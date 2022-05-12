The Matrix Preloaded

I thought that after most of a lifetime reading science fiction and alternate history I knew all the ways Hitler could have won World War II if just one little thing had turned out differently, but I had never heard of this one:
Onthisday.com‘s list for May 12th included this entry:
1941 Konrad Zuse presents the Z3, the world’s first working programmable, fully automatic computer, in Berlin
W-w-what? Straight to Wikipedia I went. Here is the entry for the Z3:
The Z3 was completed in Berlin in 1941. It was not considered vital, so it was never put into everyday operation. Based on the work of the German aerodynamics engineer Hans Georg Küssner (known for the Küssner effect), a “Program to Compute a Complex Matrix”[b] was written and used to solve wing flutter problems. Zuse asked the German government for funding to replace the relays with fully electronic switches, but funding was denied during World War II since such development was deemed “not war-important”.
The original Z3 was destroyed on 21 December 1943 during an Allied bombardment of Berlin.
Well, good. While it is interesting to speculate on how the development of the computer might have been different, it sounds like the Lord guided the bomb-aimer’s hand on that occasion.
Anyone know, how close did they come?
Can’t help on Z3, but on lucky bombs I recall that the Allies managed to land one on the HQ of B Dienst, the Kriegsmarine’s cryptanalysis unit which had had considerable success in breaking Royal Navy and other ciphers. The vulnerability of Allied ciphers derived from over use so B Dienst had built up a big library of cribs etc and their methods relied on this archive. The archive was destroyed in the bombing and so they were pretty much finished thereafter. I suppose if you drop enough bombs you’re gonna have a few lucky hits.
Never heard of it. Supposedly completed in 1936, I do like how it’s referred to as Turing Complete.
Back in 1980, when I was at university, I read a book, “the mighty micro”, by one Dr Christopher Evans (not that one!), which I might still have somewhere. It dealt the development of computing (at a time when there was a certain feeling in the air that some technological revolution was in progress)
Konrad Zuse and his Z3 was mentioned, although my memory of the details is, after 40 years, a bit vague. I’m not sure if Z3 had been put to work in cryptography but that would have been an obvious application.
Once the Soviets and above all the US, were fully engaged, the disparity was just too great and the fatherland really had little practical chance of success (particularly as it never really got near the caucasus oil)
Intriguing possibility certainly, but given the nature of the reich, such technology could just as easily have been used to monitor undesirable elements). When it came to the raw logistics of large scale industrialized warfare, the reich was always limited by the resources available to it, most crucially oil.
This is a perfect example of why a free society is better than an authoritarian or totalitarian one. In a free society someone would have run with it regardless. Pity we (the West) are being strangled by our all-knowing elite or the challenges we face (China) would not be so daunting.
The Germans were also working on nuclear bombs. Delivery of bombs would have been difficult….
I saw a weird British series called ‘Misfits’, about people acquiring strange powers after a weird storm passes over their city. In one show, an old man goes back in time to try to assassinate Hitler, but fails, and leaves his phone behind, with its’ advanced technology. Hitler orders an investigation, and the Nazis end up winning the war!