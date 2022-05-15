|
Convinced governments have massive cash reserves they’re keeping from you just to be evil?
Then you will LOVE this ABSOLUTELY FREE (and gloriously 70’s K-Tel) video brought to you by “Mercurius”, “SNP Economics Explained”. It isn’t just for Scotland. It works for YOUR government, too, GUARANTEED.
Because everything is easily solved by pledging more money.
No tax rises required.
No cuts to other services.
No need to set the conditions for a growing economy to take in more tax.
A fairer society means pledging to pay for everything, absolutely FREE
It’s that easy!
Have a £5,000 cash injection every day.
Hell, why not have £10,000?
Now that’s compassionate!
At that rate, the natz will be taking votes even from the And a pony party – at first. But when the voters realise that
then I predict a come-back for the And-a-pony party. You can always barter the pony or, more likely in the state Scotland will then be in, eat it.
Call me when they start promising houris. It’s the logical next step.
You have to produce an everything before you can buy an everything.
SteveD, You don’t have to produce an everything. You are too creative and sensitive for such vulgar labour. They have to produce an everything and give it to you.
@Niall Kilmartin
Only if it is deep fried in batter with chips (French fries for Americans) and washed down with Irn Bru for the kids, Kestrel super strength lager for the adults (or perhaps Kestrel super strength lager all round?).
Have a £5,000 cash injection every day.
Hell, why not make it 5,000 grams of gold?
‘They have to produce an everything and give it to you.’
You mean they make it and then sell it back to me for the money they gave me but sure, point taken. 🙂
Ayn Rand pointed out for us that “they” are conditioned to do so, they expect themselves to do so, they cannot do anything BUT do so, and so it is safe to premise your future on their performance.
They’re going to be surprised, I think.
(Every time I raise a Rand point, I miss Julie. Here’s to compatriots passed.)
Natalie, this would only work if someone passed a law to halt price rises. Otherwise I would never be able to buy that Rolls I fancy if the price keeps rising by 5,000 a day. (No pound sign on this keyboard.)
@SteveD
Have a £5,000 cash injection every day. Hell, why not make it 5,000 grams of gold?
They absolutely could do EXACTLY that, as long as you let them define and redefine what “gram” means. In fact, the two things are the same thing in many ways.
All possible as long as a post-independence Scotland exercises its inalienable right to continue to use (and print) sterling* without accepting any share of the national debt.
* Mind you, their new eu masters might have something to say about that.
Waily Waily Waily.
I miss Julie-near-Chicago too. Her sense, erudition and, above all, good humour in debate, made her a memorable commenter.
I had assumed that her silence meant she had shuffled off this mortal coil, but had not seen any actual announcement of the same. It is one of the limits of a long-distance web friendship in a venue like this: you can get to know someone as well or better, in one way, that some people you see often, yet know little of their life, and nothing of their death save that they’re absent.
So? Price control laws are as welcome to typical natz voters as ‘shrinkflation’ is unforeseen by them. After the And-a-pony party is elected, ‘My little Pony’ will boom, the price of each pony will be fixed, and the ponies will be little indeed. 🙂
Loved the video. Made my Monday morning.
@Phil B
Only if it is deep fried in batter with chips (French fries for Americans) and washed down with Irn Bru for the kids, Kestrel super strength lager for the adults (or perhaps Kestrel super strength lager all round?).
Ah, the good old days, with Bucky to follow (as recommended by the Guardian)
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2015/feb/27/buckfast-drink-with-supernatural-powers-destruction
If the National Socialists of Scotland also ban Happy Meals, will we be left with Unhappy Meals?