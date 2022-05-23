Passing the port from left to right at the SFWA

“Dammit, Clive, don’t be a bloody fool. Think of your wife. And the children. And the regiment.”
It was a British thing. One passed the port from right to left. When in a moment of madness poor, doomed Clive passed the port to the right, there was only one way to atone.
Back in 1979 when that episode of Ripping Yarns came out, I expect our colonial cousins were amused at our former belief that right-to-left was fine yet left-to-right was abominable. Such absurd stress on an insignificant difference in the manner of performing an everyday action!
The Yanks of 1979 laughed at Brits of 1979 laughing at Brits of 1879. The Yanks of 2022 say, “Hold my beer.”
Jim Treacher retweeted this from “Undoomed”:
Read their statement and was like: Holy shit, what did she do? Did she drop N-bombs on stage while wearing a white hood and setting a cross on fire??
Undoomed is referring to the following statement by the Science Fiction Writers of America on the removal of Mercedes Lackey from the Nebula Conference.
Click on Undoomed’s link to find out what Mercedes Lackey actually did. Dashed bad show. Off you go, Mercedes.
It is a power tool.
Options:
Someone wanted to get rid of her. A competitor for example.
Someone wanted to promote himself.
Someone wanted to protect their place, job. Maybe made some “mistake” and this shows purity.
The SFWA was infected years ago. No hope for any of them. This is entirely in character and is no surprise. Their favorite books generally lack all SF merit and exist only to serve the woke.
They can be idiots, or people of idiocy. It makes no difference how you say it.
I read the statement, I’m still not clear what she exactly did.
If the statement said what she actually did, it would undermine the statement.
If you click on the link to Undoomed’s tweet, they say what happened.
Fraser Orr, click on the word “Undoomed”.
Got it. Thanks. Well if that is the case not only should she be cast out, but surely this is a perfect case where burning at the stake is the only appropriate punishment? Please everyone excuse me, after reading that I need to go lie down on my fainting couch.
I can’t remember if I read any of her books during the period in my youth when I devoured all the SF I could find. But according to Wikipedia, Mercedes Lackey’s fiction “explores issues of ecology, social class and gender roles.” I would guess she is left wing. However she must be pretty old by now. In today’s climate being progressive yourself won’t save you if you go a bit Biden. Unless you are Biden, of course.
She would have been fine if she hadn’t committed the unforgivable crime of being so pale.
Every progressive that would live in a remote island for 5 years will return as a racist.
Thanks for the link to “Undoomed,” Natalie. I totally get this. In an online group I was part of, in discussing the people who had played in my RPG campaigns, I said that I had had one transgendered player. That got me attacked for the sin of transphobia because I had said “transgendered” instead of “transgender.” It didn’t seem to occur to the person who attacked me that if I actually feared, hated, or was disgusted by trans people I would simply have refused to have one as a player . . .
But without that link, from the SFFWA statement, I would have had no idea what Lackey had actually said. It amazes me that they think people will take their accusations seriously when they can’t bring themselves to say what the person they’re accusing actually did.
On the other hand, I just reread the Heinlein letters collected in the Virginia edition, and I saw that already sometime around 1970, he was commented on leftist dominance in the (then) SFWA. I don’t think it’s new.