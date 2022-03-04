|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
I have lost loads of followers over my comments on Ukraine.
GOOD. If you think Russia “has a point” in its barbarous war on Ukraine, then kindly fuck off and never return.
Victory to Ukraine!
– Brendan O’Neill
A sentiment I strongly share.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Agreed.
By the way, if Russia is “liberating” Ukraine, how come we haven’t seen streets full of people throwing garlands of flowers at the Russian soldiers, as when the Allies drive through France in 1944?
The Russians are supposed to be good at propaganda and all that stuff. So what’s happened? Have I missed something? Can all those Putin fanboys on here enlighten this simple Suffolk farmer’s son?
They are throwing flowers at the liberating Russian troops, it’s just the MSM refuse to show it… not really, but guaranteed some fucking binlord Putin fanboi is gonna say it.
If Mr Putin is the answer, what on Earth was the question?
I do not think that Putins intention is to ‘liberate’ Ukraine. But considering that Zelensky’s political role model is Justin trudeau, (and his ties to the WEF, Soros and Biden) one does have to wonder if there are really any ‘good guys’ in this conflict.
Good lord, ragingnick, if that is the sort of argument the ‘other side’ is making (& you are the other side), then thank you for putting it beyond a doubt that I am right to think what I do. Yes, Justin Trudeau is an utter cunt. So. What.
Related.
Biden – “It would be fine it we left things up to the Nordic countries”
Finnish President – “Well we usually don’t start wars”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScjajJBZTd8&t=150s
what link was that Snorri? I just get ‘blocked’ even on brave private browser and I use a vpn
Sleepy Joe Biden didn’t start this war, so I don’t get the point you’re making Flubber.
Putin has lost the war the minute he invaded
[Ex Cathedra statement from the management: Fuck off & do not come back]
When I try to “steelman” or “devil’s advocate” for a pro-Putin position, the arguments I come up with are still very weak. And when the best available pro-Putin arguments deserve derisive laughter…
What worries me is the pro-Ukraine cheering becoming both silly and dangerous. Leftists pervert everything they touch, including perversion, and Joe Biden is notorious even by leftist standards for his ability to f- things up.
Also, how many ethnic Russians in Ukraine (and the Baltics, etc.) have the attitude of “God bless and keep Tsar Putin – far away in another country!”? I’ve heard rumblings that there are more than a few.
My apologies, i did not test my link before posting.
Linking to a picture on Instapundit does not work, so i am linking to the post that contains it.
Here is the picture that Snorri was trying to show.
Click on it to be led to an ugly story that reminds us of another way in which Trudeau channels Putin. Just now he echoes the latest narrative (the surprised and hastily rewritten narrative; ten days ago they had written the Ukraine off, sure Putin would roll over it like a dose of salts), but, well, how to put it – Trudeau is a liar (he channels Putin in that too – alas, so do many).
Perry.
No, a cunt has a purpose. Trudeau does not, and would probably need a Satnav to find one in a brothel.
“If you think Russia ‘has a point’ in its barbarous war on Ukraine, then kindly fuck off and never return.”
Yes. I’ve actually given up on two or three sites I’ve been visiting for years because of this very sort of nonsense.
The question I inevitably find myself asking these people as I go out the door is:
“You do realize that no matter how you try to paint this situation, you end up in the unenviable position of being an apologist for Russia?“
Many. Look at changes in voting over years in Ukraine: each time pro-Russian vote declined as more and more Russian speakers became disillusioned with Moscow oriented parties.
There was a NY Times article about Russians in Estonia. The reporter visited a class in Narva (just across the border from Russia, 88% Russian population) and asked the pupils whether they’d like to live in Ivangorod (on the other side of the border). The pupils burst out laughing.
Or so the reporter wrote: I am sure that some people here (and you know which people i mean) will rush to remind me that we cannot trust the NYT.
According to Wikipedia, Canadians with Ukrainian ancestry are more than twice as many as Canadians with Russian ancestry.
This might explain Trudeau’s position in the current crisis.
Query: since a legacy Russian population within another post-Soviet country’s borders seems to be the only excuse Putin needs to intimidate and potentially invade that country, would it not be in the interests of those countries to now formally recognise their own longstanding breakaway areas as separate independent countries (Transnistria, South Ossetia, etc.), and urgently to start strengthening the borders with those areas?
Those territories do not seem likely ever to be persuaded to rejoin the country of which they are officially supposed to be part, so why not limit the threat they pose by making their de facto independence de jure?
ragingnick
A certain Mr Putin was also a student of the World Economic Forum – I know the WEF have scrubbed their website (to remove all references to his name), but some of us have long memories.
Mr Putin (not “Russia” – Mr Putin) has attacked the people of the Ukraine, he has NOT attacked the international establishment (who, privately, may be delighted with what has happened – as it gives people such as Mr Trudeau a perfect excuse for their agenda), Mr Putin has attacked THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE.
Neither you nor me may agree with who the people of Ukraine voted for in 2019 – but that is not our decision. They voted for Z – and that is the end of the matter.
Mr Putin must go. He was always an evil man, but now he has a rabid dog – and must be put down.
“But the international establishment….” – I know, I know, I know. It can not be helped.
Ok. Bye.
Have fun with the Uke Nazis.
When you chose the lab you know you are wrong.
I, too, denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and I hope it fails. But I also condemn the following attacks, invasions, and coups:
Afghanistan, Belarus, Bolivia, Chile, Cuba, Egypt, Granada, Haiti, Honduras, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Libya, Nicaragua, Panama, Serbia, Somalia, Sudan Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, Venezuela, Yemen…
and assassinations,
Lumumba, Hammarskjold, Suleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, al-Awlaki (and 16 yo son), JFK, RFK, MLK (?), Sammy Weaver, Vicky Weaver, Waco…
Do you condemn these, too, or don’t they matter, or do you even support some of them?