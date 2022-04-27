We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Return of the Bird…

· Administrative

The social media link buttons to Twitter and certain IM platforms have returned. I wonder why? 😀

April 27th, 2022 |

1 comment to Return of the Bird…

  • Niall Kilmartin
    April 27, 2022 at 11:50 am

    I wonder if anyone here has still not heard of yesterday’s grim warning from MSNBC’s Ari Melber that it is very bad for Elon Musk to own Twitter because now he doesn’t have to explain himself “or even have to be transparent”, but could

    “ban one party’s candidate or all of its candidates, all of its nominees … or … secretly turn down the reach of their stuff, and turn up the reach of something else and the rest of us might not even find out until after the election.”

    I also wonder whether his argument is strengthened or weakened by its internal indications that there is indeed stuff he and his woke audience did not find out about till very long after the election – like, not even yet?

    🙂

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »