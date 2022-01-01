Just how racist is The Guardian against black Africans? That they must be condemned to longer and deeper poverty to conform to fashionable metropolitan ideas?
4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Today is Tim Worstall Day… wishing you all a Worstally New Year
It was the best of days, it was the Worstall of days…
A direct link to the Guardian article: “The Guardian view on Africa rising: the continent must develop in its own way”. It opened by quoting A Tale of Two Cities, prompting my silly remark above:
Oddly, the editorial did ask a question that is well worth asking:
But of course, as Mr Worstall says, the answer the Guardian offers is more of the same old discredited rubbish that their newspaper was peddling when Julius Nyerere was running Tanzania into the ground.
Translated from “Woke” language – the Guardian is suggesting more government spending and more state owned industries in various African countries. Which means economic collapse and mass starvation.
The Guardian has not changed – it is still the same as when it was the Manchester Guardian, covering up the murder of millions by Stalin in the 1930s., and sacking one of its own journalists (Malcolm Muggeridge) for the crime of trying to report the truth. The New York Times was, and is, the same.
The “Classical Liberal” Economist magazine is supposed to be the alternative to socialist publications such as the Guardian and the New York Times (socialist media is called “liberal” in the United States – in a baffling misuse of language).
So what is the Economist magazine doing this week. Well it is bravely denouncing the corrupt Biden/Harris regime as the threat to the democracy that it is – pointing out not only that the 2020 Presidential Election blatantly rigged, but that the Biden/Harris regime (in cooperation with the accursed “international community”) is seeking to crush Freedom of Speech and all other basic liberties (via such things as the “Hate Speech” doctrine and the “Environment and Social Governance”, ESG, system – the Western version of the Chinese Social Credit system). Oh, silly me, the Economist magazine is NOT doing that – what is doing is denouncing President Trump as a “threat to democracy”.
Donald John Trump (not the Biden/Harris regime) is the “threat to democracy” – because the common people support him, and the common people must have no say on policy – which is a matter for their educated betters, a small elite who will allow elections AS LONG AS THE RESULT OF THE ELECTION DOES-NOT-MATTER.
When the “alternative” to socialist publications such as the New York Times and the Guardian is, essentially, on the same side as them (supporting the total control of the population by a small elite of officials, “intellectuals”, Credit Bubble bankers and “Woke” “scientific” Corporate types – more Saint Simon’s vision of socialism, rather than the vision of socialism of Karl Marx) it is hard not to be cynical.
“Heads, rule by the establishment with the general population being their playthings – or tails, rule by the establishment with the general population being their playthings”.
That is the vision of “democracy” of both the Guardian and New York Times socialist newspapers (which are in alliance – and endlessly cite each other) and the “Classical Liberal” Economist magazine.
And people wonder why I have a problem with what the IEA has on display when one first enters the building.