off aid to American allies, Laos, Cambodia and the Republic of Vietnam.
President Ford was little more than a helpless spectator in relation to Indo China.
Although President Ford was also a man who seemed to have very little, if any, knowledge of matters outside the United States. For example his comments in the televised debate with Governor James Earl Carter in the 1976 Presidential campaign – where President Ford repeatedly denied that Poland was under Soviet control.
After the debates the Ford Campaign claimed that the President meant Yugoslavia – not Poland. But the damage was done – President Ford was left at least seeming like a moron.
Biden was right. They weren’t remotely comparable, just not how he intended. South Vietnam survived for two years after the final removal of US forces. The Taliban took over Afghanistan before the US and its allies completed their withdrawal. The long maligned ARVN look very good in comparison to the Potemkin Afghan army NATO blew billions of dollars on.
The North Vietnamese if you recall had boatloads of Soviet and Chinese weaponry and other aid. The Taliban had AKs, RPGs and pick up trucks. They only become heavily armed after they inherited all the NATO gear after they seized the country.
Mr. Biden is mentally “challenged” as they say. But I’m not sure his press conference or anything his administration has done would be different if he were as cogent as he was say 20 years ago (there’s a joke in there somewhere).
The press conference quoted and most of what he’s said since are lies. He’s just not as aware of his lying as he used to be.
This is the same PR team that insisted that US inflation for July was 0%. To say they’re delusional would be an insult to the mad.
“Why are these lying bastards lying to me again?” seems closest to the mark.
Not quite on topic, but it is remarkable how little change is required to what the Estonian FM said about the Belorussian regime, to make it applicable to the “Biden” administration.
@Paul Marks – Ford, aside from serving in the pacific in WW2, was also senior on the defense appropriations committee for some years. I suspect he knew more about the outside USA world than, say, Jimmy Carter, who was governor of GA.
I don’t recall the big Nixon biography well enough to recall what roles he had as Ike’s VP for eight years, but I do recall that he got his foreign policy chops in congress and the senate as well.
The essence of classical tragedy (e.g. Shakespearian) is that a hero or heroine with many good qualities is confronted with the one situation they cannot handle because of a tragic flaw in their otherwise essentially noble nature. Maybe some of the woke see the Biden administration as purveyors of essentially noble purposes who are tragically unable to deal with circumstances a cruel fate keeps throwing at them. But I suspect more of the woke think it is Trump-inspired wreckers and thought-criminals, not a cruel fate, that hold back the millennium. And while it was a tragedy for many in Afghanistan, I did not then and do not now think classical tragedy had anything to do with the US end of the failure.
One essence of comedy, by contrast, is a double meaning, as I’m sure Guido appreciated. Biden was indeed showing his own lack of (colloquial) intelligence as well as his advisers’ lack of (colloquial and military) intelligence – but that was not excusably news to anyone.
IIRC, Guido was also wary of getting into the US vote fraud issue. Since Biden is a classical usurper at best, it is objectionable he be able to act as even a one-term president.
Is it wrong that when I read that the Taliban painted over a mural of the leftist Saint George Floyd in Kabul that I laughed? Even those crazy Islamists think BLM are awful
Snorri Godhi – you hit on a sore point for many people.
Many countries, including the United Kingdom, have sanctions against the regime in Belarus – because the election there was rigged.
The American election was also rigged – Mark Zuckerberg (that dead eyed censorship fanatic) spent almost half a BILLION Dollars helping rig it – he did NOT spend that money on political advertising to convince people to vote for Mr Biden (he knew that would be hopeless), he spent that money on where the voting would take place and on the counting of votes – and he was not the only person in the group that Time Magazine proudly (yes – proudly) called the “Cabal”.
Why bother trying to convince people to vote for Mr Biden, when you can just have endless fake “mail-in ballots”. Elections laws? What election laws – anything to get rid of “Trump”.
Yet there are no sanctions against the regime in Washington D.C. – none at all. The Double Standard is total.
“It is not the same Paul” – no it is not the same. The Dictator of Belarus is a very bad man, he has people killed who oppose him (the family of Ashli Babbitt and others will tell you how bad that is) – but he does not go around sexually mutilating children.
You are not going to hear the Dictator of Belarus, horrible person though he is, demanding (on national television) “Trans Rights” for eight year old children, and then claiming he got “81 million votes”.
In the old days they used to say that “in Chicago the dead vote” – and they all just happened to vote Democrat.
That is not needed any more – as many decent people have given up and have left Chicago (and Illinois as well).
What has happened is that there are many Chicagos now.
The counties that contain Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta (remember “Biden won Georgia” – say that with a straight face, go on try), Phoenix…
It must not continue – no more vote rigging. If the Democrats try it in the Mid Terms America will explode.
Yes the regime now has more armed security and intelligence agents, even as a proportion of the population, than Belarus does. But the American population is still better armed than the population of Belarus.
The regime is going to lose the House and the Senate – and, I repeat, if it tries to rig the election to keep them, things will not go well for them.
As for arresting Donald John Trump on some fake charge – or arranging for the man to have an “accident”.
Do not do these things – just do NOT go down that road.
@Paul Marks
“The only possible defence for the comments and ACTIONS of Mr Joseph Biden is senility“.
Harsh, possibly true, but I would not wish that on him.
The other possible defence, however, is a desperate willingness (by many politicians) to believe military advisers who promise that everything is going well, and the Alliance had massive superiority. My knowledge of such matters comes not just from active-service friends and colleagues in the UK military, but also in the US.
Re “what happened in Vietnam?”
Mention of that reminds me of accounts from a US friend of the 1980’s. His very first posting as a raw & very junior Military Intelligence officer was to Vietnam, to preparing body count reports of North Vietnamese casulties. He found later that whatever numbers he reported, more senior colleagues would routinely retype the reports, multiplying his original “on-the-ground” numbers by anything from x2 to x10, and that practice happened all over.
He couldn’t understand how anyone could find the reports believable after all the numbers were added together. But believed they were, and for many years.
It was (and remained) a Standard Operating Procedure. Especially the highly-optimistic models and future predictions that pleased Biden and his predecessors – “we just need one more big push” – until it all came tumbling down.