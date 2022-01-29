The covid measures do to the social fabric what the spike protein does to the long fibered heart muscle tissue.
– A remark in a private conversation with a German gentlemen
Samizdata quote of the day
January 29th, 2022 |
8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Sadly true on both counts.
Wow that’s so accurate.
Fantastic quote.
Were I a conspiracy theorist, I’d be impressed. I doubt I could design one small release that could fulfill all of my purposes, fractally, from the major overriding one down to the minor details. What an elegant plan.
Design a weapon somewhere else after your country says no, injure John’s lower left lung lobe, cripple Watertown’s little economy, kill New York City’s social life, crush GDP, empower bureaucracy globally, destroy trust in institutions, fracture what little civility exists in the world, encourage a new world order . . .
. . . all by secretly financing dangerous research in an incompetent place. Genius.
But probably just a coincidence.
bobby b,
Haha yes, indeed. As I said in earlier Samizdata thread:
Honest, officer, that furin cleavage site isn’t mine, someone must have left it in my car.
(I have no doubt it was an unintentional release, but then the “never let a crisis go to waste” people took over.)
Impressive. Must be nice to be so sure about things…
Were it intentional, I’m guessing the release would have been much further away from a US-financed Chinese lab. The US financing wasn’t hideable – all public info. Fauci et al. were publicly financing buildups and improvements to bio-weapon and viral labs all over the globe at that point (SEE https://nonproliferation.org/kazakhstans-new-national-laboratory-is-a-regional-resource-for-a-global-cause/ – note the date on that article) but not here – Congress forbade it – and so I rank an intentional act as low-chance. But an incompetence-driven release? Very high probability. And so they used the crisis.
That’s our difference. I’m not guessing.