The path from…
“All we want is to be free to love”
to…
“Bake the cake or go to jail, motherfcker!”
is becoming quicker and more direct.
Samizdata quote of the day
Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts) · Civil liberty & Regulation · Culture Wars · Slogans & Quotations
July 19th, 2021 |
7 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Just wait until that slope gets even slipperier. The cake bakers and everyone else will be assigned monthly quotas to ensure wokeness. Only white owned businesses, of course, due to CRT mandates.
I disagree with this SQOTD.
The battle for the right to love whoever you wish has been won BOTH legally and culturally in USA. Gay marriage is the law of the land thanks to SCOTUS. In 80% of the country NOBODY gives a flying f*ck if you are gay or straight or unicorn. And in 20% of the country very few people give a shi* if you are gay or straight or unicorn.
The leftists I know do not EVEN PRETEND that there is any real resistance in America to the idea that people should “be free to love” whoever they wish – free both legally and culturally.
Therefore, there is no path from “All we want is to be free to love” to… “Bake the cake or go to jail, motherfcker!” because there is no need to proclaim the former.
Bake the cake or go to jail, motherfcker! is where it BEGINS now.
Wrong. This is a decision of the Scotus that cake-bakers could not be forced to make cakes that conflicted with their beliefs. A homosexual couple had tried to force a shop to make a cake with homosexual themes, and lost. I am not sure that they would lose in Australia, but in America these homo-thugs did lose.
NG, the cake-eaters lost that first case at the SC on very narrow grounds. They came back with some better planning (with a view towards exactly how narrow those grounds were in the first case), tried a few more cake orders, and eventually got the state court ruling they were looking for. How many times can this baker afford to to back to the SCOTUS?
https://www.npr.org/2021/06/17/1007594289/baker-fined-for-refusing-to-make-cake-for-transgender-woman
I would have thought that the Cato blog would have mentioned this. What might we do to reverse this?
As I said in an earlier thread on this topic, it’s far past time for the humans to stop giving the orcs credit for sincerity.
They are vicious and predatory. They want to take what the bakers have, and grind their boots in the bakers (and all of our) faces.
So don’t play the game. Malicious compliance is the answer. It only feels dishonest until you consider the motivations and intentions of the gay-cake demanders. And then it feels like justice.
Bake the cake; use salt where the recipe calls for sugar. Use alum where it calls for baking soda. Don’t forget to mix for an extra hour for that good chewy texture. Charge a premium for your labor.
The orcs can have all the f*cking smell-the-glove cakes they want. Hope they enjoy the flavor.
What I don’t understand is Farcebook etc. can deny Trump, and others, access to their platform as they can’t be forced to take a customer they disagree with but this poor cake maker doesn’t have that same right.
I agree with Ferox, although not all the way, they should bake a very expensive cake with inferior ingredients that taste horrible.
They will continue to persecute these people until they are destroyed.