Behind Putin and Trudeau stands Xi

At the start of WWII, Britain and France imposed a blockade on Germany. They believed the blockade had contributed greatly to victory in WWI – and they liked the thought of doing it again far better than the thought of doing Verdun or the Somme again. Great confidence was expressed that blockade could break Germany, that Germans would abandon Hitler. The RAF dropped many leaflets pointing this out to the Germans.
There was just one small problem. Stalin was Hitler’s ally. The Russians supplied Germany with huge volumes of goods the west fondly imagined they were blockading. Where Russia could not supply them herself, she acted as intermediary for Germany in the world market. She also transported supplies from Japan to Germany. Russia did not do it for nothing, of course – but her payment terms were so generous that the Germans complained their Japanese ally looked mean by comparison.
Why did the communists do this? After Russia and Germany completed their joint operations in Poland, the Soviets urged the Nazis to end the ‘phoney war’ in the west:
One must ardently hope that the world war will begin in earnest as soon as possible.
(The Germans would grant Stalin’s wish – more than he bargained for, in the end.)
That was then, this is now. The west’s ability to isolate Putin has a gaping hole: Xi. China won’t help Putin fight his Ukrainian battles, but as far as western sanctions are concerned, it can keep Putin afloat for a long time. That does not mean it will. But when gladdened by the sight of Putin in difficulties, or western cringing acquiescence changing to something less shamefully absurd, we should not forget that Xi can undercut a lot of the fairly little we have done so far, if he wishes.
To Trudeau, Xi is an envied example. We know this because he said so.
“There is a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime … a flexibility … that I find quite interesting.”
Xi does not return the admiration – but China has spent a ton of money in the west so that “capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them”, and a ton more on “useful [and greedy] idiots”.
Another thing Trudeau finds quite interesting is China’s social credit scheme, that can unperson dissenters from their bank accounts and their credit cards, even before arresting them – indeed, even before ruling their acts criminal. We know this because he did so.
Putin threatens freedom in the Ukraine right now – and in neighbouring countries (that he clearly thinks of as next) soon, and in the west generally long-term. Trudeau threatens freedom in Canada right now – and in anglosphere countries (that his ideological allies clearly think of as next) soon, and in the west generally long-term. When assessing their strength versus our strength to resist, don’t forget: behind both stands Xi.
(Paul Marks made a similar point in some comments, 1 or 2 weeks ago.)
…but, as Niall’s post makes clear, in quite different ways.
Sanctions are inflicting short-term pain. In the medium and long term, what is needed is energy independence, and bringing down the price of oil and gas. In this, Macron and Scholz are (surprisingly) amongst those leading the way.
Remember: the Soviet Union collapsed mainly because, following the invasion of Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia thought it opportune to bring down the price of oil.
Whilst much of what the world has done is political theatre, cutting Russia out of the Swift system is actually a non-trivial sanction.
I wrote:
“what is needed is … bringing down the price of oil and gas.”
What i should have written is:
“bringing down the price of energy.”
Leverage?????What about fertilizer and what about wheat? Supposedly both China and Russia have ceased export of fertilizer. Russia can create a lot of mischief, not just in food costs but food shortages and impact mass migration. Incidentally, natural gas prices also impact agriculture and the cost of pesticides. Not my field, but I think this is correct.
Xi and Modi, the 2 most populated countries in the worlds want nothing with sanctions against Russia.
Expect also the Democratic State to increase its Totalitarian control over everything due to Russian attack on Ukraine.
But india is just protecting its main arms supplier.
“Incidentally, natural gas prices also impact agriculture and the cost of pesticides.”
Remember the recent CO2 shortage? It was a side effect of manufacturers in the UK ceasing production of fertilisers. Why? Gas prices too high.
We could lower gas prices by increasing supply via fracking, but we wont because of the nutty green agenda.
So we are doing our best to fuck things up without Russia’s help.
Yes – behind both Trudeau, and the rest of the Woke Western establishment (including the European Union that the President of Ukraine appeals to), stands Xi.
AND behind Putin – stands Xi.
Either way it is “tails they win, heads we lose” in relation to Xi and the Chinese Communist Party.
Mark Steyn says the One Child Policy will hit China – but the Communist Party has got rid of that.
If the Communist Party decide they need more children – there will be more children, and if they have to ban abortion (and even contraception) to achieve that goal, that is what they will do.
“And how do you propose to defeat the Chinese Communist Party?”
I do not know – I just do not know.
The weakness of Marxism was Marxist economics – but the Chinese Communist Party has got rid of Marxist economics, most industry in China is privately owned.
“Capitalists” serve the greater glory of the Han Empire – led by the Communist Party.
They have married a “capitalist” economy to a totalitarian expansionist dictatorship.
In words Donald John Trump might use – it is a genius move (and they have been doing it gradually since 1978). I am not in support of it – any more than DJT is. I just do not know how to fight it.
“But it is not a pure capitalist economy” – neither is the West, indeed Western economies are such a total mess I am surprised they did not totally collapse many years ago.
Government spending is about half the economy in the West – and the rest of the economy is a Credit Bubble.
Not a Cantillon Effect – a Cantillon Economy.
God Help Us.
I mean that literally.
There is a total contradiction at the heart of the People’s Republic of China – a Marxist Political regime resting on a capitalist (private industry) economy.
But they seem able to live (and EXPAND) with this contradiction.
Just as they preach “Woke” anti racism (and so on) in the West (funding Black Lives Matter and so on) – whilst openly calling black people “monkeys” and treating them like monkeys. Try being “woke” in China – for example start pushing “Trans Rights” IN CHINA and they will use you for spare parts (without even bothering to put you to sleep first) – they will vivisect you. But they are happy to push “Trans Rights” (and all the rest) in the West. Contradiction, contradiction, contradiction.
The People’s Republic of China is committing genocide against Muslims in China – yet it has a firm alliance with many Muslim countries (such as Mr Khan of Pakistan – which is also fond of Mr Putin).
Another massive contradiction – yet a contradiction that seems to have no effect.
I am not a young man – I am having trouble “getting my head round” all this.
In terms of who funded Russia’s military, much of it ultimately came from oil and gas consumers, many of whom are in the west. The Germans paid a lot towards arming Russia and are now paying to arm Ukraine.
As for China, well all that imported Chinese stuff we buy because the great Gods of globalisation (‘free trade’) told us its mutually beneficial to have it manufactured there, well can anyone deny that has sent god knows how much money to the PLA over the years?
Today the Saudis want high oil prices. When Biden went begging to them and Russia last year to put downward pressure on prices they told them to get lost.
From: https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/596064-why-americas-middle-eastern-allies-havent-condemned-russias-war-in
If the oil/gas prices get very high and for an extended period of time I do wonder if EU unity will begin to crack. Politicians will be able to blame Putin of course, but they’ll be expected to do more than just condemn him about the issue. In the great recession from 2007, defence budgets took a lot of the hit for ‘austerity’ policies. Of course that was different times. But I do wonder if there’s another recession if politicians would cut welfare, health and education over military budgets. We will see….
Martin – I am glad you put the words “free trade” in quotation marks.
This Federal Reserve created Credit Bubble economy, with its absurdly overvalued fiat “Dollar”, has got nothing to do with free trade.
This is a fake economic system – based on the fiat Dollar being the “world reserve currency”.
Everyone from Joseph Biden to Tucker Carlson thinks this is a good idea – but it is NOT a good idea, it is a terrible idea.
End it – end it NOW.
It is going to collapse anyway.
Yes, I used the quotation marks because this was how such economic policies towards China were largely sold to western publics in the 1990s and 2000s. It was ‘free trade’ and arguing otherwise was apparent evidence of protectionism and against our supposed self-interest. I’m not sure what to call it – ‘globalist-speak’, ‘Economist-speak’ maybe.
As a side note, unconnected to the above conversation but also related to the OP, maybe:
I’d strongly advise that no one draw any world-level conclusions about leadership theories based on Canada.
Trudeau is the unimpressive coalition leader of an unimpressive woke mostly-empty territory that is strongly split politically, but the majority of Canadians wanted him to do most everything that the rest of the world watched aghast as he did.
This isn’t a case of a leader seizing power for bad reasons. He took the power that he was given – the E-Act was there and ready for him to use, enacted on someone else’s vote. He’s no Svengali. He’s just a woke populist with a constituency. His constituency fears Covid above all else, and this was at heart a fight aboot Covid measures.
Paul,
It’s all down to Deng Xiaoping and his “cat” economics – “We don’t care what colour the cat is as long as it catches the mice”. The Chinese government couldn’t care less about anyone unless they’re Han Chinese and toe the line – hence the Uyghur genocide. They also feel they’re too big to be taken down. As to Pakistan… Well, first off China is scared of India – there can only be one top-dog in Asia and Imran Khan is not a moral man. So… Beijing would sell their granny on eBay (or the Chinese equivalent) if they thought they could get a reasonable price. They are simply obsessed with making China the global hyper-power and nothing else matters. If Satan himself turned up in Shanghai and offerred a good deal it would be agreed before the ink was put in the pen. So they push things like trans rights (however one defines that – and that is a minefield) on their opponents because they think it weakens us. Try being just simply gay in Chengdu and… Well, it ain’t gonna work out well for you. Especially not with China’s demographic crisis. Again that’s India that scares them which also goes some way to explain the Pakistan connection.
Anyway. A couple of years ago I made a moral decision. I fix computers so I buy a lot of computer bits. As far as humanly possible I buy Korean or Taiwanese or whatever rather than Chinese. I have typed this on an ASUS ZenBook (Taiwanese). I used to use a Lenovo but when that carked it I wasn’t going to buy a machine built on a pile of corpses. And ASUS make very good kit and I got it at very good price so everyone is a winner. Apart from Xi but he can go fuck himself with his bottle of Grecian 2000.