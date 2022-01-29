We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

The covid measures do to the social fabric what the spike protein does to the long fibered heart muscle tissue.

– A remark in a private conversation with a German gentlemen

January 29th, 2022 |

8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Shlomo Maistre
    January 29, 2022 at 10:04 pm

    Wow that’s so accurate.

    Fantastic quote.

  • bobby b
    January 29, 2022 at 11:18 pm

    Were I a conspiracy theorist, I’d be impressed. I doubt I could design one small release that could fulfill all of my purposes, fractally, from the major overriding one down to the minor details. What an elegant plan.

    Design a weapon somewhere else after your country says no, injure John’s lower left lung lobe, cripple Watertown’s little economy, kill New York City’s social life, crush GDP, empower bureaucracy globally, destroy trust in institutions, fracture what little civility exists in the world, encourage a new world order . . .

    . . . all by secretly financing dangerous research in an incompetent place. Genius.

    But probably just a coincidence.

  • Shlomo Maistre
    January 30, 2022 at 12:09 am

    bobby b,

    Haha yes, indeed. As I said in earlier Samizdata thread:

    You emerge from a house and see a great long poem in the grass. Each letter is a cut out from a magazine.

    There is a man on the roof. For the hell of it lets call this man on the roof “Fauci”. “Fauci” says “I threw four hundred letters into the sky from the roof and the letters magically fell into this perfect arrangement 20 feet below on the grass to spell this beautiful poem!”

    There is a homeless toothless man across the street. Lets call him “Alex Jones”. “Alex Jones” says “he walked down on the grass and placed the letters on the grass to spell the poem”.

    There are fancy neighbors in suits and ties that line the street. Lets call these high status neighbors “BBC” and “NYT” and “Washington Post” and “CNN” and “WHO” and “FDA” and “CDC” and “Google” and “Facebook” and “CIA”. These high status, and fancy neighbors all say in unison: “THE TOOTHLESS HOMELESS MAN IS PEDDLING MISINFORMATION!! Trust the professional letter thrower on the roof!”

    Who you gonna believe?

  • bobby b
    January 30, 2022 at 1:20 am

    “Who you gonna believe?”

    Honest, officer, that furin cleavage site isn’t mine, someone must have left it in my car.

    (I have no doubt it was an unintentional release, but then the “never let a crisis go to waste” people took over.)

  • Shlomo Maistre
    January 30, 2022 at 2:35 am

    I have no doubt

    Impressive. Must be nice to be so sure about things…

  • bobby b
    January 30, 2022 at 3:01 am

    “Must be nice to be so sure about things…”

    Were it intentional, I’m guessing the release would have been much further away from a US-financed Chinese lab. The US financing wasn’t hideable – all public info. Fauci et al. were publicly financing buildups and improvements to bio-weapon and viral labs all over the globe at that point (SEE https://nonproliferation.org/kazakhstans-new-national-laboratory-is-a-regional-resource-for-a-global-cause/ – note the date on that article) but not here – Congress forbade it – and so I rank an intentional act as low-chance. But an incompetence-driven release? Very high probability. And so they used the crisis.

  • Shlomo Maistre
    January 30, 2022 at 5:42 am

    Were it intentional, I’m guessing

    That’s our difference. I’m not guessing.

