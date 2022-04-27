Once upon a time there were Progressives who actually believed in progress, who despite their flaws did believe in a brighter and better future. These were supplanted c. 1970 by a new Left with the new motto “Learn to live with less, you hate-filled greedy bastards!” The Apollo program was the last hurrah of the old Progressives and Earth Day environmentalism was a manifestation of the new Left that supplanted them.
Now those actually-for-progress Progressives had some major flaws. One was a willingness to bulldoze people’s personal plans in favor of their own Big Plans For Society. Another was to seriously underestimate just how poisonous socialism and government regulation are to an economy. But they still favored a better, brighter, more prosperous future in a way the “Learn to live with less!” Earth Day leftists did not.
There’s a fun film called Capricorn One about a Mars shot that turns into a fraud and a chase caper, with the excellent Hal Holbrook as the NASA swamp creature pulling the strings. Apart from being a pretty good adventure yarn, it beautifully captures the sense of the air departing from the space balloon in the public imagination, after the first Moon landing. And it really did too.
OK. Moon. Done that. What next ? OK then, let’s watch a Lucy rerun.