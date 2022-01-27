How long before Twitter and YouTube takes down these videos of massive rolling demonstrations in Canada and Germany?
Massive revolt in Canada & Germany
January 27th, 2022 |
12 comments to Massive revolt in Canada & Germany
Seems to be a video from German farmers.
https://twitter.com/i/events/1199418389174734848
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AiOVTroQk5E
Here is video of Canadian truckers protesting the vaccine mandate, courtesy of Joe Rogan.
Massive convoy of 50k truckers.
Fuck the NWO.
Indeed, for some reason an earlier edit got published. Oopsie. Fixed now.
Tireroaster’s Garage is a good one to watch for snippets:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSFKqYxrBNSpvx59zphI6QA
Cheers
Don’t look to Canada for any massive revolt.
More from Canada:
https://twitter.com/LogicTurn/status/1486729478302679045
Trudeau is such an effete stooge. If he cared half as much about liberty as he cares about his hair…
Shlomo
Looks like the LogicTurn tweet may be from a 2019 rally against Carbon Tax.
More here
Ah well, that is disappointing
The “mainstream” media either do not report anti Covid restriction protests, or they report the in a negative light.
It is the same with everything else – for example as Candice Owens (a black woman who Mr Biden will NOT be nominating for the Supreme Court) pointed out, there were very violent riots in Washington D.C. for MONTHS – which the media pretended were peaceful protests. Then on January 6th 2021 the media coverage suddenly changed – because the OTHER SIDE were protesting. Even Candice Owens own relatives telephoned her (Candice Owens lives in Washington D.C.) to see if she was alright – they had not once telephoned out of concern during the leftist riots (because the media presented these events as peaceful). Sadly media lies (agitprop) works.
Covid 19 did not make the media liars, they were already lying (twisting the truth – trying to deceive) about just about everything – what Covid 19 has done is the dishonesty of the media known to more people.
Everyone who goes on the anti Covid restriction marches (or the anti Carbon tax marches and rallies) and comes home to find the media have not reported the event – of have twisted coverage to make them look bad, will now know that the media are liars, that the media are dishonest Collectivists who use “the news” for their political and cultural agenda.
But most people, alas, still do not know the extent of the political and cultural bias of the “mainstream media” and of the “education” (indoctrination) system, that produces the media.
A few seconds ago the BBC were reporting that 300 scientists were denouncing the government over the injection policy – NOT that the injections were reckless (no – three THOUSAND scientists could say that and the BBC would not report it, they would just say it was “Robert Kennedy” or some other “Kook” and leave out the scientists and medical doctors) – no what is “reckless” is not injecting three BILLION people in the third world.
The disease in many African countries (and other countries) has already run its course. Why would anyone want to inject people who HAVE ALREADY HAD COVID? Such injections can not do them good (they already have T. Cell resistance) – the injections can only do them harm. But one would never hear that from the main-stream media.
The BBC even lost one of their own journalists to the injections – but they did not care. After all “one can not make an omelette without breaking eggs” (“there have to be sacrifices for the cause”) – the agenda is what is important, not individual human life. Not even the individual human life of one of their own journalists.
And the agenda is not about individual human health – it is a political and cultural agenda.
Inject people who have already had Covid? Of course! Inject healthy children? Yes indeed!
But this can do them no good – only harm. Unless the agenda is not about health – but is, rather, a political (and cultural) agenda.
Pass it on:
Je suis Canadian, Je Suis Unacceptable
Hashtag Coward of the Cottage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBp6KkHsZXs
Exasperated
Reuters has a story on the Canada truckers, noting that Elon Musk – who for all his occasional faults is a force for good – has backed them. Musk has a nose for what is going to be successful, so that twat Trudeau should be uncomfortable.