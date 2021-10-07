|
Samizdata quote of the day
The Prime Minister’s rhetoric was bombastic but vacuous and economically illiterate. This was an agenda for levelling down to a centrally-planned, high-tax, low-productivity economy.
– Adam Smith Institute review of the Prime Minister’s speech at the Tory conference.
Coming soon to the US with the Left’s $5 trillion total spending plans and Vax/Mask mandates.
Running a low wage economy for the benefit of the affluent will always be difficult when everyone has a vote.
That explains why many Remainers tried long and hard to stop a referendum on EU membership.
Exploitation of the poor only works if they are few in number and can be ignored at election times.