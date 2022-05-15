We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Convinced governments have massive cash reserves they’re keeping from you just to be evil?

· Humour · Political Economy · UK affairs

Then you will LOVE this ABSOLUTELY FREE (and gloriously 70’s K-Tel) video brought to you by “Mercurius”, “SNP Economics Explained”. It isn’t just for Scotland. It works for YOUR government, too, GUARANTEED.

Because everything is easily solved by pledging more money.
No tax rises required.
No cuts to other services.
No need to set the conditions for a growing economy to take in more tax.
A fairer society means pledging to pay for everything, absolutely FREE
It’s that easy!
Have a £5,000 cash injection every day.
Hell, why not have £10,000?
Now that’s compassionate!

May 15th, 2022 |

15 comments to Convinced governments have massive cash reserves they’re keeping from you just to be evil?

  • Niall Kilmartin
    May 15, 2022 at 8:54 pm

    Have a £5,000 cash injection every day.
    Hell, why not have £10,000?

    At that rate, the natz will be taking votes even from the And a pony party – at first. But when the voters realise that

    although we had plenty of money,
    there was nothing our money could buy

    then I predict a come-back for the And-a-pony party. You can always barter the pony or, more likely in the state Scotland will then be in, eat it.

  • bobby b
    May 15, 2022 at 9:27 pm

    Call me when they start promising houris. It’s the logical next step.

  • SteveD
    May 15, 2022 at 11:13 pm

    You have to produce an everything before you can buy an everything.

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    May 15, 2022 at 11:20 pm

    SteveD, You don’t have to produce an everything. You are too creative and sensitive for such vulgar labour. They have to produce an everything and give it to you.

  • Phil B
    May 15, 2022 at 11:22 pm

    @Niall Kilmartin

    in the state Scotland will then be in, eat it

    Only if it is deep fried in batter with chips (French fries for Americans) and washed down with Irn Bru for the kids, Kestrel super strength lager for the adults (or perhaps Kestrel super strength lager all round?).

  • SteveD
    May 15, 2022 at 11:29 pm

    Have a £5,000 cash injection every day.
    Hell, why not make it 5,000 grams of gold?

  • SteveD
    May 15, 2022 at 11:33 pm

    ‘They have to produce an everything and give it to you.’

    You mean they make it and then sell it back to me for the money they gave me but sure, point taken. 🙂

  • bobby b
    May 16, 2022 at 2:58 am

    “They have to produce an everything and give it to you.”

    Ayn Rand pointed out for us that “they” are conditioned to do so, they expect themselves to do so, they cannot do anything BUT do so, and so it is safe to premise your future on their performance.

    They’re going to be surprised, I think.

    (Every time I raise a Rand point, I miss Julie. Here’s to compatriots passed.)

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    May 16, 2022 at 3:34 am

    Natalie, this would only work if someone passed a law to halt price rises. Otherwise I would never be able to buy that Rolls I fancy if the price keeps rising by 5,000 a day. (No pound sign on this keyboard.)

  • Fraser Orr
    May 16, 2022 at 4:38 am

    @SteveD
    Have a £5,000 cash injection every day. Hell, why not make it 5,000 grams of gold?

    They absolutely could do EXACTLY that, as long as you let them define and redefine what “gram” means. In fact, the two things are the same thing in many ways.

  • John
    May 16, 2022 at 6:02 am

    All possible as long as a post-independence Scotland exercises its inalienable right to continue to use (and print) sterling* without accepting any share of the national debt.

    * Mind you, their new eu masters might have something to say about that.

    Waily Waily Waily.

  • Niall Kilmartin (Stirling)
    May 16, 2022 at 11:17 am

    Every time I raise a Rand point, I miss Julie. Here’s to compatriots passed. (bobby b, May 16, 2022 at 2:58 am)

    I miss Julie-near-Chicago too. Her sense, erudition and, above all, good humour in debate, made her a memorable commenter.

    I had assumed that her silence meant she had shuffled off this mortal coil, but had not seen any actual announcement of the same. It is one of the limits of a long-distance web friendship in a venue like this: you can get to know someone as well or better, in one way, that some people you see often, yet know little of their life, and nothing of their death save that they’re absent.

  • Niall Kilmartin (Stirling)
    May 16, 2022 at 11:33 am

    …this would only work if someone passed a law to halt price rises (Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray, May 16, 2022 at 3:34 am)

    Hell, why not make it 5,000 grams of gold? … as long as you let them define and redefine what “gram” means. (Fraser Orr, May 16, 2022 at 4:38 am)

    So? Price control laws are as welcome to typical natz voters as ‘shrinkflation’ is unforeseen by them. After the And-a-pony party is elected, ‘My little Pony’ will boom, the price of each pony will be fixed, and the ponies will be little indeed. 🙂

  • Schrödinger's Dog
    May 16, 2022 at 2:06 pm

    Loved the video. Made my Monday morning.

  • Rudolph Hucker
    May 16, 2022 at 10:27 pm

    @Phil B
    Only if it is deep fried in batter with chips (French fries for Americans) and washed down with Irn Bru for the kids, Kestrel super strength lager for the adults (or perhaps Kestrel super strength lager all round?).

    Ah, the good old days, with Bucky to follow (as recommended by the Guardian)
    https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2015/feb/27/buckfast-drink-with-supernatural-powers-destruction

    If the National Socialists of Scotland also ban Happy Meals, will we be left with Unhappy Meals?

