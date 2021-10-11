We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Environment · UK affairs

“For years, the people of this country have been corralled towards a future that they cannot see and cannot understand. But the energy crisis this winter will reveal what politicians and eco-activists have kept hidden – that in a Net Zero future you will be poorer and colder.”

Dr Benny Peiser, Director, Net Zero Watch.

Net Zero Watch is a new group run by the Global Warming Policy Forum, and it has its own website. I intend to visit it regularly.

October 11th, 2021 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • George Atkisson
    October 11, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    Neither of which will be the fault of the politicians or the eco-activists. Just ask them. The Media will censor any opposing viewpoints, so it’s all good.

  • Plamus
    October 11, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    “This is known as bad luck.” – Heinlein

