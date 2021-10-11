Laughing apart

Ten men acting together can make a hundred thousand tremble apart.
Three weeks ago Saturday, the FBI were out in undercover force at the ‘JusticeForJan6th’ rally – and looking lonely, since everyone from Trump to the proud boys had worked out it was a false flag operation. But precisely because the ‘demonstrators’ physically present were so overwhelmingly and obviously fake, the large virtual attendance in cyberspace was much entertained, with more mirth being had at the expense of some (overt) police who were a bit slow to realise that the guy they were arresting was yet another under(not-very-much)cover Fed.
None of which alters the fact that that the right “peaceably to assemble” for political protest is bifurcating. One side knows it need only be ‘mostly peaceful’ while the other knows that assembling at all can bring speedy arrest followed by long-delayed trial.
Ten oh-so-obvious undercover FBI agents are good for a laugh, but they still made those who mocked them laugh apart. Chanting “F*** Joe Biden” (“Let’s Go Brandon” 🙂 ) in a sports stadium is one way to laugh together, but it reminds me of the chariot racing clubs in the Roman and Byzantine empires – those ancient ‘blues’ and ‘greens’ chariot fans acquired strong political overtones because assembling for an overtly political purpose was forbidden.
(Just in case anyone wonders) the oft-repeated headline quote of my post first appeared (AFAIK) in ‘Lectures on the French Revolution’ by Lord Acton (who is more famous for saying “Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely.”). The ‘ten men’ saying was Acton’s summary of the revolutionaries’ own arguments. He wrote that, since Mirabeau
After club president Mirabeau died (of natural causes) in 1791, effective leadership of the club passed in time to Robespierre, who honoured his predecessor in the most appropriate way imaginable – he had Mirabeau denounced as a counter-revolutionary traitor and his memorial bust in the club smashed, while giving a particularly vivid demonstration during the terror of how the Jacobins acting together could make a great many more Frenchmen tremble apart (or come apart, under Madame la Guillotine’s ministrations).
People now know that the FBI have infiltrated all the “anti government” groups – sometimes with agents, sometimes by blackmailing people already in the groups (for example by threatening their families with false prosecutions in the conviction machine that is the Federal “Justice” system – the FBI LOVES doing that).
When I used to warn people about all this (up to and including January 6th 2021) they used to dismiss me as “paranoid” – their-group-could-not-possibly-have-been-infiltrated-by-the-FBI they had all been in the military together, or they had even been at school together… but they were infiltrated, they all were. If someone suggests an illegal act – that person is almost certainly an FBI stooge. You may have known him all your life – but what you do not know is that the FBI is blackmailing him over his son (or whatever).
These days I get a different response – no one calls me “paranoid” any more, these days the response I get is “we already know that”.
Actually that is progress – it really is. To make the world a better place – one must first understand just how evil the world has become. And understanding the power, and the evil, of such organisations as the FBI, is a vital part of that.
All those endless films and television shows that depict the FBI as the “Good Guys” have to be unlearned (that conditioning has to be overcome) – they are most certainly not the “Good Guys” – they are “Bad Guys”, very dark indeed. Do not underestimate them – there are no depths to which they will not sink. Sadly that is true of all the other Federal Government agencies as well.
The darkest libertarian view of the Federal Government is now, horribly, correct.
Niall – remember what happened to the “Blues” and “Greens” of the East Roman Empire.
Justinian sent in the army and slaughtered them.
What do you think the “Critical Theory” Marxist indoctrination in the military, and the witch hunt for military personal “guilty” of such things as believing in the Bill of Rights (the Bill of Rights is considered crime-think by the Biden-Harris regime) is about?
It is about creating a force that will do anything against “reactionaries” – anything at all.
Remember the “reactionaries” are “racist white supremacists” – especially the BLACK reactionaries, who are especially “white supremacists”. This is actually being taught.
And “racist white supremacists” – especially BLACK “racist white supremacists” have-no-rights, they must be destroyed, by any means necessary.
Who is such as “domestic terrorist”?
Easy – anyone who (for example) suggests election fraud, or who objects to their children being subjected to Marxist “Critical Theory” indoctrination in school – such as person is obviously a “white supremacist” (especially if they are black), and a “domestic terrorist” and “insurrectionist” – they must be hunted down and destroyed.
So says “enlightened”, “Progressive”, even “liberal”, opinion. Including the banks and other Corporations.