“For years, the people of this country have been corralled towards a future that they cannot see and cannot understand. But the energy crisis this winter will reveal what politicians and eco-activists have kept hidden – that in a Net Zero future you will be poorer and colder.”
Dr Benny Peiser, Director, Net Zero Watch.
Net Zero Watch is a new group run by the Global Warming Policy Forum, and it has its own website. I intend to visit it regularly.
Neither of which will be the fault of the politicians or the eco-activists. Just ask them. The Media will censor any opposing viewpoints, so it’s all good.
“This is known as bad luck.” – Heinlein