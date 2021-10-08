|
This is one of the classic signs of a cult
“Dismiss anything else. We will continue to be your single source of truth.“
– Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
When I first clicked on the video of Jacinda Ardern saying those words that is embedded in this tweet from “Darren of Plymouth” via Not the Bee, I was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt. All of us sometimes say things that “come out wrong”. By “single source of truth” I thought she might have meant no more than “convenient one-stop place you can go to get truthful information”. Apparently there is a concept in information systems design that goes by the name “Single Source of Truth (SSoT)”; perhaps she had picked up this piece of jargon somewhere.
However I only had to wait until 1:02 in the video to see Ms Ardern demonstrate that she meant it exactly the way it sounded:
“When you see those messages, remember that unless you hear it from us, it is not the truth.“
|
Pm Ardern: I tell you that this is 3 fingers.
Now, Winston, HOW MANY FINGERS AM I HOLDING OUT?
And Twitter has ALREADY disappeared the original tweet with the video!!!
Since Twitter wiped it already, sources:
https://www.outkick.com/new-zealand-has-gone-full-1984-orwell-goes-prophetic-ardern/
https://www.aier.org/article/is-the-state-your-single-source-of-truth/
https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/hansard-debates/rhr/document/HansS_20200902_050580000/1-question-no-1-prime-minister