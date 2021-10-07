We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

The Prime Minister’s rhetoric was bombastic but vacuous and economically illiterate. This was an agenda for levelling down to a centrally-planned, high-tax, low-productivity economy.

– Adam Smith Institute review of the Prime Minister’s speech at the Tory conference.

October 7th, 2021 |

  • Johnathan Pearce
    October 7, 2021 at 10:41 am

    Couldn’t sum it up better myself.

  • George Atkisson
    October 7, 2021 at 10:47 am

    Coming soon to the US with the Left’s $5 trillion total spending plans and Vax/Mask mandates.

  • pete
    October 7, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Running a low wage economy for the benefit of the affluent will always be difficult when everyone has a vote.

    That explains why many Remainers tried long and hard to stop a referendum on EU membership.

    Exploitation of the poor only works if they are few in number and can be ignored at election times.

