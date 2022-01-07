“Meeting people is part of the education. Online is great but not for everything.”
Samizdata massive understatement quote of the day
“Meeting people is part of the education. Online is great but not for everything.”
Academic and writer Tyler Cowen, going out on a limb.
January 7th, 2022 |
