Tony Blair to be knighted? Some people are expressing their loathing via a petition.
It will not stop the establishment giving honours to one of their own, but it never hurts to remind everyone just how many people hate them.
Tony Blair still has the ability to engender loathing and detestation after all these years
Eric Zemmour needed a black backdrop and sinister lighting to look as much like an evil elf as Tony Blair manages in that picture despite it apparently being taken in someone’s IKEA-furnished kitchen.
Most honours (with some exceptions – such as the Order of Merit) de facto go with getting to a certain rank.
People who get to these ranks tend to do great HARM (they are that sort of person – what Noel Coward would have called “vile creatures”, and he would have been correct) – so people who get these honours tend to be…..
If someone was not a “vile creature” (as Noel Coward would have put it) – how could they have got to such a high rank in the bureaucracy or in politics? Sometimes someone with personal honour and sound principles may get to the top of the “greasy pole”, but it is not normal for them to do so.
This is not new – General Haig was made an Earl (if anyone thinks he made a useful contribution to army tactics – I have a nice bridge to sell them), and Sir Charles Trevelyan (or mass death in Ireland and creator of the British Civil Service) was greatly honoured.